UEFA Women's EURO facts and figures: player records, most goals, biggest wins

ROLL OF HONOUR

Finals

UEFA European Women's Championship

2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands

2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden

2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland

2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England

2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany

1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway

1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany

1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy

1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark

UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams

1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany

1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway

1984: Sweden 1-1 England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton

TEAM RECORDS

Most titles

8 Germany/West Germany

2 Norway

1 Netherlands

1 Sweden



Most final appearances

8 Germany/West Germany

6 Norway

4 Sweden

2 England

2 Italy

1 Denmark

1 Netherlands

Most semi-final appearances

9 Germany/West Germany

9 Norway

8 Sweden

6 Denmark

6 Italy

5 England

2 Netherlands

1 Austria

1 Finland

1 Spain

Most goals in a single final tournament

21 Germany (2009)

Most goals scored in a single group stage

11 Germany (2001)

Fewest goals conceded in a single group stage

0 Germany (2005)

Perfect campaigns (since introduction of group stage)

Classic Germany Women's EURO goals

Germany (2001, 2005, both 5 games; 2009, 6 games)

Netherlands (2017, 6 games)

Longest winning runs per team (qualifying and final tournaments combined)



38 Germany (06/04/2000 – 19/11/2011)

16 Netherlands (16/07/2017 – )

11 France (14/09/2011 – 18/07/2012)

MATCH RECORDS

Biggest margin of victory

Final tournament: England 6-0 Scotland (2017, group stage)

Final tournament knockout: Sweden 5-0 Iceland (2013, quarter-final)

Qualifying two-legged knockout: Commonwealth of Independent States 0-7 Germany (1993)

Qualifying group stage: Spain 17-0 Slovenia (1995); Norway 17-0 Slovakia (1997); Germany 17-0 Kazakhstan (2013)

Highest-scoring final tournament games

Germany 6-2 England (2009 final)

Norway 5-3 Italy (2005, group stage)

Highest scoring draw

Denmark 2-2 Italy (1997 group stage)

INDIVIDUAL RECORDS

Individual match goalscoring

Final tournament: 4 – Marianne Pettersen (Norway) vs Denmark (1997 group stage) – 15, 17, 49 & 79 minutes

Qualifying: 7 – María Paz (Spain) vs Kazakhstan (2013)



Other final tournament hat-tricks

Jodie Taylor (England) vs Scotland (2017 group stage) – 11, 26 & 53 minutes

Angélique Roujas (France) vs Russia (1997 group stage) – 26, 57 & 74 minutes

Line Videkull (Sweden) vs Norway (1995 semi-final second leg) – 59, 61 & 76 minutes

Most final wins

3 Maren Meinert (Germany)

3 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

3 Silvia Neid (Germany/West Germany)

3 Silke Rottenberg (Germany)

3 Sandra Smisek (Germany)

3 Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany)

Most final appearances

5 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

4 Doris Fitschen (Germany/West Germany)

4 Heidi Støre (Norway)

4 Bettina Wiegmann (Germany)

Finals top scorers

Great Women's EURO goals

2017: Jodie Taylor (England) 5

2013: Lotta Schelin (Sweden) 5

2009: Inka Grings (Germany) 6

2005: Inka Grings (Germany) 4

2001: Claudia Müller (Germany), Sandra Smisek (Germany) 3

1997: Carolina Morace (Italy), Marianne Pettersen (Norway), Angélique Rouhas (France) 4

1995: Lena Videkull (Sweden) 3

1993: Susan Mackensie (Denmark) 2

1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) 4

1989: Sissel Grude (Norway), Ursula Lohn (West Germany) 2

1987: Trude Stendal (Norway) 3

1984: Pia Sundhage (Sweden) 4

Overall competition top scorers



2017: Ada Hegerberg (Norway), Jane Ross (Scotland), Harpa Thorsteinsdóttir (Iceland) 10

2013: Célia Okoyino da Mbabi (Germany) 19

2009: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) 12

2005: Birgit Prinz (Germany) 17

2001: Gitte Krogh (Denmark) 14

1997: Gabriela Chlumecká (Czech Republic), Marianne Pettersen (Norway) 13

1995: Patricia Brocker (Germany) 18

1993: Carolina Morace (Italy) 13

1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) 10

1989: Heidi Mohr (West Germany), Carolina Morace (Italy), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) 6

1987: Kerry Davis (England), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) 8

1984: Eilsabetta Vignotto (Italy) 11

All-time top scorers (final tournaments)



Watch Prinz stunner for Germany in 2001

10 Inka Grings (Germany)

10 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

8 Carolina Morace (Italy)

8 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

8 Lotta Schelin (Sweden)

All-time top scorers (including qualifying)



42 Carolina Morace (Italy)

40 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

38 Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland)

36 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

33 Patrizia Panico (Italy)

Most appearances (final tournaments)

23 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

20 Solvieg Gulbrandsen (Norway)

19 Patrizia Panico (Italy)

18 Katrine Pedersen (Denmark)

17 Doris Fitschen (Germany/West Germany)

17 Ariane Hingst (Germany)

17 Anja Mittag (Germany)

17 Victoria Sandell Svensson (Sweden)

17 Sandrine Soubeyrand (France)

17 Bettina Wiegmann (Germany)



Most appearances (including qualifying)

61 Gillian Coultard (England)

59 Carolina Morace (Italy)

55 Patrizia Panico (Italy)

53 Heidi Støre (Norway)

53 Katrine Pedersen (Denmark)

53 Doris Fitschen (Germany/West Germany)

52 Kerry Davis (England)

50 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

49 Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland)

Most games as head coach (final tournament)

15 Hope Powell (England)

15 Tina Theune (Germany)

13 Marika Domanski Lyfors (Sweden)

12 Silvia Neid (Germany)

10 Bjarne Berntsen (Norway)

10 Even Pellerud (Norway)

Most games as head coach (including qualifying)

50 Ignacio Quereda (Spain)

39 Hope Powell (England)

39 Anna Signeul (Scotland/Finland)

35 Silvia Neid (Germany)

35 Vera Pauw (Scotland/Netherlands)

Most titles as head coach

3 Gero Bisanz (Germany/West Germany)

3 Tina Theune (Germany)

2 Silvia Neid (Germany)

Ages: Final tournament only

Oldest player: Sandrine Soubeyrand (France) v Denmark, 22/07/2013, 39 years 340 days

Oldest goalscorer: Patrizia Panico (Italy) v Germany, 04/09/2009, 34 years 208 days

Youngest player: Oksana Yakovyshyn (Ukraine) v Netherlands, 23/08/2009, 16 years 156 days

Youngest goalscorer: Isabell Herlovsen (Norway) v France, 09/06/2005, 16 years 351 days

(All years given are dates for final tournament; four teams until 1997 including 1984 and 1995, which did not have four-team one-venue formats)

