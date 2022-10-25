Most goals in a Champions League week
Tuesday 25 October 2022
What is the record for most Champions League goals on one matchnight? Most goals in a single night? Highest-scoring round in a group?
Some weeks, it just seems to rain UEFA Champions League goals.
The record for most goals in a single Champions League came back in 2000/01, under the old format of two group stages. We have come close to breaking that several times since then, though, and the mark for most goals in a group on a single night fell on Matchday 5 in 2022/23.
Highest-scoring Champions League matchdays
63 2000/01 Matchday 1
62 2020/21 Matchday 3
59 2021/22 Matchday 3
59 2014/15 Matchday 3
58 2012/13 Matchday 4
57 1999/2000 Matchday 4
How the record-breaking week unfolded
Tuesday 12/09/2000
Spartak Moskva 2-0 Leverkusen, Sporting CP 2-2 Real Madrid
Sparta Praha 0-1 Arsenal, Shakhtar 0-3 Lazio
Valencia 2-1 Olympiacos, Lyon 3-1 Heerenveen
Galatasaray 3-2 Monaco, Rangers 5-0 Sturm Graz
Wednesday 13/09/2000
Hamburg 4-4 Juventus, Panathinaikos 1-1 Deportivo La Coruña
Rosenborg 3-1 Paris, Helsingborg 1-3 Bayern
Man. United 5-1 Anderlecht, PSV 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
AC Milan 4-1 Beşiktaş, Barcelona 4-0 Leeds United
This round was the first of two group stages. The competition produced a record 449 goals, though there were 157 matches under the format. The 386 goals struck in 2020/21 came in just 119 fixtures, setting a UEFA Champions League record average of 3.86 per game.
Most goals in a single night*
40, 21/10/2014
CSKA Moskva 2-2 Man. City, Roma 1-7 Bayern
APOEL 0-1 Paris, Barcelona 3-1 Ajax
Schalke 4-3 Sporting CP, Chelsea 6-0 Maribor
BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, Porto 2-1 Athletic Club
Most goals in a group in one night*
16
25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Most goals by Matchday*
Matchday 1: 54 (2017/18)
Matchday 2: 54 (2004/05)
Matchday 3: 62 (2020/21)
Matchday 4: 58 (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 54 (2015/16)
Matchday 6: 54 (2004/05)
*Under current competition format introduced in 2003/04