Champions League semi-final records and statistics

Semi-final player records

Most semi-final match appearances

UEFA Champions League

21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

16 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

15 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

15 Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid)

15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

15 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

14 Dani Alves (Barcelona, Juventus)

14 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)

14 John Terry (Chelsea)

14 Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Manchester United)

14 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)





European Cup

21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

19 Paco Gento (Real Madrid)

17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

16 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

15 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

15 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

15 Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid)

15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

15 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

Cristiano Ronaldo's semi-final goals record

All-time top semi-final scorers

UEFA Champions League

13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

7 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

7 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)

6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

5 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)

5 Jari Litmanen (Ajax)

4 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

4 Arjen Robben (Bayern München)

4 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)

4 Zinédine Zidane (Juventus, Real Madrid)



European Cup

13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

11 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

7 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

7 Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid)

7 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)

6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

5 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)

5 Eusébio (Benfica)

5 Jari Litmanen (Ajax)



Robert Lewandowski's four goals for Dortmund against Madrid

Most goals in a semi-final match & most goals in a semi-final tie

UEFA Champions League/European Cup

4 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid, 24/04/2013)



Semi-final club records



Most semi-final tie appearances

UEFA Champions League (including 2021/22)

15 Real Madrid

12 Barcelona

12 Bayern München

8 Chelsea

7 Juventus

7 Manchester United

Classic semi-final moments

European Cup (including 2021/22)

31 Real Madrid

20 Bayern München

16 Barcelona

12 AC Milan

12 Juventus

12 Liverpool

12 Manchester United

Most successive appearances

UEFA Champions League/European Cup

8 Real Madrid (2010/11–2017/18)

6 Barcelona (2007/08–2012/13)

5 Real Madrid (1955/56–1959/60)

5 Bayern München (2011/12–2015/16)

Most overall tie wins

UEFA Champions League

7 Real Madrid

6 Juventus

6 Bayern München*

5 AC Milan*

5 Barcelona*

4 Liverpool

4 Manchester United



Classic semi-final moments featuring Ronaldo and Griezmann

European Cup

16 Real Madrid

11 Bayern München*

10 AC Milan*

9 Juventus

9 Liverpool

7 Barcelona*

7 Benfica

Most overall tie losses

UEFA Champions League

7 Barcelona

7 Real Madrid

6 Bayern München

5 Chelsea

4 Monaco*



European Cup

14 Real Madrid

9 Bayern München

9 Barcelona

7 Manchester United

5 Chelsea

*including one-off 1993/94 & 2019/20 ties

Most wins (match)

UEFA Champions League

12 Bayern München

11 Real Madrid

8 Juventus

7 Barcelona

7 Manchester United

European Cup

26 Real Madrid

18 Bayern München

13 Liverpool

12 Juventus

11 AC Milan

11 Manchester United

Watch Juve edge Madrid in 2015

Most defeats (match)

UEFA Champions League

11 Real Madrid

9 Barcelona

8 Bayern München

4 Ajax

4 Chelsea

4 Juventus

4 Liverpool

4 Monaco



European Cup

22 Real Madrid

14 Barcelona

12 Bayern München

8 AC Milan

8 Juventus



Most goals scored

UEFA Champions League

39 Real Madrid

36 Bayern München

30 Juventus

24 Barcelona

21 Manchester United

Wijnaldum scored for Liverpool in the 2017/18 semis ©AFP/Getty Images

European Cup

93 Real Madrid

62 Bayern München

41 Juventus

40 Liverpool

39 AC Milan

34 Barcelona

Most goals conceded

UEFA Champions League

35 Real Madrid

31 Barcelona

31 Bayern München

19 Juventus

17 Chelsea

16 Monaco

European Cup

78 Real Madrid

46 Bayern München

45 Barcelona

32 Manchester United

29 Juventus

Biggest win (match)

UEFA Champions League

4-0 Bayern München vs Barcelona (23/04/2013)

0-4 Bayern München vs Real Madrid (29/04/2014)

4-0 Liverpool vs Barcelona (07/05/2019)



European Cup

6-0 Real Madrid vs Zurich (05/05/1964)

Biggest win (aggregate)

