UEFA Super Cup records and statistics

European champions vs…

The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 26 of the UEFA Super Cup's 46 editions.

The UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners have won 8 of the 22 finals since the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup was discontinued in 1999 – however, since Zenit in 2008, the only non-European champion club to have managed it are Atlético de Madrid, in 2010, 2012 and 2018.

By club

Most wins

5 AC Milan, Barcelona

4 Real Madrid, Liverpool

3 Atlético de Madrid

2 Ajax, Anderlecht, Bayern, Chelsea, Juventus, Valencia

Most participations

9 Barcelona

7 AC Milan, Real Madrid

6 Liverpool, Sevilla

5 Bayern, Chelsea

4 Manchester United, Porto

3 Ajax, Atlético de Madrid

By player

Most wins

4= Dani Alves (Sevilla 2006, Barcelona 2009, 2011, 2015)

4= Paolo Maldini (AC Milan 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003)

Appearances

5 Dani Alves (Sevilla 2006, 2007, Barcelona 2009, 2011, 2015), Paolo Maldini (AC Milan 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 2003)

4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Alessandro Costacurta (AC Milan), Roberto Donadoni (AC Milan), Isco (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid), Pedro Rodríguez (Barcelona, Chelsea), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Daniele Massaro (AC Milan), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mauro Tassotti (AC Milan)

Appearances (matches**)

8 Alessandro Costacurta (AC Milan), Roberto Donadoni (AC Milan)

7 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan), Daniele Massaro (AC Milan), Mauro Tassotti (AC Milan)

6 Franco Baresi (AC Milan), Arie Haan (Ajax, Anderlecht)

5 Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona), Marcel Desailly (AC Milan, Chelsea), Albert Ferrer (Barcelona, Chelsea), Ronald Koeman (PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona), Attilio Lombardo (Sampdoria, Juventus, Lazio), Phil Neal (Liverpool)

Most goals

3 Oleh Blokhin (Dynamo Kyiv), David Fairclough (Liverpool), Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid), Arie Haan (Ajax, Anderlecht), Terry McDermott (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gerd Müller (Bayern München), Rob Rensenbrink (Anderlecht), François Van der Elst (Anderlecht)

Coaches

Most wins

3= Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014)

3= Josep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011, Bayern München 2013)

Winning as coach and player

Carlo Ancelotti (1990; 2003, 2007, 2014)

Josep Guardiola (1992; 2009, 2011, 2013)

Diego Simeone (1999; 2012; 2018)

Luis Enrique (1997; 2015)

Zinédine Zidane (1996, 2002; 2016, 2017)

By nation

Most wins

15 Spain (Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 4, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)

9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)

9 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1, ﻿Manchester United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)

Most participations

29 Spain (Barcelona 9, Real Madrid 7, Sevilla 6, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Real Zaragoza 1, Villarreal 1)

19 England (Liverpool 6, Chelsea 5, Manchester United 4, Nottingham Forest 2, Arsenal 1, Aston Villa 1)

13 Italy (AC Milan 7, Juventus 2, Internazionale Milano 1, Parma 1, Lazio 1, Sampdoria 1)

Miscellaneous

Highest-scoring final*: 2015, Barcelona 5-4 Sevilla

Biggest winning margin*: 2006, Sevilla 3-0 Barcelona; 2012, Atlético de Madrid 4-1 Chelsea

Extra time: 12 UEFA Super Cups have gone to extra time, most recently 2021

Penalty shoot-outs: 2013, Bayern 5-4 Chelsea (2-2 after extra time); 2019, Liverpool 5-4 Chelsea (2-2 after extra time); 2021, Chelsea 6-5 Villarreal (1-1 after extra time)

Fastest goal: 50 seconds Diego Costa (2018, Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid)

Hat-tricks: 2 Radamel Falcao (2012, Atlético de Madrid vs Chelsea), Terry McDermott (1977, Liverpool vs Hamburg, second leg)

Own goal: Patrick Paauwe scored the only UEFA Super Cup own goal to date (2002, Feyenoord vs Real Madrid)

Red cards: Five players have been sent off in UEFA Super Cup games (all ended up on losing side) – Paul Scholes (2008, Manchester United), Rolando and Fredy Guarín (both 2011, Porto), Ramires (2013, Chelsea), Thimothée Kolodziejczak (Sevilla, 2016)

* One-legged editions only

** The UEFA Super Cup was in principle contested over two legs from 1973 until 1997. The 1972 edition between Ajax and Rangers (played in January 1973) was not official.

