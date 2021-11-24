2021/22 U17 qualifying round report

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round is complete with 13 autumn mini-tournaments having begun the road to Israel.

The top two teams in each group have joined top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2022 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section. Hosts Israel qualify directly for the final tournament from 16 May–1 June, the competition having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through to elite round Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary*, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia*, Luxembourg, Netherlands (bye), Poland, Republic of Ireland, Russia, Serbia, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (bye), Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales* *Four best third-placed sides

Group 1

Through to elite round: Turkey, Denmark

Also in group: Montenegro, Malta (hosts)

Group 2

Through to elite round: Czech Republic, Sweden, Latvia (hosts)*

Also in group: Lithuania

Sweden vs Latvia played in Gothenburg

Group 3

Through to elite round: Luxembourg, Belgium (hosts)

Also in group: Norway, Azerbaijan

Group 4

Through to elite round: Estonia, Georgia, Hungary (hosts)*

Also in group: Iceland

Group 5

Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland (hosts), Poland

Also in group: North Macedonia, Andorra

Group 6

Through to elite round: Germany, Russia

Also in group: Romania (hosts), San Marino

Group 7

Through to elite round: Switzerland, Finland (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Also in group: Gibraltar

Group 8

Through to elite round: Greece (hosts), France

Also in group: Cyprus, Moldova

Group 9

Through to elite round: Slovenia, Kosovo

Also in group: Austria (hosts), Faroe Islands

Group 10

Through to elite round: Bulgaria, Serbia (hosts)

Also in group: Croatia, Liechtenstein

Group 11

Through to elite round: Ukraine, Portugal (hosts), Wales*

Also in group: Kazakhstan

Group 12

Through to elite round: Italy, Scotland

Also in group: Northern Ireland (hosts), Albania

Group 13

Through to elite round: England, Slovakia

Also in group: Belarus (hosts), Armenia

*Four best third-placed sides