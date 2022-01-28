Who are Lionel Messi's favourite opponents?
Friday 28 January 2022
What teams bring out the killer in Lionel Messi? Which teams are his kryptonite?
Lionel Messi has played 158 European games over the years for Barcelona and now Paris Saint-Germain, all in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup, scoring 128 goals in meetings with 45 different clubs. Does he enjoy facing some teams more than others?Messi and Ronaldo goal for goal
• Messi has scored 128 goals in 13,120 minutes of European football; that's a goal every 102 and 30 seconds on average.
• The Argentinian has faced 45 different clubs in Europe (from 18 countries), failing to score against five: Atlético, Benfica, Inter, Rubin Kazan and Udinese. Atlético and Inter are the sides Messi has gone longest without scoring against: 360 minutes in UEFA competition.
• Chelsea are the team Messi has played the most minutes against (835 across ten matches); he did not score in his first 730 minutes facing the Blues but struck three times in two games against them in 2017/18.
• The only other team he encountered ten times in Europe with Barcelona were his new club Paris, totalling six goals over 794 minutes.
• The keeper who has gone the longest without conceding against Messi in Europe is Inter's Júlio César – 270 minutes – though Rubin Kazan's Sergei Ryzhikov may feel he has the moral right to that title. He went unbeaten in 237 minutes against Messi; that run took in four matches as opposed to Júlio César's three.
• Messi has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team in UEFA competition – nine in 447 minutes comprising six games. On average, that's a goal every 49 minutes and 40 seconds.
• His most amenable opponents are Bayer Leverkusen: Messi has hit seven goals in 270 minutes against them, at a rate of one every 38 minutes and 34 seconds. Five of those strikes famously came in one match, a 7-1 win on 7 March 2012.
Who has Messi scored against in UEFA competition?
|Opponents by club
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes per goal
|AC Milan
|8
|720
|8
|90m
|APOEL
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Ajax
|3
|247
|6
|41m10s
|Arsenal
|6
|447
|9
|49m40s
|Atlético
|4
|360
|-
|-
|Basel
|2
|120
|2
|60m
|BATE
|1
|90
|2
|45m
|Bayern
|6
|540
|4
|135m
|Benfica
|2
|122
|-
|-
|Bremen
|2
|49
|1
|49m
|Celtic
|6
|488
|8
|61m
|Chelsea
|10
|835
|3
|278m20s
|Club Brugge
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Copenhagen
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Dortmund
|2
|121
|1
|121m
|Dynamo Kyiv
|3
|270
|3
|90m
|Ferencváros
|1
|90
|1
|90m
|Inter
|4
|360
|-
|-
|Juventus
|7
|574
|3
|191m20s
|Leipzig
|1
|90
|2
|45m
|Leverkusen
|3
|270
|7
|38m34s
|Liverpool
|4
|360
|2
|180m
|Lyon
|6
|538
|5
|107m36s
|Manchester City
|8
|720
|7
|102m51s
|Manchester United
|6
|512
|4
|128m
|Mönchengladbach
|1
|90
|1
|90m
|Napoli
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Olympiacos
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Panathinaikos
|4
|293
|4
|73m25s
|Paris
|10
|794
|6
|132m20s
|Plzeň
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Porto
|1
|90
|1
|90m
|PSV
|2
|180
|4
|45m
|Rangers
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Real Madrid
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Roma
|4
|360
|2
|180m
|Rubin Kazan
|4
|237
|-
|-
|Sevilla
|2
|210
|2
|105m
|Shakhtar
|5
|420
|3
|140m
|Slavia Praha
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Spartak Moskva
|2
|180
|4
|45m
|Sporting CP
|4
|266
|1
|266m
|Stuttgart
|3
|270
|3
|90m
|Tottenham
|2
|117
|2
|58m30s
|Udinese
|1
|70
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|158
|13120
|128
|102m30s
Which nations' clubs has Messi scored against?
• Of the big five European footballing nations, German opponents seem to suit Messi best: he scores on average every 75 minutes against Bundesliga clubs. Goals are much rarer against sides from England (every 111 minutes), France (121 minutes), Italy (162 minutes) and Spain (188 minutes).
• Messi may relish Portuguese defences least of all; in 478 minutes against Liga teams, he has scored just twice – a goal every 239 minutes.
|Opponents by nationality
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes per goal
|Belarus
|1
|90
|2
|45m
|Belgium
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Cyprus
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Czech Republic
|4
|360
|4
|90m
|Denmark
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|England
|36
|2991
|27
|110m47s
|France
|16
|1332
|11
|121m5s
|Germany
|18
|1430
|19
|75m26s
|Greece
|6
|473
|5
|94m36s
|Hungary
|1
|90
|1
|90m
|Italy
|26
|2264
|14
|161m43s
|Netherlands
|5
|427
|10
|42m42s
|Portugal
|7
|478
|2
|239m
|Russia
|6
|417
|4
|105m15s
|Scotland
|8
|668
|9
|74m20s
|Spain
|8
|750
|4
|187m30s
|Switzerland
|2
|120
|2
|60m
|Ukraine
|8
|690
|6
|115m
|TOTAL
|158
|13120
|128
|102m30s
When Messi has scored his UEFA club competition goals
• Messi is relatively slow to get started after the whistle; his least prolific scoring periods are at the start of either half. By contrast, he seems to hit something of a critical goalscoring mass in the closing stages: 15 goals between the 86th minute and the final whistle.
|Time
|Goals (penalties)
|0-10
|8 (1)
|11-20
|14 (2)
|21-30
|16 (4)
|31-40
|17 (1)
|41-half-time
|9 (1)
|FIRST HALF
|64
|46-55
|7 (2)
|56-65
|14 (2)
|66-75
|14 (2)
|76-85
|14 (2)
|86-full-time
|15 (1)
|SECOND HALF
|64
|TOTAL
|128
Last updated 28/01/2022