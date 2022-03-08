Champions League hat-tricks: the full lowdown

UEFA.com runs through everything you need to know about UEFA Champions League hat-tricks down the years.



PLAYERS

Most hat-tricks

Watch all of Lionel Messi's Champions League goals

8= Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

8= Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 7, Juventus 1)

5= Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 1, Bayern München 4)

3= Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus 2, AC Milan 1)

3= Mario Gomez (Bayern München)

3= Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar Donetsk)

3= Neymar (Barcelona 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2)

In all, 93 players have scored UEFA Champions League hat-tricks.

Most hat-tricks in one season

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (2015/16)

2= Robert Lewandowski (2021/22)

2= Cristiano Ronaldo (2016/17)

2= Lionel Messi (2011/12, 2016/17)

2= Luiz Adriano (2014/15)

2= Mario Gómez (2011/12)

Ronaldo and Messi hit back-to-back hat-tricks in 2016/17, as did Luiz Adriano in 2014/15 when he scored eight goals in Shakhtar's two matches with BATE Borisov.

Hat-tricks in 2021/22

Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax, 15/9/2021)

Christopher Nkunku (Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig, 15/09/21)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 5-2 Benfica, 02/11/21)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg, 08/03/22)

The record ten hat-tricks in 2019/20

Watch Erling Haaland's hat-trick against Genk

Erling Haaland (Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019)

Mislav Oršić (GNK Dinamo 4-0 Atalanta, 18/09/2019)

Serge Gnabry (Tottenham 2-7 Bayern, 01/10/2019 – four goals)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta, 22/10/2019)

Kylian Mbappé (Club Brugge 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 22/10/2019)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray, 06/11/2019)

Robert Lewandowski (Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern, 26/11/2019 – four goals)

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli 4-0 Genk, 10/12/2019)

Gabriel Jesus (GNK Dinamo 1-4 Manchester City, 11/12 2019)

Josip Iličić (Valencia 3-4 Atalanta, 10/03/2020 – four goals)

Fastest hat-tricks

8 mins Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/2011)

9 mins Mike Newell (Blackburn 4-1 Rosenborg, 06/12/1995)

11 mins Raheem Sterling (Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta, 22/10/2019)

11 mins Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö, 08/12/2015)

12 mins Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg, 08/03/22)

12 mins Robert Lewandowski (Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern, 26/11/2019)

12 mins Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/2014)

Newell still holds the record for quickest ever perfect hat-trick, scoring with his left foot, right foot and head. Sterling's treble was clocked at 11 minutes 13 seconds, Ronaldo's at 11 minutes 15 seconds.



Youngest hat-trick scorer

Raúl González, 18 years and 114 days (Real Madrid 6-1 Ferencváros, 18/10/1995)

Oldest hat-trick scorer

Olivier Giroud, 34 years and 63 days (Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea, 02/12/2020)

Debut hat-tricks

Van Basten opened up in style ©Bob Thomas/Getty Images

Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Göteborg, 25/11/1992)

Faustino Asprilla (Newcastle United 3-2 Barcelona, 17/09/1997)

Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Maccabi Haifa 3-0 Olympiacos, 24/09/2002)

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United 6-2 Fenerbahçe, 28/09/2004)

Vincenzo Iaquinta (Udinese 3-0 Panathinaikos, 14/09/2004)

Grafite (Wolfsburg 3-1 CSKA Moskva, 15/09/2009)

Yacine Brahimi (Porto 6-0 BATE Borisov, 17/09/2014)

Erling Haaland (Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019)

Mislav Oršić (GNK Dinamo 4-0 Atalanta, 18/09/2019)

Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax, 15/9/2021)

Van Basten and Haller both ended with four on their debuts. Haaland's was the first debut hat-trick to be completed before half-time.



