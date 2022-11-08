UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Ramsey, Bale, Davies: Who are Wales's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Tuesday 8 November 2022

Which Welsh players have the most appearances and goals in Europe's leading club competition?

Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale and Ben Davies
Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale and Ben Davies ©Getty Images

Most appearances by Welsh players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

151: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
68: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)
65: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, Juventus)
27: Aeron Edwards (The New Saints)
26: Ian Rush (Liverpool, Newcastle)
25: Ben Davies (Tottenham)
22: Simon Spender (The New Saints)
20: Greg Draper (The New Saints)
20: Adam Matthews (Celtic)
19: Craig Bellamy (Newcastle, Liverpool)
19: John Hartson (Celtic)
19: Joe Ledley (Celtic)
19: Gary Speed (Leeds, Newcastle)

Top-scoring Welsh players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

Watch THAT Bale overhead kick in the 2018 final

30: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
20: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)
14: Ian Rush (Liverpool, Newcastle)
12: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, Juventus)
4: Craig Bellamy (Newcastle, Liverpool)
4: Cliff Jones (Tottenham Hotspur)
4: Matty Williams (Rhyl, The New Saints)
3: John Hartson (Celtic)

Most appearances by Welsh players in UEFA club competition*

159: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
101: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)
85: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, Juventus, Rangers, Nice)
70: Ben Davies (Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur)
56: Gary Speed (Leeds, Newcastle, Bolton)
50: John Toshack (Cardiff, Liverpool)
44: Mark Hughes (Manchester United, Bayern, Chelsea)
43: Ian Rush (Liverpool, Juventus, Newcastle)
41: John Hartson (Arsenal, Celtic)
40: Craig Bellamy (Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester City)

Top-scoring Welsh players in UEFA club competition*

Giggs, Bale, Rush: Great goals from Welsh legends

30: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
27: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)
21: Ian Rush (Liverpool, Juventus, Newcastle United)
20: John Toshack (Cardiff, Liverpool)
18: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, Juventus, Rangers, Nice)
15: Craig Bellamy (Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester City)
12: Dean Saunders (Liverpool, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Bradford City)
11: Mark Hughes (Manchester United, Bayern, Chelsea)

Notable firsts

First Welshman to play in a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final
Terry Yorath (Bayern 2-0 Leeds United, 1974/75)

First Welshman to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League
Joey Jones (Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach, 1976/77)

First Welshman to score in a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid, aet, 2013/14)

Watch Ryan Giggs' 2008 triumph

First Welshman to win the European Cup Winners' Cup
Cliff Jones (Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Atlético Madrid, 1962/63)

First Welshman to win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League
Mike England (Tottenham Hotspur 3-2agg Wolverhampton Wanderers, 1971/72)

First Welshman to score in a UEFA final
Mike England (Tottenham Hotspur 2-4agg Feyenoord, 1973/74 UEFA Cup)

First Welshman to appear in a UEFA final for a non-UK team
Nick Deacy (PSV Eindhoven 3-0agg Bastia, 1977/78 UEFA Cup)

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup

