Champions League semi-final records and statistics

Players

Most semi-final match appearances:

UEFA Champions League

21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

16 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

15 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

14 Dani Alves (Barcelona, Juventus)

14 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

14 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)

14 Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid)

14 John Terry (Chelsea)

14 Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Manchester United)

14 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)



European Cup

21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

19 Paco Gento (Real Madrid)

17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

16 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

15 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

15 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

Cristiano Ronaldo's semi-final goals record

All-time top semi-final scorers:

UEFA Champions League

13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

7 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)

6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

5 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)

5 Jari Litmanen (Ajax)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

4 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

4 Arjen Robben (Bayern München)

4 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)

4 Zinédine Zidane (Juventus, Real Madrid)

European Cup

13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

11 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

7 Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid)

7 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)

6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

5 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)

5 Eusébio (Benfica)

5 Jari Litmanen (Ajax)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Robert Lewandowski's four goals for Dortmund against Madrid

Most goals in a semi-final match & most goals in a semi-final tie:

UEFA Champions League/European Cup

4 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid, 24/04/2013)



Clubs



Most semi-final tie appearances:

UEFA Champions League

14 Real Madrid

12 Barcelona

12 Bayern München

8 Chelsea

7 Juventus

7 Manchester United

Classic semi-final moments

European Cup

30 Real Madrid

20 Bayern München

16 Barcelona

12 AC Milan

12 Juventus

12 Manchester United

Most successive appearances:

UEFA Champions League/European Cup

8 Real Madrid (2010/11–2017/18)

6 Barcelona (2007/08–2012/13)

5 Real Madrid (1955/56–1959/60)

5 Bayern München (2011/12–2015/16)

Most overall tie wins:

UEFA Champions League

7 Real Madrid

6 Juventus

6 Bayern München*

5 AC Milan*

5 Barcelona*

4 Liverpool

4 Manchester United



Classic semi-final moments featuring Ronaldo and Griezmann

European Cup

16 Real Madrid

11 Bayern München*

10 AC Milan*

9 Juventus

9 Liverpool

7 Barcelona*

7 Benfica

Most overall tie losses:

UEFA Champions League

7 Barcelona

7 Real Madrid

6 Bayern München

5 Chelsea

4 Monaco*



European Cup

14 Real Madrid

9 Bayern München

9 Barcelona

7 Manchester United

5 Chelsea

*including one-off 1993/94 & 2019/20 ties

Most wins (match):

UEFA Champions League

12 Bayern München

11 Real Madrid

8 Juventus

7 Barcelona

7 Manchester United

European Cup

26 Real Madrid

18 Bayern München

12 Juventus

12 Liverpool

11 AC Milan

11 Manchester United

Watch Juve edge Madrid in 2015

Most defeats (match):

UEFA Champions League

10 Real Madrid

9 Barcelona

8 Bayern München

4 Ajax

4 Chelsea

4 Juventus

4 Liverpool

4 Monaco



European Cup

21 Real Madrid

14 Barcelona

12 Bayern München

8 AC Milan

8 Juventus



Most goals scored:

UEFA Champions League

36 Bayern München

36 Real Madrid

30 Juventus

24 Barcelona

21 Manchester United

Wijnaldum scored for Liverpool in the 2017/18 semis ©AFP/Getty Images

European Cup

90 Real Madrid

62 Bayern München

41 Juventus

39 AC Milan

38 Liverpool

34 Barcelona

Most goals conceded:

UEFA Champions League

31 Barcelona

31 Bayern München

31 Real Madrid

19 Juventus

17 Chelsea

16 Monaco

European Cup

74 Real Madrid

46 Bayern München

45 Barcelona

32 Manchester United

29 Juventus

Biggest win (match):

UEFA Champions League

4-0 Bayern München v Barcelona (23/04/2013)

0-4 Bayern München v Real Madrid (29/04/2014)

4-0 Liverpool v Barcelona (07/05/2019)



European Cup

6-0 Real Madrid v Zurich (05/05/1964)

Biggest win (aggregate):

UEFA Champions League

7-0 Bayern München v Barcelona (4-0, 3-0) 2012/13



European Cup

12-4 Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers (6-1, 6-3) 1959/60

Watch what happened when Liverpool met Roma in 2018

Most goals in a tie:

