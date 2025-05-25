Welcome to the UEFA Conference League final!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president:

Welcome to Wrocław for the 2025 UEFA Conference League final!

It’s great to return to Poland to this beautiful stadium, which brings back some wonderful memories of UEFA EURO 2012. My gratitude goes to the Polish Football Association and its president, Cezary Kulesza, for their hospitality and hard work, which have made tonight’s final possible.

This season introduced a revolutionary new format in UEFA’s men’s club competitions – more drama, more competition and more chances for clubs to test themselves on the European stage. I am very proud of the variety of teams that thrived in the Conference League this season, showcasing the depth and quality of the game across the continent.

The tremendous success of these reforms, made in a spirit of respect and understanding of all the European football stakeholders – the clubs, the leagues and national associations – proves that the game can only evolve to another level by upholding the core values of open competition, sporting merit and solidarity. And when football thrives, everybody benefits.

Tonight, we will crown the fourth champions of this exciting competition, which has opened the door to more clubs and given their fans the chance to dream of European glory. Both the finalists have performed exceptionally well to this point, but there is one last step to take.

I wish them both to be on top of their game – and may the best team win!

Cezary Kulesza, PZPN president:

I am incredibly proud and delighted to welcome you to the UEFA Conference League final in Wrocław on 28 May. This is a unique event not only for my country but also for the entire European football community. As the president of the Polish Football Association, I am delighted that Poland has once again been granted the opportunity to host such a prestigious football event. Wroclaw already proved itself to be an excellent host during UEFA EURO 2012. It is a city with a rich sporting tradition known for its hospitality. Football will once again bring the best teams and thousands of fans to the city this year.

The Conference League final is a celebration of football and an excellent opportunity to promote our country, region and city internationally. Wrocław is ready to host the players, staff and fans, who will get to enjoy football at the highest level. On behalf of the Polish Football Association, I invite everyone to join us for this extraordinary event. I have no doubt that, on that day, we will all feel at home because we are united by football!

I wish you an exciting and unforgettable final.