Hat-tricks for multiple clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 7, Juventus)

Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus 2, AC Milan)

Marco Simone (AC Milan, Monaco)

Roy Makaay (Deportivo, Bayern)

Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United)

Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)

Didier Drogba (Marseille, Chelsea)

Michael Owen (Liverpool, Manchester United)

Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona, Inter)

Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern 4)

Neymar (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain 2)

Olivier Giroud (Arsenal, Chelsea)

Most goals in Champions League game

Luiz Adriano on 'special' goal record

5= Lionel Messi (Barcelona 7-1 Leverkusen, 07/03/2012)

5= Luiz Adriano (BATE 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/2014)

4= Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Göteborg, 25/11/1992)

4= Simone Inzaghi (Lazio 5-1 Marseille, 14/03/2000)

4= Dado Pršo (Monaco 8-3 Deportivo, 05/11/2003)

4= Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United 4-1 Sparta Praha, 03/11/2004)

4= Andriy Shevchenko (Fenerbahçe 0-4 AC Milan, 23/11/2005)

4= Lionel Messi (Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal, 06/04/2010)

4= Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/2011)

4= Mario Gomez (Bayern 7-0 Basel, 13/03/2012)

4= Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid, 24/04/2013)

4= Zlatan Ibrahimović (Anderlecht 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 23/10/2013)

4= Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö, 08/12/2015)

4= Serge Gnabry (Tottenham 2-7 Bayern, 01/10/2019)

4= Robert Lewandowski (Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern, 26/11/2019)

4= Josip Iličić (Valencia 3-4 Atalanta, 10/03/2020)

4= Olivier Giroud (Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea, 02/12/2020)

4= Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax, 15/9/2021)

Lewandowski set a new record with four in 16 minutes at Crvena zvezda, overtaking Ronaldo's feat of 21 minutes either side of half-time when Madrid beat Malmö 8-0 in 2015.



First hat-trick

Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Göteborg, 25/11/1992)

Hat-tricks by defenders

Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint-Germain 5–0 Anderlecht, 31/10/2017)

Most UEFA Champions League goals with no hat-trick

50 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

33 Edinson Cavani (Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain)

29= Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven)

29= Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern)

29= David Trezeguet (Monaco, Juventus)

CLUBS

Most hat-tricks scored

Arda's treble for Barcelona in 2016

13 Barcelona (6 players)

12 Real Madrid (5)

11 Bayern (6)

7 Manchester United (6)

6= Arsenal (6)

6= Juventus (5)

6= Manchester City (4)

6= Paris Saint-Germain (4)

5= AC Milan (5)

5= Liverpool (5)



Most hat-tricks conceded

6 Anderlecht

5 Olympiacos

4 BATE Borisov, Galatasaray, Shakhtar



GENERAL

Most hat-tricks in one season

10 2019/20 (including group stage record of 9)

9 2016/17

8= 2013/14

8= 2004/05

8= 2002/03

There was a second group stage in 1999/2000 and 2000/01, and 157 matches overall. The current format, with 125 games per season, was introduced in 2003/04.

Most hat-tricks on one matchday

3= 02-03/10/2018 (Paulo Dybala, Edin Džeko, Neymar)

3= 08-19/12/2015 (Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud)

3= 25-26/11/2014 (Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Mario Mandžukić)

3= 22-23/11/2005 (Andriy Shevchenko, Levan Kobiashvili, Adriano)

Most hat-tricks on one night

3 23/11/2005 (Andriy Shevchenko, Levan Kobiashvili, Adriano)

Hat-tricks by nationality

19 Brazil (11 players)

15 France (12)

12 Argentina (4)

11 England (9)

10 Portugal (3)

8 Spain (7)

Players from 34 countries have bagged UEFA Champions League trebles down the years. Among those not yet on the list: Belgium, Czech Republic, Egypt.

Win, lose or draw?

134 Wins

2 Draws

4 Losses

Watch İrfan Can Kahveci's stunning hat-trick

The only hat-trick scorers to end on the losing side were Ronaldo (Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid in 2002/03), Gareth Bale (Tottenham 3-4 Inter, 2010/11), İrfan Can Kahveci (İstanbul Başakşehir 3-4 Leipzig, 2020/21) and Christopher Nkunku (Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig, 2021/22).

Hat-tricks by stage

113 Group stage

16 Round of 16 (including second group stage)

6 Quarter-finals

5 Semi-finals

0 Final