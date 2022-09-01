Who are the all-time group stage top scorers?

Lionel Messi is three goals clear at the top of the standings, with no prizes for guessing his nearest competitor.

Statistics do not include goals and appearances from the second group stage (1999/2000 to 2002/03)

Lionel Messi's Champions League goals

Most UEFA Champions League group stage goals

76: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain)*

73: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

56: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)*

56: Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)*

39: Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg)

37: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

36: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Internazionale Milano, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)*

32: Sergio Agüero (Atlético Madrid, Manchester City)

31: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)

30: Didier Drogba (Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

Best goals per game ratio (minimum 20 scored)

0.94: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 76 goals in 81 games*

0.90: Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München) – 56 goals in 62 games*

0.76: Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg) – 39 goals in 51 games

0.74: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus) – 73 goals in 98 games

0.72: Roy Makaay (Deportivo La Coruña, Bayern München) – 23 goals in 32 games

0.71: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid) – 51 goals in 74 games*

0.64: Neymar (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain) – 28 goals in 44 games*

0.64: Didier Drogba (Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray) – 30 goals in 47 games

0.62: Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan) – 29 goals in 47 games

0.58: Mohamed Salah (Basel, Chelsea, Roma, Liverpool) – 25 goals in 43 games*

0.58: Edinson Cavani (Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United) – 29 goals in 50 games

0.57: Sergio Agüero (Atlético Madrid, Manchester City) – 32 goals in 56 games

* Includes 2022/23