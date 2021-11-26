European Qualifiers for 2022 World Cup: all the fixtures and results

The European Qualifiers group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup concluded on 16 November. Ten teams won their groups to secure World Cup qualification: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.



Meanwhile, the play-offs will be contested by Austria, Czech Republic (both via the UEFA Nations League), Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.

How qualifying works

The ten group winners all qualified directly for the 2022 World Cup, which runs from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar.

For the play-offs from 24 to 29 March 2022, the ten group runners-up will be joined by the two best group winners from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall rankings that neither qualified directly for the final tournament as European Qualifiers group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as European Qualifiers group runners-up. These 12 teams have been drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three path winners will qualify for the World Cup.