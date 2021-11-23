Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite opponents?

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to enjoy scoring against any side, but do some teams have more to fear from him than others?

• With 143 goals in 16,225 minutes of UEFA club competition football, Cristiano Ronaldo scores at an average rate of a goal every 113 minutes and 28 seconds.

• Ronaldo has played against 56 teams in UEFA club competition, scoring against 40.

• Ronaldo has notched more UEFA club competition goals (ten) against Juventus, the club he represented from 2018 to 2021, than against any other side.

• Benfica are the team that have gone the longest without conceding against Ronaldo (337 minutes); this after he finally broke his European duck against Barcelona in December 2020.

• The opponent he has found it easiest to penetrate are Malmö, with his six goals across 180 UEFA Champions League minutes against the Swedes constituting a strike every 30 minutes.

• The club Ronaldo has encountered the most in Europe are Lyon, whom he has met 12 times – 1,064 minutes in total – scoring six goals.

Who has Ronaldo scored against in UEFA competitions?



Opponents Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal Aalborg 1 90 - - AC Milan 6 513 2 256m30s Ajax 7 630 9 70m APOEL 4 360 6 60m Arsenal 2 180 2 90m Atalanta 2 180 3 60m Atlético 10 960 7 137m9s Auxerre 2 162 1 162m Barcelona 6 540 2 270m Basel 2 180 2 90m Bayern 8 763 9 84m47s Benfica 4 337 - - Celtic 3 262 - - Chelsea 1 120 1 120m Copenhagen 4 360 3 120m CSKA Moskva 2 180 3 60m Debrecen 2 157 1 157m Dinamo Bucureşti 1 64 - - Dinamo Zagreb 1 90 - - Dortmund 9 800 7 114m17s Dynamo Kyiv 3 270 4 67m30s Fenerbahçe 1 90 - - Ferencváros 2 180 1 180m Galatasaray 3 270 6 45m Inter 3 212 1 212m Juventus 7 630 10 63m Legia 2 180 - - Leverkusen 2 180 2 90m Liverpool 3 255 1 255m Lokomotiv Moskva 2 171 - - LOSC Lille 4 320 - - Ludogorets 2 180 2 90m Lyon 12 1064 6 173m20s Malmö 2 180 6 30m Man. City 3 270 1 270m Man. United 5 367 3 122m20s Marseille 2 160 4 40m Napoli 2 180 - - Panathinaikos 1 90 - - Paris 4 360 3 120m Partizan 2 118 - - Porto 6 411 1 411m Rangers 1 90 - - Roma 6 539 5 107m48s Schalke 4 360 7 51m26s Sevilla 1 90 2 45m Shakhtar 2 180 5 36m Sparta Praha 2 79 - - Sporting CP 4 357 3 119m Stuttgart 1 90 - - Tottenham 4 335 4 83m45s Valencia 2 119 - - Villarreal 6 468 2 234m Wolfsburg 2 180 3 60m Young Boys 2 162 1 162m Zürich 2 110 2 55m TOTAL 189 16,225

• Of Europe's big five football nations, Ronaldo has found German club defences most porous, averaging over a goal a game – 28 strikes in 26 matches.

• He may be advised to avoid a move to Scotland in the future: Ronaldo is yet to score in 352 minutes of UEFA club action against Scottish teams, by far the longest period that clubs from any country have been able to resist him.

Which nations' clubs has Ronaldo scored against?

Opponents by nationality Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal Bulgaria 2 180 2 90m Croatia 1 90 - - Cyprus 4 360 6 60m Czech Republic 2 79 - - Denmark 5 450 3 150m England 18 1527 12 127m15s France 24 2066 14 147m34s Germany 26 2373 28 84m45s Greece 1 90 - - Hungary 4 337 3 168m30s Italy 26 2254 21 107m20s Netherlands 7 630 9 70m Poland 2 180 - - Portugal 14 1105 4 276m15s Romania 1 64 - - Russia 4 351 3 117m Scotland 4 352 - - Serbia 2 118 - - Spain 25 2175 13 167m31s Sweden 2 180 6 30m Switzerland 6 452 5 90m24s Turkey 4 360 6 60m Ukraine 5 450 9 50m TOTAL 189 16,225 143 113m28s



When Ronaldo has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• The statistics strongly suggest that Ronaldo is at his goalscoring best in the opening phases of each half; he is relatively quiet in the later stages of the first half.

• Ronaldo has netted 19 penalties in UEFA club competition but failed to register with three: two saved (vs Copenhagen, December 2013, and vs Ludogorets, October 2014) and one where he missed the target (vs Barcelona, April 2008).

Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 10 (1) 11-20 14 (2) 21-30 20 (3) 31-40 7 41-half-time 11 (3) FIRST HALF 62 46-55 20 (3) 56-65 17 (1) 66-75 10 (2) 76-85 13 (1) 86-full-time 18 (2) SECOND HALF 78 Extra time 3 (1) TOTAL 143

