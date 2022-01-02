Champions League semi-final records and statistics
Sunday 2 January 2022
Article summary
We open the semi-final record book for the lowdown on the greatest last-four feats.
Players
Most semi-final match appearances:
UEFA Champions League
21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)
16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
16 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
15 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
14 Dani Alves (Barcelona, Juventus)
14 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
14 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)
14 Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid)
14 John Terry (Chelsea)
14 Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Manchester United)
14 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)
European Cup
21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
19 Paco Gento (Real Madrid)
17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)
16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
16 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
15 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)
15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
15 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
All-time top semi-final scorers:
UEFA Champions League
13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
7 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)
6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
5 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)
5 Jari Litmanen (Ajax)
5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
4 Arjen Robben (Bayern München)
4 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)
4 Zinédine Zidane (Juventus, Real Madrid)
European Cup
13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
11 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)
7 Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid)
7 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)
6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
5 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)
5 Eusébio (Benfica)
5 Jari Litmanen (Ajax)
5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Most goals in a semi-final match & most goals in a semi-final tie:
UEFA Champions League/European Cup
4 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid, 24/04/2013)
Clubs
Most semi-final tie appearances:
UEFA Champions League
14 Real Madrid
12 Barcelona
12 Bayern München
8 Chelsea
7 Juventus
7 Manchester United
European Cup
30 Real Madrid
20 Bayern München
16 Barcelona
12 AC Milan
12 Juventus
12 Manchester United
Most successive appearances:
UEFA Champions League/European Cup
8 Real Madrid (2010/11–2017/18)
6 Barcelona (2007/08–2012/13)
5 Real Madrid (1955/56–1959/60)
5 Bayern München (2011/12–2015/16)
Most overall tie wins:
UEFA Champions League
7 Real Madrid
6 Juventus
6 Bayern München*
5 AC Milan*
5 Barcelona*
4 Liverpool
4 Manchester United
European Cup
16 Real Madrid
11 Bayern München*
10 AC Milan*
9 Juventus
9 Liverpool
7 Barcelona*
7 Benfica
Most overall tie losses:
UEFA Champions League
7 Barcelona
7 Real Madrid
6 Bayern München
5 Chelsea
4 Monaco*
European Cup
14 Real Madrid
9 Bayern München
9 Barcelona
7 Manchester United
5 Chelsea
*including one-off 1993/94 & 2019/20 ties
Most wins (match):
UEFA Champions League
12 Bayern München
11 Real Madrid
8 Juventus
7 Barcelona
7 Manchester United
European Cup
26 Real Madrid
18 Bayern München
12 Juventus
12 Liverpool
11 AC Milan
11 Manchester United
Most defeats (match):
UEFA Champions League
10 Real Madrid
9 Barcelona
8 Bayern München
4 Ajax
4 Chelsea
4 Juventus
4 Liverpool
4 Monaco
European Cup
21 Real Madrid
14 Barcelona
12 Bayern München
8 AC Milan
8 Juventus
Most goals scored:
UEFA Champions League
36 Bayern München
36 Real Madrid
30 Juventus
24 Barcelona
21 Manchester United
European Cup
90 Real Madrid
62 Bayern München
