European football stands united against COVID-19 crisis: Spain

The Atlético Madrid Foundation has made a donation to Madrid‘s health service, while the club is running a donation scheme for its members and players. Club coach Diego Simeone and his wife have launched a campaign with the Red Cross to buy medical supplies, while Atlético women's player Silvia Meseguer has volunteered to help in a Madrid hospital after recently qualifying as a doctor.

FC Barcelona have offered their facilities to the Catalan government in the event that additional space is required to cope with the number of COVID-19 patients. The club has also donated 30,000 face masks to the health department of the Generalitat de Catalunya through the Barça Foundation. Among the club’s players, captain Lionel Messihas donated €1 million to help efforts to treat and contain the virus in Barcelona and his native Argentina. Former coach Pep Guardiola has also made a donation to one of the city’s hospitals.

Getafe CF has helped purchase personal protective equipment for the Getafe University Hospital.

Leganés has donated €200,000 to support the city's main hospital.

Real Madrid and the High Council for Sport (CSD) have worked together to create a medical supplies centre at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The Real Madrid Foundation is now running a fundraising campaign – How you can do your bit in the fight against COVID-19 – asking fans to contribute to the cost of critical medical equipment needed to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Valencia Foundation has helped provide 50 apartments for healthcare workers who have to self-isolate from their families. Club president Peter Lim has also donated medical supplies to the city’s government.