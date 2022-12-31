Most goals in a UEFA Champions League knockout tie: Liverpool 7-6 Roma, Bayern 12-1 Sporting CP
Saturday 31 December 2022
Article summary
Which UEFA Champions League knockout tie has produced the most goals? Liverpool, Bayern, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the teams with multiple entries in the list.
Article top media content
Article body
Which UEFA Champions League knockout tie has produced the most goals? Sixteen ties have reached the heights of 11 goals or more, but among them two stand tallest.
In 2018, Liverpool and Roma conjured up 13 between them in a semi-final thriller edged by the Reds. That total matched the record for a two-legged Champions League tie set nine years previously by Bayern and Sporting CP – although that was a considerably more one-sided contest.
Most goals in Champions League knockout tie
Liverpool were at one stage 5-0 up in the first leg of their 2017/18 semi-final tie against Roma, but the Giallorossi then rallied with two late goals. The Reds again looked to be in charge as they assumed a 7-3 aggregate lead 25 minutes into the second leg, but Roma gave them an almighty scare with three unanswered goals which left them just one away from forcing extra time.
13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma, 2017/18 semi-finals
13 Bayern 12-1 Sporting CP, 2008/09 round of 16
12 Lyon 10-2 Werder Bremen, 2004/05 round of 16
12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool, 2008/09 quarter-finals
12 Barcelona 10-2 Bayer Leverkusen, 2011/12 round of 16
12 Monaco 6-6 Manchester City (Monaco win on away goals), 2016/17 round of 16
12 Arsenal 2-10 Bayern, 2016/17 round of 16
12 Manchester City 10-2 Schalke, 2018/19 round of 16
12 Atalanta 8-4 Valencia, 2019/20 round of 16
11 Real Madrid 6-5 Manchester United, 2002/03 quarter-finals
11 Chelsea 6-5 Bayern, 2004/05 quarter-finals
11 Manchester United 8-3 Roma, 2006/07 quarter-finals
11 Real Madrid 9-2 Schalke, 2013/14 round of 16
11 Bayern 7-4 Porto, 2014/15 quarter-finals
11 Barcelona 6-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 2016/17 round of 16
11 Real Madrid 6-5 Manchester City, 2021/22 semi-finals
Most goals in a Champions League round of 16 tie
13 Bayern 12-1 Sporting CP, 2008/09
Franck Ribéry and Luca Toni both scored twice in Bayern's 5-0 first leg win in Portugal, but there was better yet to come back in Munich as six different players found the net to rack up a 7-1 home win.
Most goals in a Champions League quarter-final tie
12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool, 2008/09
Not even a month after Bayern's dismantling of Sporting, Chelsea and Liverpool played out a quarter-final tie which fell just one goal shy of the overall record. Branislav Ivanović was the surprise scorer of two goals in the Blues' 3-1 away win, but it was at Stamford Bridge that things went up a notch as the teams drew 4-4 on the night with three goals coming in the closing ten minutes.
Most goals in a Champions League semi-final tie
13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma, 2017/18