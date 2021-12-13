UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa League group stage records and statistics

Monday 13 December 2021 by Paul Saffer

Most appearances, most goals, biggest wins, perfect records and much more.

Appearance record-holder Jeremain Lens in Europa League group stage action for Fenerbahçe VI-Images via Getty Images

Key facts

  • Number of sides to reach group stage: 228 from 39 nations (258 from 40 including old UEFA Cup)
  • Group stage had 48 teams from 2009/10 to 2020/21, from 2021/22 it is 32 teams. Old UEFA Cup group stage had 40 teams, playing four games rather than six

ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES ONLY. UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE IS 2009/10 ONWARDS, UEFA CUP IS 2004/05 ONWARDS

Clubs

Most group appearances by club (UEFA Europa League only)
9: Lazio, PSV Eindhoven, Rapid Wien
8: ﻿Celtic, PAOK, ﻿﻿Salzburg, Villarreal
7: AZ Alkmaar, Braga, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, FCSB, Sparta Praha, Sporting CP, Standard Liège, Young Boys

Most group appearances by club (including UEFA Cup)
11: AZ Alkmaar
10: Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Sparta Praha, Villarreal
9: Beşiktaş, ﻿Club Brugge, FCSB, Copenhagen, ﻿PAOK, Partizan, PSV Eindhoven, Rapid Wien, Sevilla, Standard Liège, Tottenham Hotspur

Most points (UEFA Europa League only)
101: Salzburg
94: PSV Eindhoven
90: Lazio
88: Villarreal
77: Braga﻿

Most points (including UEFA Cup)
106: Villarreal
101: Salzburg
101: Tottenham Hotspur

Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)
88: Villarreal
87: Salzburg
81: PSV Eindhoven
80: Lazio

Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)
103: Villarreal
96: Braga
91: Tottenham Hotspur
90: AZ Alkmaar
87: Salzburg﻿

UEFA Europa League group masters Salzburg
UEFA Europa League group masters Salzburg©Getty Images

Most qualifications from group stage (UEFA Europa League only)
8: Villarreal
7: Lazio, Napoli
6: Salzburg

Most group stage first places (UEFA Europa League only)
5: Salzburg

Biggest wins
Standard Liège 1-7 Athletic Club (16/12/2004)
Bayern München 6-0 Aris (19/12/2007)
FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)
Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)
Arsenal 6-0 BATE (07/12/2017)
Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)
AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019)
Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (07/11/2019)

Highlights: Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets

Most goals in a game
Anderlecht 5-3 Lokomotiv Moskva (14/12/2011)
Young Boys 3-5 Liverpool (20/09/2012)
Athletic Club 5-3 Genk (03/11/2016)
Gent 3-5 Shakhtar Donetsk (03/11/2016)
Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020)
Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020)

Single season (UEFA Europa League only)

Most points
18: Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19), Zenit (2010/11), Anderlecht (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2013/14), Dinamo Moskva (2014/15), Napoli (2015/16), Shakhtar Donetsk (2016/17), Eintracht Frankfurt (2018/19), Arsenal (2020/21)

Biggest group-winning margin
11: Zenit (2010/11), Napoli (2015/16)

Fewest points to qualify
7: Anderlecht (2010/11), Napoli (2010/11), Maribor (2013/14), Dnipro (2014/15), Midtjylland (2015/16), Krasnodar (2016/17)

Most points without going through
10: Birmingham City (2011/12), Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12), Young Boys (2012/13), Lokeren (2014/15), Sparta Praha (2014/15), AC Milan (2018/19), Standard Liège (2018/19), LASK (2020/21)

Most goals scored in a group
22: Napoli (2015/16)

Fewest goals conceded in a group
1: Standard Liège (2011/12), Salzburg (2017/18), Dinamo Zagreb (2020/21)

Most goals on a single matchday
93 Matchday 3, 2020/21
81 Matchday 5, 2010/11
80 Matchday 6, 2011/12
79 Matchday 4, 2011/12
79 Matchday 2, 2018/19

Fulham went to the 2011/12 group stage from the first qualifying round
Fulham went to the 2011/12 group stage from the first qualifying round©Getty Images

Teams progressing to group stage from UEFA Europa League first qualifying round
Fulham (2011/12), Rosenborg (2012/13, 2015/16), Twente (2012/13), Tromsø (2013/14), Gabala (2015/16, 2016/17), Crvena zvezda (2017/18), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2016/17, 2017/18), Skënderbeu (2017/18), Apollon Limassol (2018/19), Copenhagen (2018/19), Rangers (2018/19, 2019/20), Sarpsborg (2018/19), Malmö (2019/20), CSKA Sofia (2020/21), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (2020/21)

Under the format from 2021/22 onward, the competition begins in the third qualifying round.

Players

Most group stage appearances (UEFA Europa League only)
39: Jeremain Lens
38: Aleksandar Dragović
37: Mario Sonnleitner﻿
36: Andreas Ulmer
35: Munas Dabbur, Senad Lulić, Pieros Sotiriou

Most group stage appearances (including UEFA Cup)
40: Jeremain Lens
38: Aleksandar Dragović, Bibras Natcho, Dimitris Salpingidis
37: Mario Sonnleitner
36: Atiba Hutchinson, ﻿Andreas Ulmer, Jan Vertonghen

Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)
18: Aritz Aduriz, Munas Dabbur
14: Guillaume Hoarau, Dries Martens, Raul Rusescu

Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)
18: Aritz Aduriz, Munas Dabbur
15: Jermain Defoe
14: ﻿Dries Mertens, Guillaume Hoarau, Raul Rusescu, Dimitris Salpingidis, Vágner Love

Most goals in single game
5: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)

Watch Aduriz score five for Athletic

Nations

Most campaigns by nations' clubs (UEFA Europa League only)
38: Italy
36: Spain
34: Germany
33: Belgium
33: France
32: England

Most campaigns by nations' clubs (including UEFA Cup)
53: Spain
51: France
51: Germany
50: Italy
46: England
46: Netherlands

Most different national representatives (UEFA Europa League only)
17: England
17: Germany
14: Italy
12: Portugal, Spain
11: France

Most different national representatives (including UEFA Cup)
22: England
20: Germany
16: France, Italy, Spain

Nations never represented (UEFA Europa League only)
Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

Nations never represented (including UEFA Cup)
Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

**Welsh-based Swansea City represented England in 2013/14

