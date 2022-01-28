UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Who are Lionel Messi's favourite opponents?

Friday 28 January 2022

What teams bring out the killer in Lionel Messi? Which teams are his kryptonite?

Lionel Messi during Paris's 4-1 win against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League group stage
Lionel Messi during Paris's 4-1 win against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League group stage Getty Images

Lionel Messi has played 158 European games over the years for Barcelona and now Paris Saint-Germain, all in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup, scoring 128 goals in meetings with 45 different clubs. Does he enjoy facing some teams more than others?

• Messi has scored 128 goals in 13,120 minutes of European football; that's a goal every 102 and 30 seconds on average.

• The Argentinian has faced 45 different clubs in Europe (from 18 countries), failing to score against five: Atlético, Benfica, Inter, Rubin Kazan and Udinese. Atlético and Inter are the sides Messi has gone longest without scoring against: 360 minutes in UEFA competition.

• Chelsea are the team Messi has played the most minutes against (835 across ten matches); he did not score in his first 730 minutes facing the Blues but struck three times in two games against them in 2017/18.

• The only other team he encountered ten times in Europe with Barcelona were his new club Paris, totalling six goals over 794 minutes.

• The keeper who has gone the longest without conceding against Messi in Europe is Inter's Júlio César – 270 minutes – though Rubin Kazan's Sergei Ryzhikov may feel he has the moral right to that title. He went unbeaten in 237 minutes against Messi; that run took in four matches as opposed to Júlio César's three.

• Messi has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team in UEFA competition – nine in 447 minutes comprising six games. On average, that's a goal every 49 minutes and 40 seconds.

• His most amenable opponents are Bayer Leverkusen: Messi has hit seven goals in 270 minutes against them, at a rate of one every 38 minutes and 34 seconds. Five of those strikes famously came in one match, a 7-1 win on 7 March 2012.

Who has Messi scored against in UEFA competition?

Opponents by clubGamesMinutesGoalsMinutes per goal
AC Milan8720890m
APOEL2180360m
Ajax3247641m10s
Arsenal6447949m40s
Atlético4360--
Basel2120260m
BATE190245m
Bayern65404135m
Benfica2122--
Bremen249149m
Celtic6488861m
Chelsea108353278m20s
Club Brugge2180290m
Copenhagen2180360m
Dortmund21211121m
Dynamo Kyiv3270390m
Ferencváros190190m
Inter 4360--
Juventus75743191m20s
Leipzig190245m
Leverkusen3270738m34s
Liverpool43602180m
Lyon65385107m36s
Manchester City87207102m51s
Manchester United65124128m
Mönchengladbach190190m
Napoli21801180m
Olympiacos21801180m
Panathinaikos4293473m25s
Paris107946132m20s
Plzeň2180360m
Porto190190m
PSV2180445m
Rangers21801180m
Real Madrid2180290m
Roma43602180m
Rubin Kazan4237--
Sevilla22102105m
Shakhtar54203140m
Slavia Praha21801180m
Spartak Moskva2180445m
Sporting CP42661266m
Stuttgart3270390m
Tottenham2117258m30s
Udinese170--
TOTAL15813120128102m30s

Which nations' clubs has Messi scored against?

• Of the big five European footballing nations, German opponents seem to suit Messi best: he scores on average every 75 minutes against Bundesliga clubs. Goals are much rarer against sides from England (every 111 minutes), France (121 minutes), Italy (162 minutes) and Spain (188 minutes).

• Messi may relish Portuguese defences least of all; in 478 minutes against Liga teams, he has scored just twice – a goal every 239 minutes.

Opponents by nationalityGamesMinutesGoalsMinutes per goal
Belarus190245m
Belgium2180290m
Cyprus2180360m
Czech Republic4360490m
Denmark2180360m
England36299127110m47s
France16133211121m5s
Germany1814301975m26s
Greece6473594m36s
Hungary190190m
Italy26226414161m43s
Netherlands54271042m42s
Portugal74782239m
Russia64174105m15s
Scotland8668974m20s
Spain87504187m30s
Switzerland2120260m
Ukraine86906115m
TOTAL15813120128102m30s

When Messi has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• Messi is relatively slow to get started after the whistle; his least prolific scoring periods are at the start of either half. By contrast, he seems to hit something of a critical goalscoring mass in the closing stages: 15 goals between the 86th minute and the final whistle.

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-108 (1)
11-2014 (2)
21-3016 (4)
31-4017 (1)
41-half-time9 (1)
FIRST HALF64
46-557 (2)
56-6514 (2)
66-7514 (2)
76-8514 (2)
86-full-time15 (1)
SECOND HALF64
TOTAL128

Last updated 28/01/2022

