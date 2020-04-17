Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

European football stands united against COVID-19 crisis: Ukraine

Friday 17 April 2020

  • National association and clubs help purchase life-saving medical equipment
  • Association supports self-isolating veteran footballers

Dynamo Kyiv have purchased personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers, funded ultrasound equipment for the Kiev Heart Institute and repairs to oxygen systems at Kiev Clinical Hospital #4
Dynamo Kyiv have purchased personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers, funded ultrasound equipment for the Kiev Heart Institute and repairs to oxygen systems at Kiev Clinical Hospital #4 ©FC Dynamo Kyiv

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) is delivering food and support to veteran footballers who are self-isolating to avoid COVID-19 infection.

The UAF and several leading clubs are also providing financial support to ensure frontline hospitals are better equipped to deal with the rising number of severe COVID-19 cases:

  • Kolos Kovalivka, Vorskla Poltava and PFC Olexandriya have all purchased ventilators for their local hospitals.
  • In addition to purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers in hospitals and non-governmental organisations, Dynamo Kyiv has funded ultrasound equipment for the Kiev Heart Institute and repairs to oxygen systems at Kiev Clinical Hospital #4.
  • Shakhtar Donetsk’s president, Rinat Akhmetov, is covering the cost of 200 new ventilators and PPE for hospitals.
  • FC Minaj has also supplied PPE to the local Uzhhorod Hospital.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 20 April 2020
Top