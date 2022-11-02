Mabil, Rogić, Degenek: Who are Australia and New Zealand's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Most appearances by Antipodean nationals in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

32: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

31: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)

29: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

27: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena zvezda)

27: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)

25: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds United)

20: Jason Culina (AUS – PSV Eindhoven)

20: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

18: Tony Vidmar (AUS – Rangers)

15: Awer Bul Mabil (AUS – MIdtjylland)

15: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord)

Top-scoring Antipodean nationals in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

Mark Viduka celebrates a Champions League goal for Leeds Getty Images

8: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Werder Bremen)

5: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds)

4: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

3: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)

3: Awer Bul Mabil (AUS – Midtjylland)

2: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

2: Leonidas Christodolou (AUS – Panathinaikos)

2: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Anderlecht)

2: Chris James (NZL – Tampere United)

Most appearances by Antipodean nationals UEFA club competition*

88: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

78: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

57: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)

56: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough)

55: Mark Schwarzer (AUS – Kaiserslautern, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea)

47: James Holland (AUS – AZ Alkmaar, Austria Wien, LASK)

45: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)

44: Wynton Rufer (NZL –Zürich, Grasshopper Club, Werder Bremen)

44: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)

43: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena zvezda)

Top-scoring Antipodean nationals in UEFA club competition*

Wynton Rufer with Bremen in 1992 ©Getty Images

23: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Zürich, Grasshoppers, Werder Bremen)

21: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds United, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

18: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds United, Middlesbrough)

8: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

7: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Cercle Brugge, Anderlecht, RC Liègois, Charleroi)

7: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)

6: Nikita Rukavytsya (AUS – Twente, Maccabi Haifa)

5: Joel Griffiths (AUS – Neuchâtel Xamax)

5: Brett Holman (AUS – AZ Alkmaar)

5: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

Notable firsts



Craig Johnson with Liverpool in 1983 Bob Thomas Sports Photography vi

First Antipodean national to appear in/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup final

Craig Johnston § (AUS – Liverpool 1-1 Roma, aet, Liverpool win 4-2 on pens, 1983/84)

First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Cup Winners' Cup final

Wynton Rufer (NZL, Werder Bremen 2-0 Monaco, 1991/92)

First Antipodean international to appear in/win a UEFA Champions League final

Harry Kewell (AUS, AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool, aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 2004/05)

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Antipodean players in UEFA club competition*

Harry Kewell celebrates a UEFA Cup goal for Liverpool AFP via Getty Images

American Samoa – NONE

Australia – 88:﻿ Harry Kewell (Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

Cook Islands – NONE

Fiji – NONE

New Zealand – 44: Wynton Rufer (Werder Bremen)

Papua New Guinea – NONE

Samoa – NONE

Solomon Islands – NONE

Tahiti – 15: Marama Vahirua (Nantes)

Tonga – NONE

Vanuatu – NONE

Tahiti's Marama Vahirua playing UEFA Champions League football with Nantes in 2002 Getty Images

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cupand UEFA Intertoto Cup

§ Johnston was born in South Africa to Australian parents, and raised in New Zealand, but represented England at Under-21 level and never made a senior international appearance