UEFA Champions League

13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma (5-2, 2-4) 2017/18



European Cup

16 Eintracht Frankfurt 12-4 Rangers (6-1, 6-3) 1959/60

Miscellaneous

UEFA Champions League

Oldest player

41 years 206 days Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid) 30/04/2014

Oldest scorer

37 years 148 days Ryan Giggs (Schalke 0-2 Manchester United) 26/04/2011



Youngest player

17 years 2 days Rayan Cherki (Lyon vs Bayern) 19/08/2020



Youngest scorer

18 years, 140 days Kylian Mbappé (Juventus 2-1 Monaco) 09/05/2017

Advanced after losing first leg

0-1h, 3-0a Ajax v Panathinaikos (1995/96)

1-2a, 3-1h, Juventus v Real Madrid (2002/03)

2-3a, 3-0h AC Milan v Manchester United (2006/07)

0-1a, 1-0h (4-1p) Liverpool v Chelsea (2006/07)

0-3a, 4-0h Liverpool v Barcelona (2018/19)

0-1h, 3-2a (ag) Tottenham v Ajax (2018/19)

Ties decided in extra time

Chelsea 1-1, 3-2aet Liverpool (2007/08)

Ties decided with penalty shoot-out

Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea (0-1, 1-0) 2006/07

Real Madrid 1-3 Bayern München (1-2, 2-1) 2011/12

European Cup



Best win percentage (ties)

100% Nottingham Forest, Stade de Reims, Valencia (W2 L0)

100% Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fiorentina, Malmö, Partizan, Sampdoria (W1 L0)

87.5% Benfica (W7 L1)

83.3% AC Milan (W11 L2)

81.8% Liverpool (W9 L2)

75% Juventus (W9 L3)

75% Ajax (W6 L2)

Most different representatives by country

10 England

9 Germany

8 France

7 Spain

5 Italy

5 Scotland

Villarreal reached the 2005/06 semi-finals ©Getty Images

Most semi-final club appearances by country (including 2020/21)

57 Spain (Real Madrid 30, Barcelona 16, Atlético Madrid 6, Valencia 2, Deportivo La Coruña 1, Real Sociedad 1, Villarreal 1)

44 England (Manchester United 12, Liverpool 11, Chelsea 8, Leeds United 3, Arsenal 2, Manchester City 2, Nottingham Forest 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1, Derby County 1)

35 Italy (Juventus 12, AC Milan 12, Internazionale Milano 8, Roma 2, Fiorentina 1)

34 Germany* (Bayern München 20 Borussia Dortmund 4, Hamburg 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Köln 1, Leipzig 1, Schalke 1)

17 France (Monaco 4, Paris Saint-Germain 3, Lyon 2, Marseille 2, Stade de Reims 2, St-Étienne 2, Bordeaux 1, Nantes 1)

14 Netherlands (Ajax 9, PSV Eindhoven 3, Feyenoord 2)

11 Portugal (Benfica 8, Porto 3)

8 Scotland (Celtic 4, Dundee 1, Dundee United 1, Hibernian 1, Rangers 1)

4 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Club Brugge 1, Standard Liège 1)

4 Romania (Steaua Bucureşti 3, Dinamo Bucureşti 1)

4 Serbia** (Crvena Zvezda 3, Partizan 1)

3 Greece (Panathinaikos 3)

3 Hungary (Újpest 1, Vasas 1, Győr 1)

3 Switzerland (Zürich 2, Young Boys 1)

3 Ukraine*** (Dynamo Kyiv 3)

2 Austria (Rapid Wien 1, Austria Wien 1)

2 Czech Republic**** (Dukla Praha 1, Sparta Praha 1)

2 Sweden (IFK Göteborg 1, Malmö 1)

1 Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia 1)

1 Russia*** (Spartak Moskva 1)

1 Slovakia**** (Spartak Trnava 1)

1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)

Key

*Includes appearances representing former West Germany and East Germany

**Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia

***Includes appearances representing former Soviet Union

****Includes appearances representing former Czechoslovakia

Note: there was no 'semi-final' round in 1991/92 and 1992/93, 1993/94 was played over one match

