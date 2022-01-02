Champions League quarter-final records and statistics

Players

Most quarter-final appearances

UEFA Champions League

23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

22 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

22 Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)

22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

21 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

21 Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

21 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

European Cup

23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

22 Paco Gento (Real Madrid)

22 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

22 Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)

22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

21 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

21 Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

21 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

Famous quarter-final moments

All-time quarter-final top scorers

UEFA Champions League

25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

10 Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

9 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)

9 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)

European Cup

25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

14 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

10 Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

9 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)

9 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)

Most goals in a quarter-final game

UEFA Champions League

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Arsenal, 06/04/10)

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid v Bayern, 18/04/2017)

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid v Wolfsburg, 12/04/2016)

3 Ronaldo (Manchester United v Real Madrid, 23/04/2003)

3 Gerard López (Valencia v Lazio, 05/04/2000)

3 Filippo Inzaghi (Dynamo Kyiv v Juventus, 18/03/1998)

Lionel Messi after goal No4 against Arsenal in 2010 ©Getty Images

European Cup

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Arsenal, 06/04/2010)

4 Sándor Kocsis (Barcelona v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 02/03/1960)

4 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid v Wiener SC, 18/03/1959)

4 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid v Sevilla, 23/01/1958)



Most goals in a quarter-final tie

UEFA Champions League only

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid v Bayern, 2016/17)

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Arsenal, 2009/10)

4 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv, 1997/98)

Clubs



Most quarter-final appearances

UEFA Champions League

19 Bayern München

18 Barcelona

17 Real Madrid

14 Manchester United

12 Juventus

10 Chelsea

European Cup

36 Real Madrid

31 Bayern München

22 Barcelona

19 Juventus

19 Manchester United

Most successive quarter-final appearances

UEFA Champions League/European Cup

13 Barcelona (2007/08–2019/20)

8 Real Madrid (2010/11–2017/18)

7 Bayern München (2011/12–2017/18)

7 Real Madrid (1997/98–2003/04)

7 Manchester United (1996/97–2002/03)

2017/18 quarter-final drama: Madrid v Juventus

Most quarter-final aggregate wins

UEFA Champions League

14 Real Madrid

12 Barcelona

12 Bayern München*

8 Chelsea

7 Juventus

7 Manchester United

European Cup

30 Real Madrid

20 Bayern München*

15 Barcelona

12 Manchester United

12 Juventus

Most quarter-final aggregate losses

UEFA Champions League

7 Bayern München

7 Manchester United

6 Barcelona*

6 Porto

4 Arsenal

4 Benfica

4 Borussia Dortmund

4 Internazionale Milano

4 Paris Saint-Germain

European Cup

11 Bayern München

9 Benfica

7 Manchester United

7 Porto

6 Barcelona*

6 Real Madrid

*includes one-off 2019/20 tie

Most quarter-final wins (match)

UEFA Champions League

19 Real Madrid

18 Bayern München

16 Barcelona

12 Manchester United

9 Chelsea

9 Liverpool

European Cup

37 Real Madrid

32 Bayern München

22 Barcelona

19 Liverpool

18 Manchester United

Most quarter-final losses (match):

UEFA Champions League

10 Bayern München

10 Real Madrid

9 Barcelona

9 Manchester United

7 Chelsea

7 Borussia Dortmund

7 Internazionale Milano

7 Juventus

7 Porto

European Cup

23 Real Madrid

18 Benfica

16 Bayern München

12 Juventus

11 Manchester United



Most quarter-final goals scored

UEFA Champions League

66 Bayern München

66 Real Madrid

58 Barcelona

44 Manchester United

35 Chelsea

European Cup

141 Real Madrid

108 Bayern München

79 Barcelona

68 Manchester United

62 Liverpool

Most quarter-final goals conceded

UEFA Champions League

48 Bayern München

42 Barcelona

39 Real Madrid

34 Manchester United

29 Chelsea

European Cup

86 Real Madrid

74 Bayern München

53 Benfica

47 Manchester United

46 Barcelona

Biggest quarter-final win (match)



2019/20 highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

UEFA Champions League

8-2 Bayern München vs Barcelona (2019/20)

7-1 Manchester United vs Roma (2006/07)

6-1 Bayern München vs Porto (2014/15)

5-1 Barcelona v Shakhtar (2010/11)

5-1 Barcelona v Chelsea (1999/00)

4-0 Real Madrid v Tottenham (2010/11)

4-0 Bayern München v Kaiserslautern (1998/99)

4-0 Manchester United v Porto (1996/97)

European Cup

8-0 Real Madrid v Sevilla (1957/58)

8-2 Bayern München vs Barcelona (2019/20)

7-1 Manchester United v Roma (2006/07)

7-1 Real Madrid v Wiener SC (1958/59)

6-0 Benfica v Nürnberg (1961/62)

Biggest quarter-final win (aggregate)

UEFA Champions League

8-2 Real Madrid v APOEL (0-3 5-2) 2011/12

6-0 Bayern München v Kaiserslautern (2-0 0-4) 1998/99

6-1 Barcelona v Shakhtar (5-1 0-1) 2010/11

5-0 Real Madrid v Tottenham (4-0 0-1) 2010/11

5-0 AC Milan v Inter (2-0 0-3*) 2004/05

*Second leg awarded as a 3-0 win following crowd disturbance

European Cup

10-2 Real Madrid v Sevilla (8-0, 0-2) 1957/58

9-2 Barcelona v Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-0, 5-2) 1959/60

8-1 AC Milan v Galatasaray (3-1, 5-0) 1962/63

7-0 Dynamo Kyiv v Beşiktaş (5-0 2-0) 1986/87

Most goals in a quarter-final tie

UEFA Champions League

12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool (2008/09)

