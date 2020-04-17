European football stands united against COVID-19 crisis: Ukraine
Friday 17 April 2020
- National association and clubs help purchase life-saving medical equipment
- Association supports self-isolating veteran footballers
The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) is delivering food and support to veteran footballers who are self-isolating to avoid COVID-19 infection.
The UAF and several leading clubs are also providing financial support to ensure frontline hospitals are better equipped to deal with the rising number of severe COVID-19 cases:
- Kolos Kovalivka, Vorskla Poltava and PFC Olexandriya have all purchased ventilators for their local hospitals.
- In addition to purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers in hospitals and non-governmental organisations, Dynamo Kyiv has funded ultrasound equipment for the Kiev Heart Institute and repairs to oxygen systems at Kiev Clinical Hospital #4.
- Shakhtar Donetsk’s president, Rinat Akhmetov, is covering the cost of 200 new ventilators and PPE for hospitals.
- FC Minaj has also supplied PPE to the local Uzhhorod Hospital.