European football stands united against COVID-19 crisis: Sweden

Malmö FF has allowed club staff to spend their working day helping companies and organisations to reduce the impact of the coronavirus. The club’s CEO, Niclas Carlnén, has played his role by packing bags of groceries for the Stadsmissionen charity.

IF Elfsborg players, coaches and office staff have also been placed at the disposal of organisations running essential community services.

Örebro SK has set up a telephone helpline to help people aged over 70 to cope with self-isolation. Club manager Axel Kjäll and captain Nordin Gerzic have both taken part in the initiative.

AIK is delivering 5,000 meals to medical staff at (Solna’s) Karolinska Hospital. Fans can contribute by financing a food box for SEK 100 per dish. AIK and Sweden midfielder Sebastian Larsson has delivered food boxes to emergency staff at Mälarsjukhuset Hospital in Eskilstuna – his birthplace and hometown.

BK Häcken players have made videos emphasising the importance of washing hands carefully and sticking to social distancing regulations. To ensure these messages are available to everyone in the multi-ethnic city of Gothenburg, the videos are recorded in Arabic, Spanish and Finnish as well as Swedish.