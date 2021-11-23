Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite opponents?
Tuesday 23 November 2021
Which teams and nations bring the best out of the all-time top scorer in UEFA's club competitions?
Cristiano Ronaldo seems to enjoy scoring against any side, but do some teams have more to fear from him than others?
• With 143 goals in 16,225 minutes of UEFA club competition football, Cristiano Ronaldo scores at an average rate of a goal every 113 minutes and 28 seconds.
• Ronaldo has played against 56 teams in UEFA club competition, scoring against 40.
• Ronaldo has notched more UEFA club competition goals (ten) against Juventus, the club he represented from 2018 to 2021, than against any other side.
• Benfica are the team that have gone the longest without conceding against Ronaldo (337 minutes); this after he finally broke his European duck against Barcelona in December 2020.
• The opponent he has found it easiest to penetrate are Malmö, with his six goals across 180 UEFA Champions League minutes against the Swedes constituting a strike every 30 minutes.
• The club Ronaldo has encountered the most in Europe are Lyon, whom he has met 12 times – 1,064 minutes in total – scoring six goals.
Who has Ronaldo scored against in UEFA competitions?
|Opponents
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes per goal
|Aalborg
|1
|90
|-
|-
|AC Milan
|6
|513
|2
|256m30s
|Ajax
|7
|630
|9
|70m
|APOEL
|4
|360
|6
|60m
|Arsenal
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Atalanta
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Atlético
|10
|960
|7
|137m9s
|Auxerre
|2
|162
|1
|162m
|Barcelona
|6
|540
|2
|270m
|Basel
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Bayern
|8
|763
|9
|84m47s
|Benfica
|4
|337
|-
|-
|Celtic
|3
|262
|-
|-
|Chelsea
|1
|120
|1
|120m
|Copenhagen
|4
|360
|3
|120m
|CSKA Moskva
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Debrecen
|2
|157
|1
|157m
|Dinamo Bucureşti
|1
|64
|-
|-
|Dinamo Zagreb
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Dortmund
|9
|800
|7
|114m17s
|Dynamo Kyiv
|3
|270
|4
|67m30s
|Fenerbahçe
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Ferencváros
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Galatasaray
|3
|270
|6
|45m
|Inter
|3
|212
|1
|212m
|Juventus
|7
|630
|10
|63m
|Legia
|2
|180
|-
|-
|Leverkusen
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Liverpool
|3
|255
|1
|255m
|Lokomotiv Moskva
|2
|171
|-
|-
|LOSC Lille
|4
|320
|-
|-
|Ludogorets
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Lyon
|12
|1064
|6
|173m20s
|Malmö
|2
|180
|6
|30m
|Man. City
|3
|270
|1
|270m
|Man. United
|5
|367
|3
|122m20s
|Marseille
|2
|160
|4
|40m
|Napoli
|2
|180
|-
|-
|Panathinaikos
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Paris
|4
|360
|3
|120m
|Partizan
|2
|118
|-
|-
|Porto
|6
|411
|1
|411m
|Rangers
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Roma
|6
|539
|5
|107m48s
|Schalke
|4
|360
|7
|51m26s
|Sevilla
|1
|90
|2
|45m
|Shakhtar
|2
|180
|5
|36m
|Sparta Praha
|2
|79
|-
|-
|Sporting CP
|4
|357
|3
|119m
|Stuttgart
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Tottenham
|4
|335
|4
|83m45s
|Valencia
|2
|119
|-
|-
|Villarreal
|6
|468
|2
|234m
|Wolfsburg
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Young Boys
|2
|162
|1
|162m
|Zürich
|2
|110
|2
|55m
|TOTAL
|189
|16,225
|143
|113m28s
• Of Europe's big five football nations, Ronaldo has found German club defences most porous, averaging over a goal a game – 28 strikes in 26 matches.
• He may be advised to avoid a move to Scotland in the future: Ronaldo is yet to score in 352 minutes of UEFA club action against Scottish teams, by far the longest period that clubs from any country have been able to resist him.
Which nations' clubs has Ronaldo scored against?
|Opponents by nationality
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes per goal
|Bulgaria
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Croatia
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Cyprus
|4
|360
|6
|60m
|Czech Republic
|2
|79
|-
|-
|Denmark
|5
|450
|3
|150m
|England
|18
|1527
|12
|127m15s
|France
|24
|2066
|14
|147m34s
|Germany
|26
|2373
|28
|84m45s
|Greece
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Hungary
|4
|337
|3
|168m30s
|Italy
|26
|2254
|21
|107m20s
|Netherlands
|7
|630
|9
|70m
|Poland
|2
|180
|-
|-
|Portugal
|14
|1105
|4
|276m15s
|Romania
|1
|64
|-
|-
|Russia
|4
|351
|3
|117m
|Scotland
|4
|352
|-
|-
|Serbia
|2
|118
|-
|-
|Spain
|25
|2175
|13
|167m31s
|Sweden
|2
|180
|6
|30m
|Switzerland
|6
|452
|5
|90m24s
|Turkey
|4
|360
|6
|60m
|Ukraine
|5
|450
|9
|50m
|TOTAL
|189
|16,225
|143
|113m28s
When Ronaldo has scored his UEFA club competition goals
• The statistics strongly suggest that Ronaldo is at his goalscoring best in the opening phases of each half; he is relatively quiet in the later stages of the first half.
• Ronaldo has netted 19 penalties in UEFA club competition but failed to register with three: two saved (vs Copenhagen, December 2013, and vs Ludogorets, October 2014) and one where he missed the target (vs Barcelona, April 2008).
|Time
|Goals (penalties)
|0-10
|10 (1)
|11-20
|14 (2)
|21-30
|20 (3)
|31-40
|7
|41-half-time
|11 (3)
|FIRST HALF
|62
|46-55
|20 (3)
|56-65
|17 (1)
|66-75
|10 (2)
|76-85
|13 (1)
|86-full-time
|18 (2)
|SECOND HALF
|78
|Extra time
|3 (1)
|TOTAL
|143
Last updated: 23/11/21