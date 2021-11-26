European Qualifiers for 2022 World Cup: all the fixtures and results
Friday 26 November 2021
Check out all the European nations' fixtures and results as they aim for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The European Qualifiers group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup concluded on 16 November. Ten teams won their groups to secure World Cup qualification: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.
Meanwhile, the play-offs will be contested by Austria, Czech Republic (both via the UEFA Nations League), Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.
How qualifying works
The ten group winners all qualified directly for the 2022 World Cup, which runs from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar.
For the play-offs from 24 to 29 March 2022, the ten group runners-up will be joined by the two best group winners from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall rankings that neither qualified directly for the final tournament as European Qualifiers group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as European Qualifiers group runners-up. These 12 teams have been drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three path winners will qualify for the World Cup.
PLAY-OFF FINALS
Tuesday 29 March 2022
Path A: Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine (20:45 CET)
Path B: Russia / Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic (20:45 CET)
Path C: Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia (20:45 CET)
PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS
Thursday 24 March 2022
Path A: Scotland vs Ukraine (20:45 CET), Wales vs Austria (20:45 CET)
Path B: Russia vs Poland (18:00 CET), Sweden vs Czech Republic (20:45 CET)
Path C: Italy vs North Macedonia (20:45 CET), Portugal vs Turkey (20:45 CET)
MATCHDAY 10
Sunday 14 November
Group A: Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Portugal 1-2 Serbia
Group B: Greece 1-1 Kosovo, Spain 1-0 Sweden
Group H: Croatia 1-0 Russia, Malta 0-6 Slovakia, Slovenia 2-1 Cyprus
Group J: Armenia 1-4 Germany, Liechtenstein 0-2 Romania, North Macedonia 3-1 Iceland
Monday 15 November
Group C: Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy, Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria
Group F: Austria 4-1 Moldova, Israel 3-2 Faroe Islands, Scotland 2-0 Denmark
Group I: Albania 1-0 Andorra, Poland 1-2 Hungary, San Marino 0-10 England
Tuesday 16 November
Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Ukraine, Finland 0-2 France
Group E: Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia, Wales 1-1 Belgium
Group G: Gibraltar 1-3 Latvia, Montenegro 1-2 Turkey, Netherlands 2-0 Norway
MATCHDAY 9
Thursday 11 November
Group A: Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal
Group B: Georgia 2-0 Sweden, Greece 0-1 Spain
Group H: Russia 6-0 Cyprus, Malta 1-7 Croatia, Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia
Group J: Armenia 0-5 North Macedonia, Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein, Romania 0-0 Iceland
Friday 12 November
Group C: Italy 1-1 Switzerland, Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania
Group F: Austria 4-2 Israel, Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands, Moldova 0-2 Scotland
Group I: Andorra 1-4 Poland, England 5-0 Albania, Hungary 4-0 San Marino
Saturday 13 November
Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Finland, France 8-0 Kazakhstan
Group G: Norway 0-0 Latvia, Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar, Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands
Group E: Belgium 3-1 Estonia, Wales 5-1 Belarus
MATCHDAY 8
Monday 11 October
Group E: Belarus 0-2 Czech Republic, Estonia 0-1 Wales
Group G: Latvia 1-2 Turkey, Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar, Norway 2-0 Montenegro
Group H: Croatia 2-2 Slovakia, Cyprus 2-2 Malta, Slovenia 1-2 Russia
Group J: Iceland 4-0 Liechtenstein, North Macedonia 0-4 Germany, Romania 1-0 Armenia
Tuesday 12 October
Group A: Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan
Group B: Kosovo 1-2 Georgia, Sweden 2-0 Greece
Group C: Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland, Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Finland, Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group F: Denmark 1-0 Austria, Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland, Israel 2-1 Moldova
Group I: Albania 0-1 Poland, England 1-1 Hungary, San Marino 0-3 Andorra
MATCHDAY 7
Friday 8 October
Group E: Czech Republic 2-2 Wales, Estonia 2-0 Belarus
Group G: Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro, Latvia 0-1 Netherlands, Turkey 1-1 Norway
Group H: Cyprus 0-3 Croatia, Malta 0-4 Slovenia, Russia 1-0 Slovakia
Group J: Germany 2-1 Romania, Iceland 1-1 Armenia, Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia
Saturday 9 October
Group A: Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia
Group B: Georgia 0-2 Greece, Sweden 3-0 Kosovo
Group C: Lithuania 3-1 Bulgaria, Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland 1-2 Ukraine
Group F: Scotland 3-2 Israel, Faroe Islands 0-2 Austria, Moldova 0-4 Denmark
Group I: Andorra 0-5 England, Hungary 0-1 Albania, Poland 5-0 San Marino
MATCHDAY 6
Tuesday 7 September
Group A: Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal, Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia
Group D: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-2 Kazakhstan, France 2-0 Finland
Group F: Austria 0-1 Scotland, Denmark 5-0 Israel, Faroe Islands 2-1 Moldova
Group G: Montenegro 0-0 Latvia, Netherlands 6-1 Turkey, Norway 5-1 Gibraltar
Group H: Croatia 3-0 Slovenia, Russia 2-0 Malta, Slovakia 2-0 Cyprus
Wednesday 8 September
Group B: Greece 2-1 Sweden, Kosovo 0-2 Spain
Group C: Italy 5-0 Lithuania, Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland
Group E: Belarus 0-1 Belgium, Wales 0-0 Estonia
Group I: Albania 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 2-1 Andorra, Poland 1-1 England
Group J: Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein, Iceland 0-4 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Romania
MATCHDAY 5
Saturday 4 September
Group A: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan, Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
Group D: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan, Ukraine 1-1 France
Group F: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark, Israel 5-2 Austria, Scotland 1-0 Moldova
Group G: Latvia 0-2 Norway, Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey, Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
Group H: Cyprus 0-2 Russia, Slovenia 1-0 Malta, Slovakia 0-1 Croatia
Sunday 5 September
Group B: Kosovo 1-1 Greece, Spain 4-0 Georgia
Group C: Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania, Switzerland 0-0 Italy
Group E: Belarus 2-3 Wales, Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic
Group I: Albania 1-0 Hungary, England 4-0 Andorra, San Marino 1-7 Poland
Group J: Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia, Germany 6-0 Armenia, Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein
MATCHDAY 4
Wednesday 1 September
Group A: Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan, Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland
Group D: Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine, France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group F: Denmark 2-0 Scotland, Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel, Moldova 0-2 Austria
Group G: Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar, Norway 1-1 Netherlands, Turkey 2-2 Montenegro
Group H: Malta 3-0 Cyprus, Russia 0-0 Croatia, Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia
Thursday 2 September
Group B: Georgia 0-1 Kosovo, Sweden 2-1 Spain
Group C: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria, Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
Group E: Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus, Estonia 2-5 Belgium
Group I: Andorra 2-0 San Marino, Hungary 0-4 England, Poland 4-1 Albania
Group J: Iceland 0-2 Romania, Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
MATCHDAY 3
Wednesday 31 March
Group B: Greece 1-1 Georgia, Spain 3-1 Kosovo
Group C: Lithuania 0-2 Italy, Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria
Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France, Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan
Group F: