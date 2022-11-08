Who are Germany's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Most appearances by German players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

140: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

135: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)

133: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)

114: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)

107: Oliver Kahn (Bayern)

99: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)

96: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)

87: Jérôme Boateng (Bayern)

80: İlkay Gündoğan (Dortmund, Manchester City)

79: Sami Khedira (Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Juventus)

Top-scoring German players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

Watch five great Thomas Müller goals

53: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

34: Gerd Müller (Bayern)

27: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern)

22: Marco Reus (Dortmund)

20: Leroy Sané (Schalke, Man City, Bayern)

17: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)

17: Timo Werner (Leipzig, Chelsea)

16: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern)

16: Dieter Hoeness (Bayern)

15: Mario Götze (Dortmund, Bayern, PSV Eindhoven, Eintracht Frankfurt)

15: Miroslav Klose (Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)

Most appearances by German players in UEFA club competition*

146: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)

142: Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern)

142: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

140: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)

131: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)

126: Jérôme Boateng (Hamburg, Manchester City, Bayern, Lyon)

125: Frank Rost (Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)

116: Jens Lehmann (Schalke, Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)

116: Mesut Özil (Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, Başakşehir)

114: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)

Top-scoring German players in UEFA club competition*

Watch brilliant Neuer double save

62: Gerd Müller (Bayern)

53: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

45: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)

43: Ulf Kirsten (Dynamo Dresden, Leverkusen)

42: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern, Fiorentina, Beşiktaş)

39: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Inter Milan, Servette

38: Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)

31: Miroslav Klose (Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)

31: Marco Reus (Dortmund)

29: Klaus Allofs (Fortuna Düsseldorf, Köln, Marseille, Bremen)

Key facts

Most successful European club: Bayern (6 European Cup wins)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League games: Bayern (378)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League goals: Bayern (800)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Rot-Weiss Essen (first round, 1955/56)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (1973/74)

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup