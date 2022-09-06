Where to watch the UEFA Youth League: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The UEFA Youth League is broadcast across the world with four games per matchweek from the group stage.

Fans can find their local UEFA Youth League broadcast partner(s) below.

TV partners

Europe

Albania: Tring

Armenia: Vivaro

Austria: Sky Austria

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport

Belgium: Proximus

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: A1

Croatia: Arena Sport

Cyprus: CYTA

Czech Republic: Nova, Premier Sports, Czech TV

Denmark: Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland: MTV (CMore)

France: beIn

Georgia: Adjara Sport, Silknet

Germany: DAZN

Greece: COSMOTE TV

Hungary: Sport 1

Iceland: Viaplay, Syn

Israel: The Sports Channel

Italy: Sky Italia, Mediaset

Kazakhstan: Qazsport, Q Sport

Kosovo: Artmotion

Latvia: Viaplay

Lithuania: Viaplay

Luxembourg: Proximus

Malta: Melta, GO

Moldova: Setanta

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

North Macedonia: Arena Sport, Makedonski Telekom

Norway: TV2 Norway

Poland: Polsat, TVP

Portugal: Eleven, Canal 11

Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media

Romania: Clever Media, DigiSport, Telekom Romania

Russia: Match TV

Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport

Slovakia: Markiza, Premier Sports, RTVS

Slovenia: Sportklub

Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro

Sweden: Telia ﻿

Switzerland: blue Sport

Turkey: EXXEN

Ukraine: Megogo

United Kingdom: BT Sport



Africa and Middle East

Middle East, North Africa: beIN

Nigeria: SuperSport

South Africa: SuperSport

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport﻿, Canal+

Americas

Brazil: TNT

Canada: DAZN

Caribbean: FlowSports, Sportsmax

Central America: ESPN

Haiti: Canal+

South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN

Mexico: TNT

United States of America: CBS, TUDN Deportes

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN

Brunei: beIN

Cambodia: beIN

Hong Kong SAR: beIN

Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: SCTV

Japan: WOWOW

Kyrgyzstan: Q Sport

Laos: beIN

Macau SAR: TDM

Malaysia: beIN

Mongolia: SPS

Myanmar: Canal+

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Pacific Islands: Digicel

Philippines: TAP TV

Singapore: beIN

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta

Tajikistan: Varzish TV

Thailand: beIN

Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV

Uzbekistan: MTRK

Vietnam: FPT Sports

Worldwide

In-flight/In-ship: Sport24