11 Real Madrid 6-5 Manchester United (2002/03)

11 Chelsea 6-5 Bayern München (2004/05)

11 Manchester United 8-3 Roma (2006/07)

11 Bayern München 7-4 Porto (2014/15)

European Cup

14 Stade de Reims 8-6 MTK Hungaria (1955/56)

12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool (2008/09)

12 Real Madrid 10-2 Sevilla (1957/58)

Miscellaneous

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals



Bojan Krkić in 2008 ©Getty Images

Youngest scorer

17 years, 218 days Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona) 01/04/2008

Biggest first-leg deficit recovered

1-4 Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan (h, 2003/04)

1-4 Roma 3-0 Barcelona (h, 2017/18)

Ties decided in extra time

Ajax 1-1 3-2 Atlético (4-3 agg) 1996/97

Dortmund 0-0 1-0 Bayern (1-0 agg) 1997/98

Barcelona 1-3 5-1 Chelsea (6-4 agg) 1999/2000

Juventus 1-1 2-1 Barcelona (3-2 agg) 2002/03

Real Madrid 2-1 4-2 Bayern München (6-3 agg) 2016/17

Ties decided with penalty shoot-out

PSV Eindhoven 4-2 Lyon (2-2 agg) 2004/05

European Cup quarter-finals



Best win percentage (ties)

100% Hamburg, Leeds United, Steaua Bucureşti (W3 L0)

100% Nottingham Forest, Zürich (W2 L0)

100% Derby County, Dundee, Dundee United, Győr, Hibernian, Leipzig, Nantes, Real Sociedad, Widzew Łódź, Young Boys (W1 L0)

83.3% Real Madrid (W30 L6)

80% Chelsea (W8 L2)

75% Panathinaikos (W3 L1)

Most clubs by country to appear in last eight

19 Germany*

14 England

11 France

10 Spain

7 Italy

Check out ten great quarter-final strikes

Most quarter-final appearances by country

82 Spain (Real Madrid 36, Barcelona 22, Atlético Madrid 10, Valencia 4, Deportivo 3, Villarreal 2, Sevilla 2, Athletic Club 1, Málaga 1, Real Sociedad 1)



71 England (Manchester United 19, Liverpool 16, Chelsea 10, Arsenal 7, Manchester City 5, Leeds United 3, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 1, Derby County 1, Burnley 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Leicester City 1)



68 Germany* (Bayern München 31, Borussia Dortmund 9, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, Hamburg 3, Schalke 3, Dynamo Dresden 3, Bayer Leverkusen 2, Dynamo Berlin 2, Köln 2, Carl Zeiss Jena 1, Eintracht Braunschweig 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Kaiserslautern 1, Leipzig 1, Nürnberg 1, Victoria 91 1, Werder Bremen 1, Wismut Aue 1, Wolfsburg 1)



54 Italy (Juventus 19, AC Milan 15, Internazionale Milano 12, Roma 4, Fiorentina 2, Atalanta 1, Lazio 1)



34 France (Paris Saint-Germain 7, Lyon 5, Monaco 5, Bordeaux 3, Marseille 3, Reims 3, St-Étienne 3, Nice 2, Auxerre 1, Nantes 1, Strasbourg 1)



27 Portugal (Benfica 17, Porto 9, Sporting CP 1)



25 Netherlands (Ajax 13, PSV Eindhoven 7, Feyenoord 3, FC Amsterdam 1, Sparta Rotterdam 1)



16 Scotland (Celtic 7, Rangers 5, Dundee 1, Dundee United 1, Hibernian 1)



14 Belgium (Anderlecht 7, Standard Liège 4, Club Brugge 2, Mechelen 1)



11 Serbia** (Crvena Zvezda 8, Partizan 3, Vojvodina 1)

11 Ukraine*** (Dynamo Kyiv 8, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1)



9 Austria (Rapid Wien 4, Austria Wien 2, Wiener SC 2, Wacker Innsbruck 1)

9 Czech Republic**** (Dukla Praha 4, Sparta Praha 3, Baník Ostrava 1, Hradec Králové 1)



8 Hungary (Újpest 3, Vasas 2, Ferencváros 1, Győr 1, MTK Budapest 1)

8 Sweden (IFK Göteborg 4, Åtvidaberg 1, Djurgården 1, IFK Malmö 1, Malmö FF 1)



7 Poland (Legia Warszawa 3, Górnik Zabrze 1, Ruch Chorzów 1, Widzew Łódź 1, Wisła Kraków 1)

7 Turkey (Galatasaray 5, Beşiktaş 1, Fenerbahçe 1)



6 Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia 6)

6 Greece (Panathinaikos 4, AEK Athens 1, Olympiacos 1)

6 Switzerland (Grasshoppers 2, Zürich 2, Basel 1, Young Boys 1)



5 Romania (Steaua Bucureşti 3, Dinamo Bucureşti 1, Universitatea Craiova 1)



4 Russia*** (Spartak Moskva 3, CSKA Moskva 1)



3 Croatia** (Hajduk Split 3)



2 Denmark (Aarhus 1, Brøndby 1)

2 Slovakia**** (Spartak Trnava 2)



1 Armenia*** (Ararat Yerevan 1)

1 Belarus*** (Dinamo Minsk 1)

1 Cyprus (APOEL 1)

1 Finland (Lahti 1)

1 Northern Ireland (Linfield 1)

1 Norway (Rosenborg 1)

Key

*Includes appearances representing former West Germany and East Germany

**Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia

***Includes appearances representing former Soviet Union

****Includes appearances representing former Czechoslovakia

Note: there was no 'quarter-final' round in 1991/92, 1992/93 and 1993/94