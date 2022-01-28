Who are Robert Lewandowski's favourite opponents?
Robert Lewandowski scored nine goals in this season's group stage; which sides bring out the best in him?
Robert Lewandowski has sparkled for Lech Poznań, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern München in Europe, and hit nine more goals in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage.
• With 82 goals, Lewandowski is third in the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring charts; he has now scored 89 goals in all UEFA club competitions.
• Sevilla have been Lewandowski's most obdurate adversaries: in five attempts – two with Dortmund, three with Bayern (including the 2020 UEFA Super Cup) – he is yet to find the net: 324 minutes and counting.
• Lewandowski has reached his goalscoring peak with Bayern; he scored six in 16 UEFA games for Lech (0.375 goals per game), 18 in 36 for Dortmund (0.5 per game) and so far has hit 65 in 75 for Bayern (0.87 per game).
• His first UEFA Champions League hat-trick was one of the greats, Lewandowski becoming the first player to score four in a semi-final as Dortmund beat Madrid 4-1 in April 2013.
• Four more strikes against the Eagles in the 2021/22 group stage mean that Benfica are the side Lewandowski has scored the most goals against in UEFA competiton: seven in total.
• Crvena zvezda have more reason to fear Lewandowski than any other side; he struck five goals in two games against them in 2019 (one goal in Munich, then four in Belgrade, including a 12-minute hat-trick). On average, that is a goal every 33 minutes and 24 seconds.
Who has Lewandowski scored against in UEFA competition?
|Opponents
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes per goal
|AEK Athens
|2
|174
|3
|58m
|Ajax
|4
|360
|5
|72m
|Anderlecht
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Arsenal
|8
|697
|4
|174m15s
|Atlético
|5
|433
|2
|216m30s
|Austria Wien
|2
|210
|1
|210m
|Barcelona
|5
|437
|4
|109m15s
|Bayern
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Benfica
|6
|456
|7
|65m9s
|Beşiktaş
|2
|158
|2
|79m
|Celtic
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Chelsea
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Club Brugge
|2
|205
|-
|-
|Crvena zvezda
|2
|167
|5
|33m24s
|CSKA Moskva
|3
|224
|-
|-
|Deportivo
|1
|10
|-
|-
|Dinamo Zagreb
|2
|180
|5
|36m
|Dynamo Kyiv
|2
|169
|3
|56m20s
|Feyenoord
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Fredrikstad
|2
|161
|2
|80m30s
|Grasshopper-Club
|2
|112
|2
|56m
|Juventus
|2
|210
|1
|210m
|Karpaty Lviv
|2
|116
|1
|116m
|Lazio
|2
|161
|2
|80m30s
|Liverpool
|2
|180
|-
|-
|Lokomotiv Moskva
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Lyon
|1
|90
|1
|90m
|Málaga
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Man. City
|4
|277
|1
|277m
|Marseille
|4
|342
|3
|114m
|Nancy
|1
|12
|-
|-
|Napoli
|2
|179
|-
|-
|Olympiacos
|6
|475
|5
|95m
|Paris
|5
|317
|1
|317m
|Porto
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|PSV Eindhoven
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Qarabağ
|2
|49
|-
|-
|Real Madrid
|8
|805
|6
|134m10s
|Roma
|2
|158
|1
|158m
|Rostov
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Salzburg
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Sevilla
|5
|324
|-
|-
|Shakhtar
|4
|285
|2
|142m30s
|Tottenham
|1
|90
|2
|45m
|Udinese
|2
|180
|-
|-
|Xäzär Länkäran
|2
|66
|1
|66m
|Zenit
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|TOTAL
|127
|10249
|89
|115m9s
• Lewandowski has terrorised German defences on a regular basis on the domestic front, but failed to register in his only European encounter with Bundesliga opposition: the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, in which Bayern beat his Dortmund team 2-1.
• Of the representatives of the other 'big five' leagues, Serie A sides have proved best equipped to thwart Lewandowski; he has struck a goal every 222 minutes against Italian opponents, Napoli and Udinese both managing to keep him off the scoresheet.
Which nations' clubs has Lewandowski scored against?
|Opponents by nationality
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes per goal
|Austria
|4
|390
|4
|97m30s
|Azerbaijan
|4
|115
|1
|115m
|Belgium
|4
|385
|2
|192m30s
|Croatia
|2
|180
|5
|36m
|England
|17
|1424
|10
|142m24s
|France
|11
|761
|5
|152m12s
|Germany
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Greece
|8
|649
|8
|81m8s
|Italy
|10
|888
|4
|222m
|Netherlands
|7
|630
|8
|78m45s
|Norway
|2
|161
|2
|80m30s
|Portugal
|8
|636
|9
|70m40s
|Russia
|8
|674
|3
|224m40s
|Scotland
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Serbia
|2
|167
|5
|33m24s
|Spain
|26
|2189
|13
|168m23s
|Switzerland
|2
|112
|2
|56m
|Turkey
|2
|158
|2
|79m
|Ukraine
|8
|570
|6
|95m
|TOTAL
|127
|10249
|89
|115m9s
When Lewandowski has scored his UEFA club competition goals
• Opposition defences should most beware Lewandowski between the restart and the 75th minute, when he has scored 33 European goals, more than any other time period – that period was also when he hit his famous nine-minute Bundesliga quintet against Wolfsburg, and his four against Crvena zvezda in 2019/20.
• Curiously, Lewandowski is not particularly prolific early in a game – in continental fixtures at least, he appears to come to life from the 20-minute mark.
|Time
|Goals (penalties)
|0-10
|7 (1)
|11-20
|7 (2)
|21-30
|10 (2)
|31-40
|8 (3)
|41 to half-time
|5
|FIRST HALF
|37
|46-55
|10 (3)
|56-65
|13
|66-75
|10 (1)
|76-85
|10 (1)
|85 to full time
|8 (1)
|SECOND HALF
|51
|EXTRA TIME
|1
|TOTAL
|89
