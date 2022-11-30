Snap shot: Gazza brilliance lights up EURO '96

Paul Gascoigne's unpredictability brought off-the-field problems but was an essential part of the spontaneity and brilliance of his greatest work with a ball at his feet. England's EURO '96 campaign was struggling to ignite when he scored a goal for the ages against Scotland, flicking the ball over Colin Hendry with his left foot, running round him and volleying in with his right.

It was a timely riposte to widespread criticism in the UK press, and, to really drive home the point, 'Gazza' lay on his back for a choreographed routine poking fun at the media's main source of ire – a pre-tournament night out. "An apology to Mr Gascoigne" read the headline in the following day's Daily Mirror.

1 Paul Gascoigne

A mercurial midfielder who captivated the globe at the 1990 FIFA World Cup: the England talisman in tears after a yellow card that would have ruled him out of the final became a defining image. 'Gazza' later broke his leg in Tottenham's 1991 FA Cup triumph, delaying his transfer to Lazio. His star shone fleetingly thereafter, most memorably in his country's run to the EURO '96 semis and in winning two titles at Rangers, before battles with injury and alcoholism took a toll. "I accomplished my dreams," he said, "but not my potential."

Download the EURO app

2 Alan Shearer

One of England's great modern strikers, Shearer remains the Premier League's top scorer, accruing 260 goals in spells with Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and his beloved Newcastle United. Thirty-four came during Blackburn's title-winning campaign of 1994/95 and his effort against Scotland was one of five at EURO '96 that earned the golden boot, contributing to a haul of 30 in 62 England games. He joined Newcastle that summer and in ten years became their record marksman. Now a television pundit.

Watch England's shoot-out loss to Germany

3 Jamie Redknapp

Cousin of Frank Lampard, Redknapp started out under his father Harry at Bournemouth and made his name in 11 seasons with Liverpool. A cultured midfielder, he lifted the 1995 League Cup and 2001 UEFA Super Cup before leaving Anfield in 2002 for childhood club Tottenham Hotspur. His 39-minute cameo against Scotland proved the extent of Lampard's international tournament experience, and he too is now a TV pundit.

4 Steve McManaman

Merseyside-born McManaman spent nine years of his professional career at Liverpool, but it was in the Spanish capital that the winger enjoyed his most illustrious phase. He scored in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League final triumph of 2000 and added another winners' medal two years later. There was also a pair of Liga titles before he ended his career at Manchester City. McManaman has held several ambassadorial roles since, including with UEFA, as well as trying his hand at film production, corporate work, youth coaching and TV punditry.

Watch full highlights of England beating Scotland

5 Colin Hendry

Hendry, aka 'Braveheart', was a centre-back who never gave anything less than maximum effort and who never appeared happier than when launching himself headlong towards an aerial ball. A championship-winning team-mate of Shearer at Blackburn, he was 27 before he made his Scotland debut yet he still claimed 51 caps. He amassed over 500 club matches in a career spanning 20 years and featuring stays at Manchester City and Rangers. Hendry has coached since retiring in 2003.

How brilliant was Paul Gasoigne?

6 Andy Goram

Known simply as 'The Goalie' at Rangers, where he collected six titles in seven seasons and is widely esteemed as their finest keeper. At 1.81m, he was relatively small for a No1 and his lack of height apparently led to him being overlooked by England (he hails from near Manchester). His father's native Scotland were undeterred, though, and Goram picked up 43 caps as he shared duties with Jim Leighton. He also played four games for the Scottish cricket team during his 20s, including once against Australia, and returned to the sport following retirement. He passed away in July aged 58.