UEFA Women's EURO facts and figures

Finals

UEFA European Women's Championship

2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands

2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden

2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland

2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England

2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany

1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway

1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany

1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy

1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark

UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams

1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany

1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway

1984: Sweden 1-1 England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton

Most titles

Germany/West Germany 8

Norway 2

Sweden 1

Netherlands 1

Most final appearances

Germany/West Germany 8

Norway 6

Sweden 4

England 2

Italy 2

Denmark 1

Netherlands 1

Most semi-final appearances

Germany 9

Norway 9

Sweden 8

Denmark 6

Italy 6

England 5

Netherlands 2

Austria 1

Finland 1

Spain 1

Biggest wins

Qualifying: Spain 17-0 Slovenia (1995); Norway 17-0 Slovakia (1997); Germany 17-0 Kazakhstan (2013)

Two-legged knockout: Commonwealth of Independent States 0-7 Germany (1993)

Final tournament: England 6-0 Scotland (2017)

Individual match goalscoring

Qualifying: 7 – María Paz (Spain) v Kazakhstan (2013)

Final tournament: 4 – Marianne Pettersen (Norway) v Denmark (1997)

Overall competition top scorers



2017: Ada Hegerberg (Norway), Jane Ross (Scotland), Harpa Thorsteinsdóttir (Iceland) 10

2013: Célia Okoyino da Mbabi (Germany) 19

2009: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) 12

2005: Birgit Prinz (Germany) 17

2001: Gitte Krogh (Denmark) 14

1997: Gabriela Chlumecká (Czech Republic), Marianne Pettersen (Norway) 13

1995: Patricia Brocker (Germany) 18

1993: Carolina Morace (Italy) 13

1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) 10

1989: Heidi Mohr (West Germany), Carolina Morace (Italy), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) 6

1987: Kerry Davis (England), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) 8

1984: Eilsabetta Vignotto (Italy) 11

Finals top scorers

2017: Jodie Taylor (England) 5

2013: Lotta Schelin (Sweden) 5

2009: Inka Grings (Germany) 6

2005: Inka Grings (Germany) 4

2001: Claudia Müller (Germany), Sandra Smisek (Germany) 3

1997: Carolina Morace (Italy), Marianne Pettersen (Norway), Angélique Rouhas (France) 4

1995: Lena Videkull (Sweden) 3

1993: Susan Mackensie (Denmark) 2

1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) 4

1989: Sissel Grude (Norway), Ursula Lohn (West Germany) 2

1987: Trude Stendal (Norway) 3

1984: Pia Sundhage (Sweden) 4

All-time goalscoring (final tournaments)



Inka Grings (Germany) 10

Birgit Prinz (Germany) 10

Carolina Morace (Italy) 8

Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany) 8

Lotta Schelin (Sweden) 8

All-time goalscoring (including qualifying)



Carolina Morace (Italy) 42

Birgit Prinz (Germany) 40

Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) 38

Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany) 36

Patrizia Panico (Italy) 33

Most appearances (final tournaments)

Birgit Prinz (Germany) 23

Solvieg Gulbrandsen (Norway) 20

Patrizia Panico (Italy) 19

Doris Fitschen (Germany/West Germany) 17

Katrine Pedersen (Denmark) 17

Bettina Wiegmann (Germany) 17



Most appearances (including qualifying)

Gillian Coultard (England) 61

Carolina Morace (Italy) 59

Patrizia Panico (Italy) 55

Heidi Støre (Norway) 53

Katrine Pedersen (Denmark) 53

Doris Fitschen (Germany/West Germany) 53

Kerry Davis (England) 52

Birgit Prinz (Germany) 50

Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) 49

Highest attendances

Qualifying: France v Greece, Rennes, 2017, 24,835

Final tournament (except final): England v Finland, Manchester 2005, 29,092

Final: Germany v Norway, Solna 2013, 41,301

Ages: Final tournament only

Oldest player: Sandrine Soubeyrand (France) v Denmark, 22/07/2013, 39 years 340 days

Oldest goalscorer: Patrizia Panico (Italy) v Germany, 04/09/2009, 34 years 208 days

Youngest player: Oksana Yakovyshyn (Ukraine) v Netherlands, 23/08/2009, 16 years 156 days

Youngest goalscorer: Isabell Herlovsen (Norway) v France, 09/06/2005, 16 years 351 days

(All years given are dates for final tournament; four teams until 1997 including 1984 and 1995, which did not have four-team one-venue formats)