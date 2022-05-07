UEFA Women's EURO facts and figures: player records, most goals, biggest wins
Saturday 7 May 2022
Most wins, highest scorers, perfect campaigns: all the records.
ROLL OF HONOUR
Finals
UEFA European Women's Championship
2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands
2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden
2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland
2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England
2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany
1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway
1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany
1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy
1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark
UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams
1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany
1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway
1984: Sweden 1-1 England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton
TEAM RECORDS
Most titles
8 Germany/West Germany
2 Norway
1 Netherlands
1 Sweden
Most final appearances
8 Germany/West Germany
6 Norway
4 Sweden
2 England
2 Italy
1 Denmark
1 Netherlands
Most semi-final appearances
9 Germany/West Germany
9 Norway
8 Sweden
6 Denmark
6 Italy
5 England
2 Netherlands
1 Austria
1 Finland
1 Spain
Most goals in a single final tournament
21 Germany (2009)
Most goals scored in a single group stage
11 Germany (2001)
Fewest goals conceded in a single group stage
0 Germany (2005)
Perfect campaigns (since introduction of group stage)
Germany (2001, 2005, both 5 games; 2009, 6 games)
Netherlands (2017, 6 games)
Longest winning runs per team (qualifying and final tournaments combined)
38 Germany (06/04/2000 – 19/11/2011)
16 Netherlands (16/07/2017 – )
11 France (14/09/2011 – 18/07/2012)
MATCH RECORDS
Biggest margin of victory
Final tournament: England 6-0 Scotland (2017, group stage)
Final tournament knockout: Sweden 5-0 Iceland (2013, quarter-final)
Qualifying two-legged knockout: Commonwealth of Independent States 0-7 Germany (1993)
Qualifying group stage: Spain 17-0 Slovenia (1995); Norway 17-0 Slovakia (1997); Germany 17-0 Kazakhstan (2013)
Highest-scoring final tournament games
Germany 6-2 England (2009 final)
Norway 5-3 Italy (2005, group stage)
Highest scoring draw
Denmark 2-2 Italy (1997 group stage)
INDIVIDUAL RECORDS
Individual match goalscoring
Final tournament: 4 – Marianne Pettersen (Norway) vs Denmark (1997 group stage) – 15, 17, 49 & 79 minutes
Qualifying: 7 – María Paz (Spain) vs Kazakhstan (2013)
Other final tournament hat-tricks
Jodie Taylor (England) vs Scotland (2017 group stage) – 11, 26 & 53 minutes
Angélique Roujas (France) vs Russia (1997 group stage) – 26, 57 & 74 minutes
Line Videkull (Sweden) vs Norway (1995 semi-final second leg) – 59, 61 & 76 minutes
Most final wins
3 Maren Meinert (Germany)
3 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)
3 Silvia Neid (Germany/West Germany)
3 Silke Rottenberg (Germany)
3 Sandra Smisek (Germany)
3 Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany)
Most final appearances
5 Birgit Prinz (Germany)
4 Doris Fitschen (Germany/West Germany)
4 Heidi Støre (Norway)
4 Bettina Wiegmann (Germany)
Finals top scorers
2017: Jodie Taylor (England) 5
2013: Lotta Schelin (Sweden) 5
2009: Inka Grings (Germany) 6
2005: Inka Grings (Germany) 4
2001: Claudia Müller (Germany), Sandra Smisek (Germany) 3
1997: Carolina Morace (Italy), Marianne Pettersen (Norway), Angélique Rouhas (France) 4
1995: Lena Videkull (Sweden) 3
1993: Susan Mackensie (Denmark) 2
1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) 4
