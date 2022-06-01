UEFA Super Cup roll of honour

Twenty-four teams from 12 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.

Chelsea became just the 11th club in UEFA Super Cup history to win the competition on multiple occasions as they added to their 1998 success in the 2021 edition against Villarreal. The Londoners' victory in Belfast secured England's ninth title, moving the country level with Italy on nine wins and behind only Spain (15).

Six great Super Cup goals

UEFA Super Cup winners

5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)

4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)

4 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017)

3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)

2 Ajax (1973, 1975)

2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)

2 Bayern (2013, 2020)

2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)

2 Juventus (1984, 1986)

2 Valencia (1980, 2004)

1 Aberdeen (1983)

1 Aston Villa (1982)

1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)

1 Galatasaray (2000)

1 Lazio (1999)

1 Manchester United (1991)

1 Mechelen (1988)

1 Nottingham Forest (1979)

1 Parma (1993)

1 Porto (1987)

1 Sevilla (2006)

﻿1 Steaua București (1986)

1 Zenit (2008)

Super Cup appearances

Bayern and other Super Cup extra-time winners

9 Barcelona

8 Real Madrid*

7 AC Milan﻿

6 Liverpool

6 Sevilla

5 Bayern

5 Chelsea

4 Manchester United

4 Porto

Super Cup winners by country

15 Spain (Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 4, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)

9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)

9 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1,﻿ Manchester United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)

3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)

2 Germany (Bayern 2)

2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)

1 Portugal (Porto 1)

1 Romania (Steaua București 1)

1 Russia (Zenit 1)

1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)

1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)

1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)

Super Cup appearances by country

30 Spain*

19 England

13 Italy

10 Germany*

5 Netherlands

Chelsea's 1998 Super Cup win against Real Madrid

Different winners by country

5 Spain

5 England

4 Italy

2 Belgium

Which players have won the most Super Cups

4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)

4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

*2022 included