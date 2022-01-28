Who are Lionel Messi's favourite opponents?

Lionel Messi has played 158 European games over the years for Barcelona and now Paris Saint-Germain, all in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup, scoring 128 goals in meetings with 45 different clubs. Does he enjoy facing some teams more than others?



• Messi has scored 128 goals in 13,120 minutes of European football; that's a goal every 102 and 30 seconds on average.

• The Argentinian has faced 45 different clubs in Europe (from 18 countries), failing to score against five: Atlético, Benfica, Inter, Rubin Kazan and Udinese. Atlético and Inter are the sides Messi has gone longest without scoring against: 360 minutes in UEFA competition.

• Chelsea are the team Messi has played the most minutes against (835 across ten matches); he did not score in his first 730 minutes facing the Blues but struck three times in two games against them in 2017/18.

• The only other team he encountered ten times in Europe with Barcelona were his new club Paris, totalling six goals over 794 minutes.

• The keeper who has gone the longest without conceding against Messi in Europe is Inter's Júlio César – 270 minutes – though Rubin Kazan's Sergei Ryzhikov may feel he has the moral right to that title. He went unbeaten in 237 minutes against Messi; that run took in four matches as opposed to Júlio César's three.

• Messi has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team in UEFA competition – nine in 447 minutes comprising six games. On average, that's a goal every 49 minutes and 40 seconds.

• His most amenable opponents are Bayer Leverkusen: Messi has hit seven goals in 270 minutes against them, at a rate of one every 38 minutes and 34 seconds. Five of those strikes famously came in one match, a 7-1 win on 7 March 2012.

Who has Messi scored against in UEFA competition?



Opponents by club Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal AC Milan 8 720 8 90m APOEL 2 180 3 60m Ajax 3 247 6 41m10s Arsenal 6 447 9 49m40s Atlético 4 360 - - Basel 2 120 2 60m BATE 1 90 2 45m Bayern 6 540 4 135m Benfica 2 122 - - Bremen 2 49 1 49m Celtic 6 488 8 61m Chelsea 10 835 3 278m20s Club Brugge 2 180 2 90m Copenhagen 2 180 3 60m Dortmund 2 121 1 121m Dynamo Kyiv 3 270 3 90m Ferencváros 1 90 1 90m Inter 4 360 - - Juventus 7 574 3 191m20s Leipzig 1 90 2 45m Leverkusen 3 270 7 38m34s Liverpool 4 360 2 180m Lyon 6 538 5 107m36s Manchester City 8 720 7 102m51s Manchester United 6 512 4 128m Mönchengladbach 1 90 1 90m Napoli 2 180 1 180m Olympiacos 2 180 1 180m Panathinaikos 4 293 4 73m25s Paris 10 794 6 132m20s Plzeň 2 180 3 60m Porto 1 90 1 90m PSV 2 180 4 45m Rangers 2 180 1 180m Real Madrid 2 180 2 90m Roma 4 360 2 180m Rubin Kazan 4 237 - - Sevilla 2 210 2 105m Shakhtar 5 420 3 140m Slavia Praha 2 180 1 180m Spartak Moskva 2 180 4 45m Sporting CP 4 266 1 266m Stuttgart 3 270 3 90m Tottenham 2 117 2 58m30s Udinese 1 70 - - TOTAL 158 13120 128 102m30s

Which nations' clubs has Messi scored against?

• Of the big five European footballing nations, German opponents seem to suit Messi best: he scores on average every 75 minutes against Bundesliga clubs. Goals are much rarer against sides from England (every 111 minutes), France (121 minutes), Italy (162 minutes) and Spain (188 minutes).

• Messi may relish Portuguese defences least of all; in 478 minutes against Liga teams, he has scored just twice – a goal every 239 minutes.

Opponents by nationality Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal Belarus 1 90 2 45m Belgium 2 180 2 90m Cyprus 2 180 3 60m Czech Republic 4 360 4 90m Denmark 2 180 3 60m England 36 2991 27 110m47s France 16 1332 11 121m5s Germany 18 1430 19 75m26s Greece 6 473 5 94m36s Hungary 1 90 1 90m Italy 26 2264 14 161m43s Netherlands 5 427 10 42m42s Portugal 7 478 2 239m Russia 6 417 4 105m15s Scotland 8 668 9 74m20s Spain 8 750 4 187m30s Switzerland 2 120 2 60m Ukraine 8 690 6 115m TOTAL 158 13120 128 102m30s

When Messi has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• Messi is relatively slow to get started after the whistle; his least prolific scoring periods are at the start of either half. By contrast, he seems to hit something of a critical goalscoring mass in the closing stages: 15 goals between the 86th minute and the final whistle.

Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 8 (1) 11-20 14 (2) 21-30 16 (4) 31-40 17 (1) 41-half-time 9 (1) FIRST HALF 64 46-55 7 (2) 56-65 14 (2) 66-75 14 (2) 76-85 14 (2) 86-full-time 15 (1) SECOND HALF 64 TOTAL 128

Last updated 28/01/2022