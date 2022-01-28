UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Who are Robert Lewandowski's favourite opponents?

Friday 28 January 2022

Robert Lewandowski scored nine goals in this season's group stage; which sides bring out the best in him?

Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his four goals against Benfica in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage
Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his four goals against Benfica in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage AFP via Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has sparkled for Lech Poznań, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern München in Europe, and hit nine more goals in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• With 82 goals, Lewandowski is third in the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring charts; he has now scored 89 goals in all UEFA club competitions.

• Sevilla have been Lewandowski's most obdurate adversaries: in five attempts – two with Dortmund, three with Bayern (including the 2020 UEFA Super Cup) – he is yet to find the net: 324 minutes and counting.

• Lewandowski has reached his goalscoring peak with Bayern; he scored six in 16 UEFA games for Lech (0.375 goals per game), 18 in 36 for Dortmund (0.5 per game) and so far has hit 65 in 75 for Bayern (0.87 per game).

Watch Lewandowski's four goals for Dortmund against Real Madrid
• His first UEFA Champions League hat-trick was one of the greats, Lewandowski becoming the first player to score four in a semi-final as Dortmund beat Madrid 4-1 in April 2013.

• Four more strikes against the Eagles in the 2021/22 group stage mean that Benfica are the side Lewandowski has scored the most goals against in UEFA competiton: seven in total.

• Crvena zvezda have more reason to fear Lewandowski than any other side; he struck five goals in two games against them in 2019 (one goal in Munich, then four in Belgrade, including a 12-minute hat-trick). On average, that is a goal every 33 minutes and 24 seconds.

Who has Lewandowski scored against in UEFA competition?

OpponentsGamesMinutesGoalsMinutes per goal
AEK Athens2174358m
Ajax4360572m
Anderlecht2180290m
Arsenal86974174m15s
Atlético54332216m30s
Austria Wien22101210m
Barcelona54374109m15s
Bayern190--
Benfica6456765m9s
Beşiktaş2158279m
Celtic190--
Chelsea2180360m
Club Brugge2205--
Crvena zvezda2167533m24s
CSKA Moskva3224--
Deportivo110--
Dinamo Zagreb2180536m
Dynamo Kyiv2169356m20s
Feyenoord190--
Fredrikstad2161280m30s
Grasshopper-Club2112256m
Juventus22101210m
Karpaty Lviv21161116m
Lazio2161280m30s
Liverpool2180--
Lokomotiv Moskva190--
Lyon190190m
Málaga21801180m
Man. City42771277m
Marseille43423114m
Nancy112--
Napoli2179--
Olympiacos6475595m
Paris53171317m
Porto2180290m
PSV Eindhoven2180360m
Qarabağ249--
Real Madrid88056134m10s
Roma21581158m
Rostov21801180m
Salzburg2180360m
Sevilla5324--
Shakhtar42852142m30s
Tottenham190245m
Udinese2180--
Xäzär Länkäran266166m
Zenit2180290m
TOTAL1271024989115m9s

• Lewandowski has terrorised German defences on a regular basis on the domestic front, but failed to register in his only European encounter with Bundesliga opposition: the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, in which Bayern beat his Dortmund team 2-1.

• Of the representatives of the other 'big five' leagues, Serie A sides have proved best equipped to thwart Lewandowski; he has struck a goal every 222 minutes against Italian opponents, Napoli and Udinese both managing to keep him off the scoresheet.

Which nations' clubs has Lewandowski scored against?

Opponents by nationalityGamesMinutesGoalsMinutes per goal
Austria4390497m30s
Azerbaijan41151115m
Belgium43852192m30s
Croatia2180536m
England17142410142m24s
France117615152m12s
Germany190--
Greece8649881m8s
Italy108884222m
Netherlands7630878m45s
Norway2161280m30s
Portugal8636970m40s
Russia86743224m40s
Scotland190--
Serbia2167533m24s
Spain26218913168m23s
Switzerland2112256m
Turkey2158279m
Ukraine8570695m
TOTAL1271024989115m9s


When Lewandowski has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• Opposition defences should most beware Lewandowski between the restart and the 75th minute, when he has scored 33 European goals, more than any other time period that period was also when he hit his famous nine-minute Bundesliga quintet against Wolfsburg, and his four against Crvena zvezda in 2019/20.

• Curiously, Lewandowski is not particularly prolific early in a game in continental fixtures at least, he appears to come to life from the 20-minute mark.

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-107 (1)
11-207 (2)
21-3010 (2)
31-408 (3)
41 to half-time5
FIRST HALF37
46-5510 (3)
56-6513
66-7510 (1)
76-8510 (1)
85 to full time8 (1)
SECOND HALF51
EXTRA TIME1
TOTAL89

Last updated: 28/01/2022

