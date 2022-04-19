Where to watch the UEFA Youth League fianals: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The UEFA Youth League finals are broadcast across the world on Friday and Monday.

Fans can find their local UEFA Youth League broadcast partner(s) below.

TV partners

Europe

Albania: Tring

Andorra: Telefonica, Mediapro Spain

Armenia: Vivaro

Austria: Sky Austria

Azerbaijan: AlmaSport TV

Belgium: Proximus

Belarus: Belarus TV

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: A1

Croatia: Arena Sport

Cyprus: CYTA

Czech Republic: Nova, Voyo

Denmark: NENT Group

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland: MTV

France: beIn

Georgia: Adjara Sport, Silknet

Germany: DAZN

Greece: COSMOTE TV

Hungary: Sport 1

Iceland: Viaplay, Syn

Israel: The Sports Channel

Italy: Sky Italia, Mediaset

Kazakhstan: AlmaSport TV

Kosovo: Arena Sport, Artmotion

Latvia: Viaplay

Lithuania: Viaplay

Luxembourg: Proximus

Malta: TSN

Moldova: Setanta, Prime

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

North Macedonia: Makedonski Telekom

Norway: TV2 Norway

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: Eleven, Canal 11 (select matches only)

Republic of Ireland: Livescore

Romania: Clever Media, Digisport

Russia: Match TV

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: Voyo

Slovenia: Sportklub

Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro Spain

Sweden: Telia ﻿

Switzerland: blue Sport

Turkey: EXXEN

Ukraine: Megogo

United Kingdom: BT Sport



Africa and Middle East

Middle East, North Africa: beIN

Nigeria: SuperSport

South Africa: SuperSport

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport﻿, Canal+

Americas

Bermuda: CBS

Brazil: Turner

Canada: DAZN

Caribbean: FlowSports, Sportsmax

Central America: ESPN

Haiti: Canal+

South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN

Mexico: Turner

United States of America, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Midway Islands, Guam, Marianan Islands: CBS, TUDN Deportes

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN

Brunei: beIN

Cambodia: beIN

PR China: Tencent, iQiyi

Hong Kong SAR: beIN

Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: SCTV

Japan: WOWOW

Kyrgyzstan: AlmaSport TV

Laos: beIN

Macau SAR: TDM

Malaysia: beIN

Mongolia: SPS

Myanmar: Canal+

New Zealand: Spark

Pacific Islands: Digicel

Philippines: TAP TV

Singapore: beIN

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta

Tajikistan: AlmaSport TV

Thailand: beIN

Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV

Uzbekistan: MTRK

Vietnam: FPT

Worldwide

In-flight/In-ship: Sport24