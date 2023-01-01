Most goals in a Champions League week: Highest-scoring matchdays, most goals in a single night, most goals in a group

The record for most goals in a single UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 came back in 2000/01, under the old format of two group stages. We have come close to breaking that several times since then, though.

Highest-scoring Champions League games

Highest-scoring Champions League matchdays

2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals)

2020/21 Matchday 3 (62)

2022/23 Matchday 5 (59)

2021/22 Matchday 3 (59)

2014/15 Matchday 3 (59)

2012/13 Matchday 4 (58)

How the record-breaking week unfolded

This round was the first of two group stages. The competition produced a record 449 goals, though there were 157 matches under the format. The 386 goals struck in 2020/21 came in just 119 fixtures, setting a Champions League record average of 3.24 per game.

Filippo Inzaghi buries a penalty to earn Juventus a 4-4 draw PA Images via Getty Images

Tuesday 12/09/2000

Spartak Moskva 2-0 Leverkusen, Sporting CP 2-2 Real Madrid

Sparta Praha 0-1 Arsenal, Shakhtar 0-3 Lazio

Valencia 2-1 Olympiacos, Lyon 3-1 Heerenveen

Galatasaray 3-2 Monaco, Rangers 5-0 Sturm Graz

Wednesday 13/09/2000

Hamburg 4-4 Juventus, Panathinaikos 1-1 Deportivo La Coruña

Rosenborg 3-1 Paris, Helsingborg 1-3 Bayern

Man. United 5-1 Anderlecht, PSV 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

AC Milan 4-1 Beşiktaş, Barcelona 4-0 Leeds United

Most goals in a single Champions League night*

21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern

40, 21/10/2014

CSKA Moskva 2-2 Man. City, Roma 1-7 Bayern

APOEL 0-1 Paris, Barcelona 3-1 Ajax

Schalke 4-3 Sporting CP, Chelsea 6-0 Maribor

BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, Porto 2-1 Athletic Club

Champions League group stage records

Most goals in a Champions League group in one night*

16

25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

Most goals by Champions League Matchday*

Matchday 1: 54 (2017/18)

Matchday 2: ﻿54 (2004/05)

Matchday 3: 62 (2020/21)﻿

Matchday 4: 58 (2012/13)

Matchday 5: 59 (2022/23)

Matchday 6: 54 (2004/05)

*Under current competition format introduced in 2003/04