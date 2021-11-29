Lionel Messi: What records does he hold?

A seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after receiving the award once again in Paris on Monday evening, Lionel Messi continues to break new ground.

One of only two players to score over 100 goals in UEFA club competitions, Messi is now plying his trade in the French capital after bringing the curtain down on a remarkable two decades at Barcelona in the summer. The records, milestones and unique achievements keep on coming.

Lionel Messi on his seventh Ballon d'Or "It's incredible to win it for the seventh time. I would like to thank my family, my friends and all the people who follow me and always support me, because without them I couldn't have done it."

Club records

Most UEFA Champions League group stage goals: 74 (71 for Barcelona)

Most UEFA Champions League round of 16 goals: 28

Most UEFA Champions League goals for single club: 120 (Barcelona)

Most UEFA club competition goals for single club: 123 (Barcelona)

Most Ballon d'Or awards: 7

Most Liga goals: 474

Most Liga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)

Most goals in a calendar year: 79 (2012 – or 91 including goals for Argentina)

Most Liga hat-tricks: 36

Most Liga titles won by a foreign player: 10

Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6

Most club honours: 35

Messi is second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the overall list of both top UEFA club competition scorers (he has 126, Ronaldo 143) and top UEFA Champions League/European Cup scorers (123 compared with Ronaldo's 140).

National team

