Who has made the most UEFA club competition appearances?

All-time UEFA club competition appearances*

189: Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

188: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

178: Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern München, AC Milan, Lazio)

174: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

173: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

167: Gianluigi Buffon (Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain)

163: Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter, AC Milan)

161: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

160: Javier Zanetti (Inter)

159: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

158: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain)

155: Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain)

150: Jamie Carragher (Liverpool)

150: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)

Casillas career highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo has climbed ahead of the now-retired Iker Casillas, having already broken his record for UEFA Champions League appearances when he contested his 178th game in the competition against Villarreal.

The 150+ club is made up of three goalkeepers, four defenders, three midfielders and four forwards. Zlatan Ibrahimović became the latest player on the list when he started for AC Milan against Liverpool on 7 December 2021.

Aside from Ronaldo, the other front men to feature are Messi, who got there in November 2020, and Raúl González, a long-time talisman at the Santiago Bernabéu whose final campaign in the Spanish capital (2009/10) crossed over with Ronaldo's first.

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup. Clubs listed are those for whom a player has appeared in UEFA competition.