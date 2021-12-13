Europa League group stage records and statistics
Monday 13 December 2021
Most appearances, most goals, biggest wins, perfect records and much more.
Key facts
- Number of sides to reach group stage: 228 from 39 nations (258 from 40 including old UEFA Cup)
- Group stage had 48 teams from 2009/10 to 2020/21, from 2021/22 it is 32 teams. Old UEFA Cup group stage had 40 teams, playing four games rather than six
ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES ONLY. UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE IS 2009/10 ONWARDS, UEFA CUP IS 2004/05 ONWARDS
Clubs
Most group appearances by club (UEFA Europa League only)
9: Lazio, PSV Eindhoven, Rapid Wien
8: Celtic, PAOK, Salzburg, Villarreal
7: AZ Alkmaar, Braga, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, FCSB, Sparta Praha, Sporting CP, Standard Liège, Young Boys
Most group appearances by club (including UEFA Cup)
11: AZ Alkmaar
10: Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Sparta Praha, Villarreal
9: Beşiktaş, Club Brugge, FCSB, Copenhagen, PAOK, Partizan, PSV Eindhoven, Rapid Wien, Sevilla, Standard Liège, Tottenham Hotspur
Most points (UEFA Europa League only)
101: Salzburg
94: PSV Eindhoven
90: Lazio
88: Villarreal
77: Braga
Most points (including UEFA Cup)
106: Villarreal
101: Salzburg
101: Tottenham Hotspur
Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)
88: Villarreal
87: Salzburg
81: PSV Eindhoven
80: Lazio
Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)
103: Villarreal
96: Braga
91: Tottenham Hotspur
90: AZ Alkmaar
87: Salzburg
Most qualifications from group stage (UEFA Europa League only)
8: Villarreal
7: Lazio, Napoli
6: Salzburg
Most group stage first places (UEFA Europa League only)
5: Salzburg
Biggest wins
Standard Liège 1-7 Athletic Club (16/12/2004)
Bayern München 6-0 Aris (19/12/2007)
FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)
Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)
Arsenal 6-0 BATE (07/12/2017)
Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)
AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019)
Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (07/11/2019)
Most goals in a game
Anderlecht 5-3 Lokomotiv Moskva (14/12/2011)
Young Boys 3-5 Liverpool (20/09/2012)
Athletic Club 5-3 Genk (03/11/2016)
Gent 3-5 Shakhtar Donetsk (03/11/2016)
Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020)
Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020)
Single season (UEFA Europa League only)
Most points
18: Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19), Zenit (2010/11), Anderlecht (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2013/14), Dinamo Moskva (2014/15), Napoli (2015/16), Shakhtar Donetsk (2016/17), Eintracht Frankfurt (2018/19), Arsenal (2020/21)
Biggest group-winning margin
11: Zenit (2010/11), Napoli (2015/16)
Fewest points to qualify
7: Anderlecht (2010/11), Napoli (2010/11), Maribor (2013/14), Dnipro (2014/15), Midtjylland (2015/16), Krasnodar (2016/17)
Most points without going through
10: Birmingham City (2011/12), Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12), Young Boys (2012/13), Lokeren (2014/15), Sparta Praha (2014/15), AC Milan (2018/19), Standard Liège (2018/19), LASK (2020/21)
Most goals scored in a group
22: Napoli (2015/16)
Fewest goals conceded in a group
1: Standard Liège (2011/12), Salzburg (2017/18), Dinamo Zagreb (2020/21)
Most goals on a single matchday
93 Matchday 3, 2020/21
81 Matchday 5, 2010/11
80 Matchday 6, 2011/12
79 Matchday 4, 2011/12
79 Matchday 2, 2018/19
Teams progressing to group stage from UEFA Europa League first qualifying round
Fulham (2011/12), Rosenborg (2012/13, 2015/16), Twente (2012/13), Tromsø (2013/14), Gabala (2015/16, 2016/17), Crvena zvezda (2017/18), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2016/17, 2017/18), Skënderbeu (2017/18), Apollon Limassol (2018/19), Copenhagen (2018/19), Rangers (2018/19, 2019/20), Sarpsborg (2018/19), Malmö (2019/20), CSKA Sofia (2020/21), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (2020/21)
Under the format from 2021/22 onward, the competition begins in the third qualifying round.
Players
Most group stage appearances (UEFA Europa League only)
39: Jeremain Lens
38: Aleksandar Dragović
37: Mario Sonnleitner
36: Andreas Ulmer
35: Munas Dabbur, Senad Lulić, Pieros Sotiriou
Most group stage appearances (including UEFA Cup)
40: Jeremain Lens
38: Aleksandar Dragović, Bibras Natcho, Dimitris Salpingidis
37: Mario Sonnleitner
36: Atiba Hutchinson, Andreas Ulmer, Jan Vertonghen
Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)
18: Aritz Aduriz, Munas Dabbur
14: Guillaume Hoarau, Dries Martens, Raul Rusescu
Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)
18: Aritz Aduriz, Munas Dabbur
15: Jermain Defoe
14: Dries Mertens, Guillaume Hoarau, Raul Rusescu, Dimitris Salpingidis, Vágner Love
Most goals in single game
5: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)
Nations
Most campaigns by nations' clubs (UEFA Europa League only)
38: Italy
36: Spain
34: Germany
33: Belgium
33: France
32: England
Most campaigns by nations' clubs (including UEFA Cup)
53: Spain
51: France
51: Germany
50: Italy
46: England
46: Netherlands
Most different national representatives (UEFA Europa League only)
17: England
17: Germany
14: Italy
12: Portugal, Spain
11: France
Most different national representatives (including UEFA Cup)
22: England
20: Germany
16: France, Italy, Spain
Nations never represented (UEFA Europa League only)
Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**
Nations never represented (including UEFA Cup)
Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**
**Welsh-based Swansea City represented England in 2013/14