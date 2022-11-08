Ramsey, Bale, Davies: Who are Wales's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Most appearances by Welsh players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

151: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

68: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)

65: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, Juventus)

27: Aeron Edwards (The New Saints)

26: Ian Rush (Liverpool, Newcastle)

25: Ben Davies (Tottenham)

22: Simon Spender (The New Saints)

20: Greg Draper (The New Saints)

20: Adam Matthews (Celtic)

19: Craig Bellamy (Newcastle, Liverpool)

19: John Hartson (Celtic)

19: Joe Ledley (Celtic)

19: Gary Speed (Leeds, Newcastle)

Top-scoring Welsh players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

Watch THAT Bale overhead kick in the 2018 final

30: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

20: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)

14: Ian Rush (Liverpool, Newcastle)

12: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, Juventus)

4: Craig Bellamy (Newcastle, Liverpool)

4: Cliff Jones (Tottenham Hotspur)

4: Matty Williams (Rhyl, The New Saints)

3: John Hartson (Celtic)

Most appearances by Welsh players in UEFA club competition*

159: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

101: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)

85: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, Juventus, Rangers, Nice)

70: Ben Davies (Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur)

56: Gary Speed (Leeds, Newcastle, Bolton)

50: John Toshack (Cardiff, Liverpool)

44: Mark Hughes (Manchester United, Bayern, Chelsea)

43: Ian Rush (Liverpool, Juventus, Newcastle)

41: John Hartson (Arsenal, Celtic)

40: Craig Bellamy (Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester City)

Top-scoring Welsh players in UEFA club competition*

Giggs, Bale, Rush: Great goals from Welsh legends

30: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

27: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)

21: Ian Rush (Liverpool, Juventus, Newcastle United)

20: John Toshack (Cardiff, Liverpool)

18: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, Juventus, Rangers, Nice)

15: Craig Bellamy (Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester City)

12: Dean Saunders (Liverpool, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Bradford City)

11: Mark Hughes (Manchester United, Bayern, Chelsea)

Notable firsts

First Welshman to play in a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final

Terry Yorath (Bayern 2-0 Leeds United, 1974/75)

First Welshman to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League

Joey Jones (Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach, 1976/77)

First Welshman to score in a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid, aet, 2013/14)

Watch Ryan Giggs' 2008 triumph

First Welshman to win the European Cup Winners' Cup

Cliff Jones (Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Atlético Madrid, 1962/63)

First Welshman to win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League

Mike England (Tottenham Hotspur 3-2agg Wolverhampton Wanderers, 1971/72)

First Welshman to score in a UEFA final

Mike England (Tottenham Hotspur 2-4agg Feyenoord, 1973/74 UEFA Cup)

First Welshman to appear in a UEFA final for a non-UK team

Nick Deacy (PSV Eindhoven 3-0agg Bastia, 1977/78 UEFA Cup)

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup