Ronaldo vs Messi in the UEFA Champions League

The two most celebrated forwards of their age, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have met 36 times in total with their clubs and national teams, with the Argentinian having the better of their encounters in terms of wins (16 to Ronaldo's 11) and goals (22 to Ronaldo's 21).

Six of those fixtures were in the UEFA Champions League; UEFA.com looks back over them.

First time

Messi and Ronaldo meeting for the first time Getty Images

Barcelona 0-0 Man. United

Man. United 1-0 Barcelona

2007/08 UEFA Champions League semi-finals

The deadly duo's first three encounters at any level were in the UEFA Champions League, kicking off in the 2007/08 semis. Ronaldo missed a penalty for United after just three minutes of their first meeting (a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou), but it was no great disaster in the long run: Paul Scholes scored the only goal in the second leg and United went on to win the final against Chelsea on penalties in Moscow, Ronaldo getting their goal.

Biggest stage

2009 final highlights: Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United

Barcelona 2-0 Man. United

2008/09 UEFA Champions League final

Ronaldo was entitled to bear a grudge after Messi spoiled the last game of his first spell as a United player before his summer 2009 switch to Real Madrid; the Argentinian registered the second goal of a 2-0 victory for Barça in the UEFA Champions League final. "We, the players, were not well, the tactics were not good," said Ronaldo after full time in Rome. "Everything went wrong."

Semi-final clash

Classic Messi goal against Real Madrid

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona

Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid

2010/11 UEFA Champions League semi-final

After Pepe was dismissed in the first leg, Messi took full advantage, striking twice in the last 15 minutes – including a superb solo effort – to tilt the balance of the tie in Barcelona's favour. His two goals took him to 11 for the season, and he went on to add a 12th in the 3-1 final success over United at Wembley, finishing as the competition's top scorer for the third campaign running.

Final hurrah?

Barcelona 0-3 Juventus

2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage

Ronaldo was absent for Barcelona and Juventus's first encounter in this COVID-affected season, Messi scoring a penalty in his side's 2-0 win in Turin. However, CR7 upstaged his host in the return fixture, scoring twice from the spot as Juve recorded a 3-0 success at the Camp Nou. "We have shared the last 12 or 13 years of our lives," Ronaldo reflected of Messi. "People speak of our rivalry but for me it is always a privilege to face him."

The take-home facts