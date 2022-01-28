Who are Neymar's favourite opponents?

Brazil's all-time top scorer in UEFA club competition﻿ with 41 goals, Neymar continues to score at an impressive rate for Paris, but which teams bring out the best in him?

• Neymar failed to score in his first five UEFA Champions League games for Barcelona, but the dam burst on 11 December 2013 when the Brazilian scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 group stage defeat of Celtic at the Camp Nou.

• That first hat-trick was scored inside 15 minutes, Neymar finding the net in the 44th, 48th and 58th minutes. He got his second – and first for Paris – against Crvena zvezda in the 2018/19 competition (20, 22, 81), and struck his third (21, 38, 50) against İstanbul Başakşehir in December 2020.

Six great Neymar goals

• Statistics suggest that Başakşehir, Celtic and Crvena zvezda are his favourite opponents, though it is easy to see why Paris were so keen to sign him in summer 2017; he had scored seven goals against them in six games for Barcelona.

• Neymar has found the net against 17 of the 26 sides he has met in Europe. To date, Napoli and Roma have kept him at bay for the longest: 180 minutes without conceding.

Who has Neymar scored against in UEFA competition?



Opponents Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal AC Milan 2 166 - - Ajax 4 298 1 298m Anderlecht 2 180 2 90m APOEL 1 90 - - Arsenal 2 180 1 180m Atalanta 1 90 - - Atlético 4 360 1 360m Başakşehir 2 180 3 60m BATE 2 180 2 90m Bayern 7 630 4 157m30s Celtic 6 518 7 74m Club Brugge 1 90 - - Crvena zvezda 2 172 4 43m Dortmund 2 180 2 90m17s Galatasaray 1 90 1 90m Juventus 3 270 1 270m Leipzig 3 270 1 270m Leverkusen 1 90 - - Liverpool 2 180 1 180m Man. City 10 806 1 806m Man. United 2 180 2 90m Mönchengladbach 1 90 - - Napoli 2 180 - - Paris 6 540 7 77m9s Real Madrid 2 134 - - Roma 2 180 - - TOTAL 73 6324 41 154m15s

• Neymar has taken on sides from 12 nations in the UEFA Champions League, and to date the only country that has a collective clean sheet against the Brazilian is Cyprus – though that only amounts to 90 minutes of Barcelona's 1-0 win against APOEL in the 2014/15 group stage.

• Cyprus aside, he averages a goal a game or better against teams from Belarus, France, Scotland, Serbia and Turkey.

• To date, he has scored only once in six games against Spanish sides, and once in ten meetings with Serie A clubs. Five goals have come in 16 meetings with Premier League sides, although Bundesliga representatives have more reason to be cautious – Neymar averages a goal every 180 minutes against German teams.

Which nations' clubs has Neymar scored against?

Opponents by nationality Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal Belarus 2 180 2 90m Belgium 3 270 2 135m Cyprus 1 90 - - England 16 1346 5 269m12s France 6 540 7 77m9s Germany 14 1260 7 180m Italy 10 886 1 886m Netherlands 4 298 1 298m Scotland 6 518 7 74m Serbia 2 172 4 43m Spain 6 494 1 494m Turkey 3 270 4 67m30s TOTAL 73 6324 41 154m15s



When Neymar has scored his UEFA Champions League goals

• The message for Neymar's opponents is don't drop off if he doesn't score in the first ten minutes; 13 of his 41 goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored between the 11th and 30th minutes of games.

Neymar celebrates Barcelona's 6-1 win against Paris ©AFP/Getty Images

• The Brazilian's other big scoring hotspot is the final minutes – plus added time: six goals between the 85th minute and the final whistle (two of those in Barcelona's 6-1 comeback win against Paris from 2017).



Time Goals (penalties) 0–10 3 11–20 7 (1) 21–30 6 (1) 31–40 4 41–half-time 3 FIRST HALF 23 46–55 4 56–65 3 66–75 3 76–85 2 86–full time 6 (1) SECOND HALF 18 TOTAL 41

Last updated: 28/01/2022