Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite opponents?

Tuesday 23 November 2021

Which teams and nations bring the best out of the all-time top scorer in UEFA's club competitions?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored at Villarreal on Matchday 5
Cristiano Ronaldo scored at Villarreal on Matchday 5 Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to enjoy scoring against any side, but do some teams have more to fear from him than others?

• With 143 goals in 16,225 minutes of UEFA club competition football, Cristiano Ronaldo scores at an average rate of a goal every 113 minutes and 28 seconds.

• Ronaldo has played against 56 teams in UEFA club competition, scoring against 40.

• Ronaldo has notched more UEFA club competition goals (ten) against Juventus, the club he represented from 2018 to 2021, than against any other side.

• Benfica are the team that have gone the longest without conceding against Ronaldo (337 minutes); this after he finally broke his European duck against Barcelona in December 2020.

• The opponent he has found it easiest to penetrate are Malmö, with his six goals across 180 UEFA Champions League minutes against the Swedes constituting a strike every 30 minutes.

• The club Ronaldo has encountered the most in Europe are Lyon, whom he has met 12 times – 1,064 minutes in total – scoring six goals.

Who has Ronaldo scored against in UEFA competitions?

OpponentsGamesMinutesGoalsMinutes per goal
Aalborg190--
AC Milan65132256m30s
Ajax7630970m
APOEL4360660m
Arsenal2180290m
Atalanta2180360m
Atlético109607137m9s
Auxerre21621162m
Barcelona65402270m
Basel2180290m
Bayern8763984m47s
Benfica4337--
Celtic3262--
Chelsea11201120m
Copenhagen43603120m
CSKA Moskva2180360m
Debrecen21571157m
Dinamo Bucureşti164--
Dinamo Zagreb190--
Dortmund98007114m17s
Dynamo Kyiv3270467m30s
Fenerbahçe190--
Ferencváros21801180m
Galatasaray3270645m
Inter 32121212m
Juventus76301063m
Legia2180--
Leverkusen2180290m
Liverpool32551255m
Lokomotiv Moskva2171--
LOSC Lille4320--
Ludogorets2180290m
Lyon1210646173m20s
Malmö2180630m
Man. City32701270m
Man. United53673122m20s
Marseille2160440m
Napoli2180--
Panathinaikos190--
Paris43603120m
Partizan2118--
Porto64111411m
Rangers190--
Roma65395107m48s
Schalke4360751m26s
Sevilla190245m
Shakhtar2180536m
Sparta Praha279--
Sporting CP43573119m
Stuttgart190--
Tottenham4335483m45s
Valencia2119--
Villarreal64682234m
Wolfsburg2180360m
Young Boys21621162m
Zürich2110255m
TOTAL18916,225
143113m28s

• Of Europe's big five football nations, Ronaldo has found German club defences most porous, averaging over a goal a game – 28 strikes in 26 matches.

• He may be advised to avoid a move to Scotland in the future: Ronaldo is yet to score in 352 minutes of UEFA club action against Scottish teams, by far the longest period that clubs from any country have been able to resist him.

Which nations' clubs has Ronaldo scored against?

Opponents by nationalityGamesMinutesGoalsMinutes per goal
Bulgaria2180290m
Croatia190--
Cyprus4360660m
Czech Republic279--
Denmark54503150m
England18152712127m15s
France24206614147m34s
Germany2623732884m45s
Greece190--
Hungary43373168m30s
Italy26225421107m20s
Netherlands7630970m
Poland2180--
Portugal1411054276m15s
Romania164--
Russia43513117m
Scotland4352--
Serbia2118--
Spain25217513167m31s
Sweden2180630m
Switzerland6452590m24s
Turkey4360660m
Ukraine5450950m
TOTAL18916,225143113m28s

When Ronaldo has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• The statistics strongly suggest that Ronaldo is at his goalscoring best in the opening phases of each half; he is relatively quiet in the later stages of the first half.

• Ronaldo has netted 19 penalties in UEFA club competition but failed to register with three: two saved (vs Copenhagen, December 2013, and vs Ludogorets, October 2014) and one where he missed the target (vs Barcelona, April 2008).

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-1010 (1)
11-2014 (2)
21-3020 (3)
31-407
41-half-time11 (3)
FIRST HALF62
46-5520 (3)
56-6517 (1)
66-7510 (2)
76-8513 (1)
86-full-time18 (2)
SECOND HALF78
Extra time3 (1)
TOTAL143

Last updated: 23/11/21

