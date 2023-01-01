Europa League's fastest goals and quickest hat-tricks

Who scored the fastest ever Europa League goal?

Czech midfielder Jan Sýkora scored the fastest ever goal in the UEFA Europa League during the opening round of fixtures in 2016/17. The Matchday 1 fixture in Baku was a mere 10.69 seconds old when Sýkora struck for visitors Liberec – incredibly, it was the Azerbaijani hosts Qarabağ who had kicked off!

Sýkora broke the record of ﻿Vitolo, who put Sevilla on course for a 3-1 win at Villarreal in the round of 16 in 2015 with a goal clocked at 13.21. The previous mark of 15.19 was set by Argentinian Ismael Blanco for AEK Athens against BATE Borisov in the inaugural group stage.

Sýkora's goal fell just short of Roy Makaay's Champions League best. The Dutchman scored after 10.12 seconds for Bayern München against Real Madrid in the 2006/07 round of 16. ﻿

Fastest Europa League goals

10.69 Jan Sýkora (Qarabağ 2-2 Liberec) 15/09/2016

12.60 Eljif Elmas (Napoli 2-3 Spartak Moskva) 30/09/2021

13.21 Vitolo (Villarreal 1-3 Sevilla) 12/03/2015

15.19 Ismael Blanco (AEK Athens 2-2 BATE Borisov) 05/11/2009

16.88 Keita Baldé (Ludogorets 3-3 Lazio) 27/02/2014

Europa League fastest goals

Who scored the fastest Europa League hat-trick?

Patson Daka recorded the competition's quickest hat-trick in the 2021/22 group stage, netting three times between the 45th and 54th minutes for Leicester. Incredibly, it would require a fourth goal from the Zambian forward 25 minutes later to seal the points at Spartak Moskva.

Fastest Europa League hat-tricks

9:34 Patson Daka (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester) 20/10/2021

10:56 Claudiu Keşerü (FCSB 6-0 Aalborg) 18/09/2014

11:00 Diogo Jota (Wolves 4-0 Beşiktaş) 12/12/2019

12:27 Andrej Kramarić (Rijeka 3-1 Feyenoord) 23/10/2014

13:35 Steven Gerrard (Liverpool 3-1 Napoli) 04/11/2010

Watch Daka get quickest Europa League hat-trick

Daka also became only the fifth player to score four or more in a Europa League match, and the second fastest after Willian José, whose 'poker' came in the space of 26 minutes for Real Sociedad at Vardar in 2017. Aritz Aduriz is the only man to hit five in a Europa League game.

Most goals in a Europa League match

5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk) 03/11/2016

4 Radamel Falcao (Porto 5-1 Villarreal) 28/04/2011

4 Edinson Cavani (Napoli 4-2 Dnipro) 08/11/2012

4 Willian José (Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad) 19/10/2017

4 Patson Daka (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester﻿) 20/10/2021