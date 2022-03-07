2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying latest

Qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania is in progress, with the groups running until June 2022 and followed by play-offs in September of the same year.

In all, 53 teams are competing for 14 places alongside co-hosts Georgia and Romania in June and July 2023. See how qualifying is unfolding with Belgium having sealed a top-two finish and at least a play-off. Fixtures resume on 24 March.

Qualifying fixtures/results

Standings

The groups run until 14 June 2022.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament, joining Georgia and Romania.

The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September 2022.

Top five goals: 2021 U21 EURO

Germany will hope to defend their title in Georgia and Romania after winning the first 16-team final tournament in Hungary and Slovenia in 2021.

England are aiming to qualify for their ninth straight final tournament.

Italy hope to add to their record of qualifying 13 times since a final tournament was introduced in 1994; they have lifted a joint-record five titles with Spain.

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, San Marino and Wales are seeking to join Georgia in appearing in their first final tournaments (though Albania and Bulgaria did reach the old pre-1994 eight-team two-legged knockout phase).

Group A: Croatia, Norway, Austria, Finland, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Croatia are one of three teams still to drop a point across the groups thanks to their November wins, beating Estonia 2-0 and prevailing 3-0 in Austria to move to 18 points from six matches. Norway are still within three points following their victories against Finland and Azerbaijan. Austria are three points behind Norway but have played a game more than the top two and fourth-placed Finland, two further points back.

Group B: Germany (holders), Israel, Poland, Hungary, Latvia, San Marino

Poland stunned Germany with a 4-0 away victory on 12 November to end the champions' perfect start and jump to within two points of both the holders and Israel, who won 4-0 in San Marino the previous day. That status quo remained after the games a few days later, Germany beating San Marino 4-0, Israel defeating Hungary 3-0 and Poland winning 5-0 against Latvia.

Holders Germany are in a tight race with Israel and Poland Getty Images

Group C: Spain, Russia*, Slovakia, Malta, Northern Ireland, Lithuania

*Russia suspended until further notice

Russia ended November's fixtures with a 1-0 defeat of Spain that spoiled their visitors' perfect start, avenging the 4-1 loss in Almendralejo that began qualifying, which left the pair locked on 15 points from six games. Slovakia are six points back following their 2-0 victory in Lithuania.

Group D: Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Iceland, Belarus, Liechtenstein

Portugal beat Cyprus 1-0 away and 6-0 at home in November to remain perfect after five games with 20 unanswered goals, including eight from qualifying top scorer Gonçalo Ramos. They are a point ahead and have a game in hand on Greece, who beat Belarus and Iceland. Cyprus and Iceland are seven points off second place.

Group E: Switzerland, Netherlands, Moldova, Wales, Bulgaria, Gibraltar

Switzerland and the Netherlands drew 2-2 in October and those remain the only points dropped by either. The Swiss defeated Moldova and Wales in November to stay top, three points clear and having played a game more than the Dutch, who overcame Bulgaria and Gibraltar in their fixtures.

Switzerland stayed top of Group E with victory in Wales PA Images via Getty Images

Group F: Sweden, Italy, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg

Sweden ruined Italy's perfect start with a last-gasp equaliser in October but November's results went the way of the Azzurrini. Italy won 2-0 in Ireland, who then four days later defeated Sweden 1-0 with a last-gasp Oliver O'Neill goal. Sweden sit a point ahead of Italy, who have two games in hand. Ireland are three further points back, having played one more match than Italy.

Group G: Czech Republic, England, Albania, Slovenia, Kosovo, Andorra

Three goals in the first half-hour helped England beat Czech Republic 3-1 on 11 November to halt the leaders' perfect start. Five days the Czechs drew 1-1 in Slovenia; they are three points clear but have played two more games than second-placed England. Albania's 2-1 loss in Kosovo leaves them a point behind England, having also completed two extra fixtures, with Slovenia one further back.

Rayan Cherki helped France defeat Armenia Icon Sport via Getty Images

Group H: France, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Serbia, Armenia

France won 7-0 against Armenia and 1-0 in North Macedonia in November to make it four victories out of four since September's surprise 1-1 draw in the Faroe Islands, which remains the only goal they have conceded. Les Mini-Bleus are now three points above Ukraine, who were held 1-1 in North Macedonia before overcoming Serbia 2-1. Both North Macedonia and the Faroe Islands, who drew 0-0 in Serbia in November, lie seven points adrift.

Due to the emergency situation in Ukraine, their scheduled matches in March against Armenia and France have now been postponed until June. New match dates will be confirmed in due course.

Group I: Belgium, Denmark, Scotland, Turkey Kazakhstan

Belgium beat Turkey 2-0 in their first November game, then won by the same score in Scotland to climb to 18 points from six games and confirm a top-two finish. Denmark, the only team that can still catch Belgium, are nine points behind with two games in hand after their 2-1 victory in Turkey. Scotland and Turkey (who have played a game more) are five points adrift of Denmark.

25–29 March 2021

4–8 June 2021

2–7 September 2021

7–12 October 2021

11–16 November 2021

24–29 March 2022

1–14 June 2022