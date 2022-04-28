Has any team ever won the quadruple? Who's won the treble?

Liverpool may be keen to dismiss all mention of it but (whisper it) the quadruple is on.

The Reds already have one trophy this season having lifted the League Cup on 27 February, defeating Chelsea 11-10 in the final shoot-out following a goalless draw. They face the Blues again in the FA Cup showpiece on 14 May, and the battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title looks set to go right to the wire. The last day of the domestic season is 22 May, six days before the UEFA Champions League final ... should they get there.

Manchester United are the only English team to date to win the treble of European Cup, domestic league and domestic cup, in 1998/99. The closest Liverpool have come was in 1976/77, when they won the league and their first European Cup either side of losing the FA Cup final 2-1 to – you guessed it – Manchester United. United fell short of a quadruple, though, exiting the League Cup at the quarter-final stage.

1967 final highlights: Celtic's Lisbon Lions

Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to date to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England, Portugal and France, although the latter competition has not taken place since 2019/20.

Which teams have won the treble?

1966/67: Celtic*

1971/72: Ajax

1987/88: PSV Eindhoven

1998/99: Manchester United

2008/09: Barcelona

2009/10: Inter

2012/13: Bayern München

2014/15: Barcelona

2019/20: Bayern München

* Also won Scottish League Cup