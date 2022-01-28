Who are Neymar's favourite opponents?
Friday 28 January 2022
Who dreads meeting Brazil's all-time top UEFA competition scorer the most?
Brazil's all-time top scorer in UEFA club competition with 41 goals, Neymar continues to score at an impressive rate for Paris, but which teams bring out the best in him?
• Neymar failed to score in his first five UEFA Champions League games for Barcelona, but the dam burst on 11 December 2013 when the Brazilian scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 group stage defeat of Celtic at the Camp Nou.
• That first hat-trick was scored inside 15 minutes, Neymar finding the net in the 44th, 48th and 58th minutes. He got his second – and first for Paris – against Crvena zvezda in the 2018/19 competition (20, 22, 81), and struck his third (21, 38, 50) against İstanbul Başakşehir in December 2020.
• Statistics suggest that Başakşehir, Celtic and Crvena zvezda are his favourite opponents, though it is easy to see why Paris were so keen to sign him in summer 2017; he had scored seven goals against them in six games for Barcelona.
• Neymar has found the net against 17 of the 26 sides he has met in Europe. To date, Napoli and Roma have kept him at bay for the longest: 180 minutes without conceding.
Who has Neymar scored against in UEFA competition?
|Opponents
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes per goal
|AC Milan
|2
|166
|-
|-
|Ajax
|4
|298
|1
|298m
|Anderlecht
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|APOEL
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Arsenal
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Atalanta
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Atlético
|4
|360
|1
|360m
|Başakşehir
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|BATE
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Bayern
|7
|630
|4
|157m30s
|Celtic
|6
|518
|7
|74m
|Club Brugge
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Crvena zvezda
|2
|172
|4
|43m
|Dortmund
|2
|180
|2
|90m17s
|Galatasaray
|1
|90
|1
|90m
|Juventus
|3
|270
|1
|270m
|Leipzig
|3
|270
|1
|270m
|Leverkusen
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Liverpool
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Man. City
|10
|806
|1
|806m
|Man. United
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Mönchengladbach
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Napoli
|2
|180
|-
|-
|Paris
|6
|540
|7
|77m9s
|Real Madrid
|2
|134
|-
|-
|Roma
|2
|180
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|73
|6324
|41
|154m15s
• Neymar has taken on sides from 12 nations in the UEFA Champions League, and to date the only country that has a collective clean sheet against the Brazilian is Cyprus – though that only amounts to 90 minutes of Barcelona's 1-0 win against APOEL in the 2014/15 group stage.
• Cyprus aside, he averages a goal a game or better against teams from Belarus, France, Scotland, Serbia and Turkey.
• To date, he has scored only once in six games against Spanish sides, and once in ten meetings with Serie A clubs. Five goals have come in 16 meetings with Premier League sides, although Bundesliga representatives have more reason to be cautious – Neymar averages a goal every 180 minutes against German teams.
Which nations' clubs has Neymar scored against?
|Opponents by nationality
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes per goal
|Belarus
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Belgium
|3
|270
|2
|135m
|Cyprus
|1
|90
|-
|-
|England
|16
|1346
|5
|269m12s
|France
|6
|540
|7
|77m9s
|Germany
|14
|1260
|7
|180m
|Italy
|10
|886
|1
|886m
|Netherlands
|4
|298
|1
|298m
|Scotland
|6
|518
|7
|74m
|Serbia
|2
|172
|4
|43m
|Spain
|6
|494
|1
|494m
|Turkey
|3
|270
|4
|67m30s
|TOTAL
|73
|6324
|41
|154m15s
When Neymar has scored his UEFA Champions League goals
• The message for Neymar's opponents is don't drop off if he doesn't score in the first ten minutes; 13 of his 41 goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored between the 11th and 30th minutes of games.
• The Brazilian's other big scoring hotspot is the final minutes – plus added time: six goals between the 85th minute and the final whistle (two of those in Barcelona's 6-1 comeback win against Paris from 2017).
|Time
|Goals (penalties)
|0–10
|3
|11–20
|7 (1)
|21–30
|6 (1)
|31–40
|4
|41–half-time
|3
|FIRST HALF
|23
|46–55
|4
|56–65
|3
|66–75
|3
|76–85
|2
|86–full time
|6 (1)
|SECOND HALF
|18
|TOTAL
|41
Last updated: 28/01/2022