1989: Sissel Grude (Norway), Ursula Lohn (West Germany) 2
1987: Trude Stendal (Norway) 3
1984: Pia Sundhage (Sweden) 4
Overall competition top scorers
2017: Ada Hegerberg (Norway), Jane Ross (Scotland), Harpa Thorsteinsdóttir (Iceland) 10
2013: Célia Okoyino da Mbabi (Germany) 19
2009: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) 12
2005: Birgit Prinz (Germany) 17
2001: Gitte Krogh (Denmark) 14
1997: Gabriela Chlumecká (Czech Republic), Marianne Pettersen (Norway) 13
1995: Patricia Brocker (Germany) 18
1993: Carolina Morace (Italy) 13
1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) 10
1989: Heidi Mohr (West Germany), Carolina Morace (Italy), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) 6
1987: Kerry Davis (England), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) 8
1984: Eilsabetta Vignotto (Italy) 11
All-time top scorers (final tournaments)
10 Inka Grings (Germany)
10 Birgit Prinz (Germany)
8 Carolina Morace (Italy)
8 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)
8 Lotta Schelin (Sweden)
All-time top scorers (including qualifying)
42 Carolina Morace (Italy)
40 Birgit Prinz (Germany)
38 Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland)
36 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)
33 Patrizia Panico (Italy)
Most appearances (final tournaments)
23 Birgit Prinz (Germany)
20 Solvieg Gulbrandsen (Norway)
19 Patrizia Panico (Italy)
18 Katrine Pedersen (Denmark)
17 Doris Fitschen (Germany/West Germany)
17 Ariane Hingst (Germany)
17 Anja Mittag (Germany)
17 Victoria Sandell Svensson (Sweden)
17 Sandrine Soubeyrand (France)
17 Bettina Wiegmann (Germany)
Most appearances (including qualifying)
61 Gillian Coultard (England)
59 Carolina Morace (Italy)
55 Patrizia Panico (Italy)
53 Heidi Støre (Norway)
53 Katrine Pedersen (Denmark)
53 Doris Fitschen (Germany/West Germany)
52 Kerry Davis (England)
50 Birgit Prinz (Germany)
49 Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland)
Most games as head coach (final tournament)
15 Hope Powell (England)
15 Tina Theune (Germany)
13 Marika Domanski Lyfors (Sweden)
12 Silvia Neid (Germany)
10 Bjarne Berntsen (Norway)
10 Even Pellerud (Norway)
Most games as head coach (including qualifying)
50 Ignacio Quereda (Spain)
39 Hope Powell (England)
39 Anna Signeul (Scotland/Finland)
35 Silvia Neid (Germany)
35 Vera Pauw (Scotland/Netherlands)
Most titles as head coach
3 Gero Bisanz (Germany/West Germany)
3 Tina Theune (Germany)
2 Silvia Neid (Germany)
Ages: Final tournament only
Oldest player: Sandrine Soubeyrand (France) v Denmark, 22/07/2013, 39 years 340 days
Oldest goalscorer: Patrizia Panico (Italy) v Germany, 04/09/2009, 34 years 208 days
Youngest player: Oksana Yakovyshyn (Ukraine) v Netherlands, 23/08/2009, 16 years 156 days
Youngest goalscorer: Isabell Herlovsen (Norway) v France, 09/06/2005, 16 years 351 days
(All years given are dates for final tournament; four teams until 1997 including 1984 and 1995, which did not have four-team one-venue formats)
Miscellaneous
- Silvia Neid has been involved in all eight Germany wins in some capacity: as a player in 1989, 1991 and 1995, assistant coach in 1997, 2001 and 2005 and head coach in 2009 and 2013.
- 12 players have won both UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Women's EURO finals in the same year: Britta Carlson, Ariana Hingst, Anja Mittag, Conny Pohlers, Petra Wimbersky (all 2005, Turbine Potsdam & Germany); Fatmire Alushi, Linda Bresonik, Inka Grings, Annike Krahn, Simone Laudehr (all 2009, Duisburg & Germany); Lena Goessling, Nadine Kessler (both 2013, Wolfsburg & Germany). They are also the only players to have taken part in both finals in the same year.