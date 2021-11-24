2021/22 U17 qualifying round report
Wednesday 24 November 2021
Article summary
The 13 groups have decided elite round slots to begin the road to Israel.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round is complete with 13 autumn mini-tournaments having begun the road to Israel.
The top two teams in each group have joined top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2022 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section. Hosts Israel qualify directly for the final tournament from 16 May–1 June, the competition having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through to elite round
Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary*, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia*, Luxembourg, Netherlands (bye), Poland, Republic of Ireland, Russia, Serbia, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (bye), Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales*
*Four best third-placed sides
Groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Turkey, Denmark
Also in group: Montenegro, Malta (hosts)
Group 2
Through to elite round: Czech Republic, Sweden, Latvia (hosts)*
Also in group: Lithuania
Sweden vs Latvia played in Gothenburg
Group 3
Through to elite round: Luxembourg, Belgium (hosts)
Also in group: Norway, Azerbaijan
Group 4
Through to elite round: Estonia, Georgia, Hungary (hosts)*
Also in group: Iceland
Group 5
Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland (hosts), Poland
Also in group: North Macedonia, Andorra
Group 6
Through to elite round: Germany, Russia
Also in group: Romania (hosts), San Marino
Group 7
Through to elite round: Switzerland, Finland (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Also in group: Gibraltar
Group 8
Through to elite round: Greece (hosts), France
Also in group: Cyprus, Moldova
Group 9
Through to elite round: Slovenia, Kosovo
Also in group: Austria (hosts), Faroe Islands
Group 10
Through to elite round: Bulgaria, Serbia (hosts)
Also in group: Croatia, Liechtenstein
Group 11
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Portugal (hosts), Wales*
Also in group: Kazakhstan
Group 12
Through to elite round: Italy, Scotland
Also in group: Northern Ireland (hosts), Albania
Group 13
Through to elite round: England, Slovakia
Also in group: Belarus (hosts), Armenia
*Four best third-placed sides