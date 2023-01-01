Biggest Champions League wins: Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş, Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö

Liverpool and Real Madrid's 8-0 victories against Beşiktaş and Malmö respectively are the biggest wins in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds became the first to achieve the feat in the 2007/08 group stage, Yossi Benayoun's hat-trick helping the previous season's runners-up to a hugely commanding defeat of their Turkish visitors. Madrid were no less impressive eight years later when they blew away Malmö in the Spanish capital.

Biggest Champions League wins

Benayoun's treble, two goals apiece for Ryan Babel and Peter Crouch, and a further strike by Steven Gerrard earned Liverpool – who had hitherto picked up just one point from their opening three group matches – an unprecedented 8-0 triumph against Beşiktaş.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals, setting what was at the time a group stage record of 11, as Madrid matched Liverpool's feat against Malmö on Matchday 6 of the 2015/16 campaign. Karim Benzema also registered a hat-trick.

Eight-goal margin of victory

8-0: Liverpool vs Beşiktaş, 06/11/2007

8-0: Real Madrid vs Malmö, 08/12/2015

Seven-goal margin of victory

7-0: Juventus vs Olympiacos, 10/12/2003

7-0: Arsenal vs Slavia Praha, 23/10/2007

0-7: Žilina vs Marseille, 03/11/2010

7-0: Valencia vs Genk, 23/11/2011

7-0: Bayern München vs Basel, 13/03/2012

0-7: BATE Borisov vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 21/10/2014

7-0: Bayern München vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 11/03/2015

7-0: Barcelona vs Celtic, 13/09/2016

0-7: Maribor vs Liverpool, 17/10/2017

7-0: Liverpool vs Spartak Moskva, 06/12/17

7-0: Manchester City vs Schalke, 12/03/19

Highest-scoring Champions League games

Borussia Dortmund's remarkable 8-4 defeat of Legia Warszawa came in the 2016/17 group stage. It was 5-2 after just 32 minutes – including a burst of three goals in four minutes at one point – and while that rate couldn't continue, five more before full time earned the match a place in the record books.

Aleksandar Prijović had given Legia a tenth-minute lead in Dortmund, but the visitors were not in front again once Shinji Kagawa's quickfire double had turned the game on its head. Marco Reus was also on the mark twice during a madcap game which finished in suitable style with three goals in the closing ten minutes.

12: Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa, 22/11/2016

11: Monaco 8-3 Deportivo La Coruña, 05/11/2003

10: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern, 14/08/2020

9: Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg

9: Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen, 08/03/2005

9: Villarreal 6-3 Aalborg, 21/10/2008

9: Tottenham 2-7 Bayern, 01/10/2019

9: Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig, 15/09/2021

9: Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa, 25/10/22

Highest scoring Champions League draws

4-4: Hamburg vs Juventus, 13/09/2000

4-4: Chelsea vs Liverpool, 14/04/2009

4-4: Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma, 20/10/2015

4-4: Chelsea vs Ajax, 05/11/2019