41 Juventus
39 AC Milan
38 Liverpool
34 Barcelona
Most goals conceded:
UEFA Champions League
31 Barcelona
31 Bayern München
31 Real Madrid
19 Juventus
17 Chelsea
16 Monaco
European Cup
74 Real Madrid
46 Bayern München
45 Barcelona
32 Manchester United
29 Juventus
Biggest win (match):
UEFA Champions League
4-0 Bayern München v Barcelona (23/04/2013)
0-4 Bayern München v Real Madrid (29/04/2014)
4-0 Liverpool v Barcelona (07/05/2019)
European Cup
6-0 Real Madrid v Zurich (05/05/1964)
Biggest win (aggregate):
UEFA Champions League
7-0 Bayern München v Barcelona (4-0, 3-0) 2012/13
European Cup
12-4 Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers (6-1, 6-3) 1959/60
Most goals in a tie:
UEFA Champions League
13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma (5-2, 2-4) 2017/18
European Cup
16 Eintracht Frankfurt 12-4 Rangers (6-1, 6-3) 1959/60
Miscellaneous
UEFA Champions League
Oldest player
41 years 206 days Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid) 30/04/2014
Oldest scorer
37 years 148 days Ryan Giggs (Schalke 0-2 Manchester United) 26/04/2011
Youngest player
17 years 2 days Rayan Cherki (Lyon vs Bayern) 19/08/2020
Youngest scorer
18 years, 140 days Kylian Mbappé (Juventus 2-1 Monaco) 09/05/2017
Advanced after losing first leg
0-1h, 3-0a Ajax v Panathinaikos (1995/96)
1-2a, 3-1h, Juventus v Real Madrid (2002/03)
2-3a, 3-0h AC Milan v Manchester United (2006/07)
0-1a, 1-0h (4-1p) Liverpool v Chelsea (2006/07)
0-3a, 4-0h Liverpool v Barcelona (2018/19)
0-1h, 3-2a (ag) Tottenham v Ajax (2018/19)
Ties decided in extra time
Chelsea 1-1, 3-2aet Liverpool (2007/08)
Ties decided with penalty shoot-out
Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea (0-1, 1-0) 2006/07
Real Madrid 1-3 Bayern München (1-2, 2-1) 2011/12
European Cup
Best win percentage (ties)
100% Nottingham Forest, Stade de Reims, Valencia (W2 L0)
100% Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fiorentina, Malmö, Partizan, Sampdoria (W1 L0)
87.5% Benfica (W7 L1)
83.3% AC Milan (W11 L2)
81.8% Liverpool (W9 L2)
75% Juventus (W9 L3)
75% Ajax (W6 L2)
Most different representatives by country
10 England
9 Germany
8 France
7 Spain
5 Italy
5 Scotland
Most semi-final club appearances by country (including 2020/21)
57 Spain (Real Madrid 30, Barcelona 16, Atlético Madrid 6, Valencia 2, Deportivo La Coruña 1, Real Sociedad 1, Villarreal 1)
44 England (Manchester United 12, Liverpool 11, Chelsea 8, Leeds United 3, Arsenal 2, Manchester City 2, Nottingham Forest 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1, Derby County 1)
35 Italy (Juventus 12, AC Milan 12, Internazionale Milano 8, Roma 2, Fiorentina 1)
34 Germany* (Bayern München 20 Borussia Dortmund 4, Hamburg 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Köln 1, Leipzig 1, Schalke 1)
17 France (Monaco 4, Paris Saint-Germain 3, Lyon 2, Marseille 2, Stade de Reims 2, St-Étienne 2, Bordeaux 1, Nantes 1)
14 Netherlands (Ajax 9, PSV Eindhoven 3, Feyenoord 2)
11 Portugal (Benfica 8, Porto 3)
8 Scotland (Celtic 4, Dundee 1, Dundee United 1, Hibernian 1, Rangers 1)
4 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Club Brugge 1, Standard Liège 1)
4 Romania (Steaua Bucureşti 3, Dinamo Bucureşti 1)
4 Serbia** (Crvena Zvezda 3, Partizan 1)
3 Greece (Panathinaikos 3)
3 Hungary (Újpest 1, Vasas 1, Győr 1)
3 Switzerland (Zürich 2, Young Boys 1)
3 Ukraine*** (Dynamo Kyiv 3)
2 Austria (Rapid Wien 1, Austria Wien 1)
2 Czech Republic**** (Dukla Praha 1, Sparta Praha 1)
2 Sweden (IFK Göteborg 1, Malmö 1)
1 Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia 1)
1 Russia*** (Spartak Moskva 1)
1 Slovakia**** (Spartak Trnava 1)
1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)
Key
*Includes appearances representing former West Germany and East Germany
**Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia
***Includes appearances representing former Soviet Union
****Includes appearances representing former Czechoslovakia
Note: there was no 'semi-final' round in 1991/92 and 1992/93, 1993/94 was played over one match