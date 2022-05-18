Europa League/UEFA Cup final records

Unless stated otherwise, statistics cover the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League since 1997/98, when the first one-off final was played at a neutral venue. Until then, the final had been a two-legged affair, with teams playing home and away.



Biggest win

Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough (2006)

Most goals (match)

9 – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)

Fewest goals (match)

0 – Sevilla vs Benfica (2014), Galatasaray vs Arsenal (2000)

Hat-tricks

No one has scored a hat-trick in a one-off final; 11 players have scored two, most recently Chelsea's Eden Hazard in 2019.

Jupp Heynckes hit a hat-trick for Mönchengladbach in their first-leg win at home to Twente in 1975



Youngest, oldest

Oldest scorer

Gary McAllister – 36 years 142 days – Liverpool vs Alavés (2001)

Oldest winner

Amedeo Carboni – 39 years 43 days – Valencia vs Marseille (2004)

Oldest player

Allan McGregor – 40 years 107 days – Frankfurt vs Rangers (2022)

Youngest scorer

Vágner Love – 20 years 341 days – Sporting CP vs CSKA Moskva (2005)

Youngest winner

Yeremy Pino – 18 years 218 days – ﻿Villarreal vs Manchester United (2021)

Youngest player

Matthijs de Ligt – 17 years 285 days – Ajax vs Manchester United (2017)

Miscellaneous

2001 final: Liverpool win 5-4!

Earliest goal

3 minutes – Markus Babbel – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)

Latest goal

116 minutes – Diego Forlán – Atlético Madrid 2-1 Fulham (2010)

116 minutes – Delfí Geli og – Alavés 4-5 Liverpool (2001)

Most goals in finals (player)

3 – Radamel Falcao (2011, 2012)

Carlos Bacca scored twice as Sevilla beat Dnipro in 2015

Penalty shoot-outs

2022 Frankfurt 5-4 Rangers (1-1 aet)

2021 Villarreal 11-10 Manchester United (1-1 aet)

2014 Sevilla 4-2 Benfica (0-0 aet)

2007 Sevilla 3-1 Espanyol (2-2 aet)

2000 Galatasaray 4-1 Arsenal (0-0 aet)

Decided in extra time

2010 Atlético Madrid 2-1 Fulham

2009 Shakhtar 2-1 Werder Bremen

2003 Porto 3-2 Celtic

2001 Liverpool 5-4 Alavés

Biggest final attendance

61,000 – Parma vs Marseille at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1999)

Flashback: Europa League final memories

All-time records since 1971/72

Most finals

6 – Sevilla

5 – Inter

Most wins (club)

6 – Sevilla

3 – Inter

3 – Liverpool

3 – Juventus

3 – Atlético Madrid

Most defeats (club)

3 – Benfica (1983, 2013, 2014)

3 – Marseille (1999, 2004, 2018)

Most wins (player)

5 – José Antonio Reyes – Atlético (2010, 2012), Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016)

Most wins (coach)

4 – Unai Emery – Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016), Villarreal (2021)

3 – Giovanni Trapattoni – Internazionale Milano (1977), Juventus (1991, 1993)

Scoring in different finals

Stefan Pettersson (IFK W 1987, Ajax W 1992)

Wim Jonk (Ajax W 1992, Inter W 1994)

Iván Zamorano (Inter L 1997, W 1998)

Frédéric Kanouté (Sevilla W 2006, W 2007)

Radamel Falcao (Porto W 2011, Atlético W 2012)﻿

Longest time between final wins (player)

13 years – Jesús Navas – Sevilla (2005/06, 2006/07, 2019/20)