Who are Robert Lewandowski's favourite opponents?

Robert Lewandowski has sparkled for Lech Poznań, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern München in Europe, and hit nine more goals in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• With 82 goals, Lewandowski is third in the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring charts; he has now scored 89 goals in all UEFA club competitions.

• Sevilla have been Lewandowski's most obdurate adversaries: in five attempts – two with Dortmund, three with Bayern (including the 2020 UEFA Super Cup) – he is yet to find the net: 324 minutes and counting.

• Lewandowski has reached his goalscoring peak with Bayern; he scored six in 16 UEFA games for Lech (0.375 goals per game), 18 in 36 for Dortmund (0.5 per game) and so far has hit 65 in 75 for Bayern (0.87 per game).

Watch Lewandowski's four goals for Dortmund against Real Madrid

• His first UEFA Champions League hat-trick was one of the greats, Lewandowski becoming the first player to score four in a semi-final as Dortmund beat Madrid 4-1 in April 2013.

• Four more strikes against the Eagles in the 2021/22 group stage mean that Benfica are the side Lewandowski has scored the most goals against in UEFA competiton: seven in total.

• Crvena zvezda have more reason to fear Lewandowski than any other side; he struck five goals in two games against them in 2019 (one goal in Munich, then four in Belgrade, including a 12-minute hat-trick). On average, that is a goal every 33 minutes and 24 seconds.

Who has Lewandowski scored against in UEFA competition?



Opponents Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal AEK Athens 2 174 3 58m Ajax 4 360 5 72m Anderlecht 2 180 2 90m Arsenal 8 697 4 174m15s Atlético 5 433 2 216m30s Austria Wien 2 210 1 210m Barcelona 5 437 4 109m15s Bayern 1 90 - - Benfica 6 456 7 65m9s Beşiktaş 2 158 2 79m Celtic 1 90 - - Chelsea 2 180 3 60m Club Brugge 2 205 - - Crvena zvezda 2 167 5 33m24s CSKA Moskva 3 224 - - Deportivo 1 10 - - Dinamo Zagreb 2 180 5 36m Dynamo Kyiv 2 169 3 56m20s Feyenoord 1 90 - - Fredrikstad 2 161 2 80m30s Grasshopper-Club 2 112 2 56m Juventus 2 210 1 210m Karpaty Lviv 2 116 1 116m Lazio 2 161 2 80m30s Liverpool 2 180 - - Lokomotiv Moskva 1 90 - - Lyon 1 90 1 90m Málaga 2 180 1 180m Man. City 4 277 1 277m Marseille 4 342 3 114m Nancy 1 12 - - Napoli 2 179 - - Olympiacos 6 475 5 95m Paris 5 317 1 317m Porto 2 180 2 90m PSV Eindhoven 2 180 3 60m Qarabağ 2 49 - - Real Madrid 8 805 6 134m10s Roma 2 158 1 158m Rostov 2 180 1 180m Salzburg 2 180 3 60m Sevilla 5 324 - - Shakhtar 4 285 2 142m30s Tottenham 1 90 2 45m Udinese 2 180 - - Xäzär Länkäran 2 66 1 66m Zenit 2 180 2 90m TOTAL 127 10249 89 115m9s

• Lewandowski has terrorised German defences on a regular basis on the domestic front, but failed to register in his only European encounter with Bundesliga opposition: the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, in which Bayern beat his Dortmund team 2-1.

• Of the representatives of the other 'big five' leagues, Serie A sides have proved best equipped to thwart Lewandowski; he has struck a goal every 222 minutes against Italian opponents, Napoli and Udinese both managing to keep him off the scoresheet.

Which nations' clubs has Lewandowski scored against?

Opponents by nationality Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal Austria 4 390 4 97m30s Azerbaijan 4 115 1 115m Belgium 4 385 2 192m30s Croatia 2 180 5 36m England 17 1424 10 142m24s France 11 761 5 152m12s Germany 1 90 - - Greece 8 649 8 81m8s Italy 10 888 4 222m Netherlands 7 630 8 78m45s Norway 2 161 2 80m30s Portugal 8 636 9 70m40s Russia 8 674 3 224m40s Scotland 1 90 - - Serbia 2 167 5 33m24s Spain 26 2189 13 168m23s Switzerland 2 112 2 56m Turkey 2 158 2 79m Ukraine 8 570 6 95m TOTAL 127 10249 89 115m9s



When Lewandowski has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• Opposition defences should most beware Lewandowski between the restart and the 75th minute, when he has scored 33 European goals, more than any other time period – that period was also when he hit his famous nine-minute Bundesliga quintet against Wolfsburg, and his four against Crvena zvezda in 2019/20.

• Curiously, Lewandowski is not particularly prolific early in a game – in continental fixtures at least, he appears to come to life from the 20-minute mark.



Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 7 (1) 11-20 7 (2) 21-30 10 (2) 31-40 8 (3) 41 to half-time 5 FIRST HALF 37 46-55 10 (3) 56-65 13 66-75 10 (1) 76-85 10 (1) 85 to full time 8 (1) SECOND HALF 51 EXTRA TIME 1 TOTAL 89

Last updated: 28/01/2022