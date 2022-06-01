UEFA Super Cup roll of honour
Wednesday 1 June 2022
In 2021, Chelsea became only the 11th team in UEFA Super Cup history to win the competition on multiple occasions.
Twenty-four teams from 12 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.
Chelsea became just the 11th club in UEFA Super Cup history to win the competition on multiple occasions as they added to their 1998 success in the 2021 edition against Villarreal. The Londoners' victory in Belfast secured England's ninth title, moving the country level with Italy on nine wins and behind only Spain (15).
UEFA Super Cup winners
5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)
5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)
4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)
4 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017)
3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)
2 Ajax (1973, 1975)
2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)
2 Bayern (2013, 2020)
2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)
2 Juventus (1984, 1986)
2 Valencia (1980, 2004)
1 Aberdeen (1983)
1 Aston Villa (1982)
1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)
1 Galatasaray (2000)
1 Lazio (1999)
1 Manchester United (1991)
1 Mechelen (1988)
1 Nottingham Forest (1979)
1 Parma (1993)
1 Porto (1987)
1 Sevilla (2006)
1 Steaua București (1986)
1 Zenit (2008)
Super Cup appearances
9 Barcelona
8 Real Madrid*
7 AC Milan
6 Liverpool
6 Sevilla
5 Bayern
5 Chelsea
4 Manchester United
4 Porto
Super Cup winners by country
15 Spain (Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 4, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)
9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)
9 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)
3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)
2 Germany (Bayern 2)
2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)
1 Portugal (Porto 1)
1 Romania (Steaua București 1)
1 Russia (Zenit 1)
1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)
1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)
1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)
Super Cup appearances by country
30 Spain*
19 England
13 Italy
10 Germany*
5 Netherlands
Different winners by country
5 Spain
5 England
4 Italy
2 Belgium
Which players have won the most Super Cups
4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)
4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
*2022 included