UEFA Women's EURO facts and figures
Monday 7 March 2022
Article summary
All the records.
Article top media content
Article body
Finals
UEFA European Women's Championship
2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands
2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden
2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland
2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England
2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany
1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway
1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany
1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy
1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark
UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams
1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany
1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway
1984: Sweden 1-1 England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton
Most titles
Germany/West Germany 8
Norway 2
Sweden 1
Netherlands 1
Most final appearances
Germany/West Germany 8
Norway 6
Sweden 4
England 2
Italy 2
Denmark 1
Netherlands 1
Most semi-final appearances
Germany 9
Norway 9
Sweden 8
Denmark 6
Italy 6
England 5
Netherlands 2
Austria 1
Finland 1
Spain 1
Biggest wins
Qualifying: Spain 17-0 Slovenia (1995); Norway 17-0 Slovakia (1997); Germany 17-0 Kazakhstan (2013)
Two-legged knockout: Commonwealth of Independent States 0-7 Germany (1993)
Final tournament: England 6-0 Scotland (2017)
Individual match goalscoring
Qualifying: 7 – María Paz (Spain) v Kazakhstan (2013)
Final tournament: 4 – Marianne Pettersen (Norway) v Denmark (1997)
Overall competition top scorers
2017: Ada Hegerberg (Norway), Jane Ross (Scotland), Harpa Thorsteinsdóttir (Iceland) 10
2013: Célia Okoyino da Mbabi (Germany) 19
2009: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) 12
2005: Birgit Prinz (Germany) 17
2001: Gitte Krogh (Denmark) 14
1997: Gabriela Chlumecká (Czech Republic), Marianne Pettersen (Norway) 13
1995: Patricia Brocker (Germany) 18
1993: Carolina Morace (Italy) 13
1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) 10
1989: Heidi Mohr (West Germany), Carolina Morace (Italy), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) 6
1987: Kerry Davis (England), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) 8
1984: Eilsabetta Vignotto (Italy) 11
Finals top scorers
2017: Jodie Taylor (England) 5
2013: Lotta Schelin (Sweden) 5
2009: Inka Grings (Germany) 6
2005: Inka Grings (Germany) 4
2001: Claudia Müller (Germany), Sandra Smisek (Germany) 3
1997: Carolina Morace (Italy), Marianne Pettersen (Norway), Angélique Rouhas (France) 4
1995: Lena Videkull (Sweden) 3
1993: Susan Mackensie (Denmark) 2
1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) 4
1989: Sissel Grude (Norway), Ursula Lohn (West Germany) 2
1987: Trude Stendal (Norway) 3
1984: Pia Sundhage (Sweden) 4
All-time goalscoring (final tournaments)
Inka Grings (Germany) 10
Birgit Prinz (Germany) 10
Carolina Morace (Italy) 8
Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany) 8
Lotta Schelin (Sweden) 8
All-time goalscoring (including qualifying)
Carolina Morace (Italy) 42
Birgit Prinz (Germany) 40
Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) 38
Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany) 36
Patrizia Panico (Italy) 33
Most appearances (final tournaments)
Birgit Prinz (Germany) 23
Solvieg Gulbrandsen (Norway) 20
Patrizia Panico (Italy) 19
Doris Fitschen (Germany/West Germany) 17
Katrine Pedersen (Denmark) 17
Bettina Wiegmann (Germany) 17
Most appearances (including qualifying)
Gillian Coultard (England) 61
Carolina Morace (Italy) 59
Patrizia Panico (Italy) 55
Heidi Støre (Norway) 53
Katrine Pedersen (Denmark) 53
Doris Fitschen (Germany/West Germany) 53
Kerry Davis (England) 52
Birgit Prinz (Germany) 50
Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) 49
Highest attendances
Qualifying: France v Greece, Rennes, 2017, 24,835
Final tournament (except final): England v Finland, Manchester 2005, 29,092
Final: Germany v Norway, Solna 2013, 41,301
Ages: Final tournament only
Oldest player: Sandrine Soubeyrand (France) v Denmark, 22/07/2013, 39 years 340 days
Oldest goalscorer: Patrizia Panico (Italy) v Germany, 04/09/2009, 34 years 208 days
Youngest player: Oksana Yakovyshyn (Ukraine) v Netherlands, 23/08/2009, 16 years 156 days
Youngest goalscorer: Isabell Herlovsen (Norway) v France, 09/06/2005, 16 years 351 days
(All years given are dates for final tournament; four teams until 1997 including 1984 and 1995, which did not have four-team one-venue formats)