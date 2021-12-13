Europa League group stage records and statistics

Key facts

Number of sides to reach group stage: 228 from 39 nations (258 from 40 including old UEFA Cup)

Group stage had 48 teams from 2009/10 to 2020/21, from 2021/22 it is 32 teams. Old UEFA Cup group stage had 40 teams, playing four games rather than six

ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES ONLY. UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE IS 2009/10 ONWARDS, UEFA CUP IS 2004/05 ONWARDS

Clubs



Most group appearances by club (UEFA Europa League only)

9: Lazio, PSV Eindhoven, Rapid Wien

8: ﻿Celtic, PAOK, ﻿﻿Salzburg, Villarreal

7: AZ Alkmaar, Braga, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, FCSB, Sparta Praha, Sporting CP, Standard Liège, Young Boys



Most group appearances by club (including UEFA Cup)

11: AZ Alkmaar

10: Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Sparta Praha, Villarreal

9: Beşiktaş, ﻿Club Brugge, FCSB, Copenhagen, ﻿PAOK, Partizan, PSV Eindhoven, Rapid Wien, Sevilla, Standard Liège, Tottenham Hotspur

Most points (UEFA Europa League only)

101: Salzburg

94: PSV Eindhoven

90: Lazio

88: Villarreal

77: Braga﻿

Most points (including UEFA Cup)

106: Villarreal

101: Salzburg

101: Tottenham Hotspur

Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)

88: Villarreal

87: Salzburg

81: PSV Eindhoven

80: Lazio



Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)

103: Villarreal

96: Braga

91: Tottenham Hotspur

90: AZ Alkmaar

87: Salzburg﻿

UEFA Europa League group masters Salzburg ©Getty Images

Most qualifications from group stage (UEFA Europa League only)

8: Villarreal

7: Lazio, Napoli

6: Salzburg

Most group stage first places (UEFA Europa League only)

5: Salzburg

Biggest wins

Standard Liège 1-7 Athletic Club (16/12/2004)

Bayern München 6-0 Aris (19/12/2007)

FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)

Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)

Arsenal 6-0 BATE (07/12/2017)

Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)

AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019)

Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (07/11/2019)

Highlights: Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets

Most goals in a game

Anderlecht 5-3 Lokomotiv Moskva (14/12/2011)

Young Boys 3-5 Liverpool (20/09/2012)

Athletic Club 5-3 Genk (03/11/2016)

Gent 3-5 Shakhtar Donetsk (03/11/2016)

Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020)

Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020)

Single season (UEFA Europa League only)

Most points

18: Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19), Zenit (2010/11), Anderlecht (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2013/14), Dinamo Moskva (2014/15), Napoli (2015/16), Shakhtar Donetsk (2016/17), Eintracht Frankfurt (2018/19), Arsenal (2020/21)

Biggest group-winning margin

11: Zenit (2010/11), Napoli (2015/16)

Fewest points to qualify

7: Anderlecht (2010/11), Napoli (2010/11), Maribor (2013/14), Dnipro (2014/15), Midtjylland (2015/16), Krasnodar (2016/17)

Most points without going through

10: Birmingham City (2011/12), Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12), Young Boys (2012/13), Lokeren (2014/15), Sparta Praha (2014/15), AC Milan (2018/19), Standard Liège (2018/19), LASK (2020/21)

Most goals scored in a group

22: Napoli (2015/16)

Fewest goals conceded in a group

1: Standard Liège (2011/12), Salzburg (2017/18), Dinamo Zagreb (2020/21)

Most goals on a single matchday

93 Matchday 3, 2020/21

81 Matchday 5, 2010/11

80 Matchday 6, 2011/12

79 Matchday 4, 2011/12

79 Matchday 2, 2018/19

Fulham went to the 2011/12 group stage from the first qualifying round ©Getty Images

Teams progressing to group stage from UEFA Europa League first qualifying round

Fulham (2011/12), Rosenborg (2012/13, 2015/16), Twente (2012/13), Tromsø (2013/14), Gabala (2015/16, 2016/17), Crvena zvezda (2017/18), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2016/17, 2017/18), Skënderbeu (2017/18), Apollon Limassol (2018/19), Copenhagen (2018/19), Rangers (2018/19, 2019/20), Sarpsborg (2018/19), Malmö (2019/20), CSKA Sofia (2020/21), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (2020/21)

Under the format from 2021/22 onward, the competition begins in the third qualifying round.

Players



Most group stage appearances (UEFA Europa League only)

39: Jeremain Lens

38: Aleksandar Dragović

37: Mario Sonnleitner﻿

36: Andreas Ulmer

35: Munas Dabbur, Senad Lulić, Pieros Sotiriou



Most group stage appearances (including UEFA Cup)

40: Jeremain Lens

38: Aleksandar Dragović, Bibras Natcho, Dimitris Salpingidis

37: Mario Sonnleitner

36: Atiba Hutchinson, ﻿Andreas Ulmer, Jan Vertonghen

Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)

18: Aritz Aduriz, Munas Dabbur

14: Guillaume Hoarau, Dries Martens, Raul Rusescu

Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)

18: Aritz Aduriz, Munas Dabbur

15: Jermain Defoe

14: ﻿Dries Mertens, Guillaume Hoarau, Raul Rusescu, Dimitris Salpingidis, Vágner Love

Most goals in single game

5: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)

Watch Aduriz score five for Athletic

Nations

Most campaigns by nations' clubs (UEFA Europa League only)

38: Italy

36: Spain

34: Germany

33: Belgium

33: France

32: England



Most campaigns by nations' clubs (including UEFA Cup)

53: Spain

51: France

51: Germany

50: Italy

46: England

46: Netherlands



Most different national representatives (UEFA Europa League only)

17: England

17: Germany

14: Italy

12: Portugal, Spain

11: France

Most different national representatives (including UEFA Cup)

22: England

20: Germany

16: France, Italy, Spain



Nations never represented (UEFA Europa League only)

Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

Nations never represented (including UEFA Cup)

Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

**Welsh-based Swansea City represented England in 2013/14