UEFA Champions League

7-0 Bayern München vs Barcelona (4-0, 3-0) 2012/13



European Cup

12-4 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers (6-1, 6-3) 1959/60

Watch what happened when Liverpool met Roma in 2018

Most goals in a tie

UEFA Champions League

13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma (5-2, 2-4) 2017/18



European Cup

16 Eintracht Frankfurt 12-4 Rangers (6-1, 6-3) 1959/60

Other semi-final records – oldest player, youngest scorer, shoot-outs and more﻿

UEFA Champions League

Oldest player

41 years 206 days Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea vs Atlético de Madrid) 30/04/2014

Oldest scorer

37 years 148 days Ryan Giggs (Schalke 0-2 Manchester United) 26/04/2011



Youngest player

17 years 2 days Rayan Cherki (Lyon vs Bayern) 19/08/2020



Youngest scorer

18 years, 140 days Kylian Mbappé (Juventus 2-1 Monaco) 09/05/2017

Advanced after losing first leg

0-1h, 3-0a Ajax vs Panathinaikos (1995/96)

1-2a, 3-1h, Juventus vs Real Madrid (2002/03)

2-3a, 3-0h AC Milan vs Manchester United (2006/07)

0-1a, 1-0h (4-1p) Liverpool vs Chelsea (2006/07)

0-3a, 4-0h Liverpool vs Barcelona (2018/19)

0-1h, 3-2a (ag) Tottenham vs Ajax (2018/19)

Ties decided in extra time

Chelsea 1-1, 3-2aet Liverpool (2007/08)

Ties decided with penalty shoot-out

Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea (0-1, 1-0) 2006/07

Real Madrid 1-3 Bayern München (1-2, 2-1) 2011/12

European Cup



Best win percentage (ties)

100% Nottingham Forest, Stade de Reims, Valencia (W2 L0)

100% Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fiorentina, Malmö, Partizan, Sampdoria (W1 L0)

87.5% Benfica (W7 L1)

83.3% AC Milan (W11 L2)

81.8% Liverpool (W9 L2)

75% Juventus (W9 L3)

75% Ajax (W6 L2)

Most different representatives by country

10 England

9 Germany

8 France

7 Spain

5 Italy

5 Scotland

Villarreal reached the 2005/06 semi-finals ©Getty Images

Most semi-final club appearances by country (including 2021/22)

59 Spain (Real Madrid 31, Barcelona 16, Atlético Madrid 6, Valencia 2, Villarreal 2, Deportivo La Coruña 1, Real Sociedad 1﻿)

46 England (Liverpool 12, Manchester United 12, ﻿Chelsea 8, Leeds United 3, Manchester City 3, Arsenal 2, ﻿ Nottingham Forest 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1, Derby County 1)

35 Italy (Juventus 12, AC Milan 12, Internazionale Milano 8, Roma 2, Fiorentina 1)

34 Germany* (Bayern München 20 Borussia Dortmund 4, Hamburg 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Köln 1, Leipzig 1, Schalke 1)

17 France (Monaco 4, Paris Saint-Germain 3, Lyon 2, Marseille 2, Stade de Reims 2, St-Étienne 2, Bordeaux 1, Nantes 1)

14 Netherlands (Ajax 9, PSV Eindhoven 3, Feyenoord 2)

11 Portugal (Benfica 8, Porto 3)

8 Scotland (Celtic 4, Dundee 1, Dundee United 1, Hibernian 1, Rangers 1)

4 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Club Brugge 1, Standard Liège 1)

4 Romania (Steaua Bucureşti 3, Dinamo Bucureşti 1)

4 Serbia** (Crvena Zvezda 3, Partizan 1)

3 Greece (Panathinaikos 3)

3 Hungary (Újpest 1, Vasas 1, Győr 1)

3 Switzerland (Zürich 2, Young Boys 1)

3 Ukraine*** (Dynamo Kyiv 3)

2 Austria (Rapid Wien 1, Austria Wien 1)

2 Czech Republic**** (Dukla Praha 1, Sparta Praha 1)

2 Sweden (IFK Göteborg 1, Malmö 1)

1 Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia 1)

1 Russia*** (Spartak Moskva 1)

1 Slovakia**** (Spartak Trnava 1)

1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)

Key

*Includes appearances representing former West Germany and East Germany

**Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia

***Includes appearances representing former Soviet Union

****Includes appearances representing former Czechoslovakia

Note: there was no 'semi-final' round in 1991/92 and 1992/93, 1993/94 was played over one match

