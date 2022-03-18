UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: All you need to know

Friday 18 March 2022

When are the draws for the final rounds of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League? How do they work? When do the ties take place?

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws take place on Friday 18 March
When and where are the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws?

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws will begin at midday CET on Friday 18 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will appear here.

Who is involved in the draws?

The draws feature the eight winners from the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Confirmed quarter-finalists
Atlético (ESP)
Bayern (GER)
Benfica (POR)
Chelsea (ENG)
Liverpool (ENG)
Manchester City (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Villarreal (ESP)

How will the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws work?

The draw will set the ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and a draw will also be held to determine the 'home' team for the final, for procedural reasons.  

The draws are open, so there is no seeding or country protection. Any team can be drawn against any other team.

The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn.

When do the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-finals
First legs: 5/6 April
Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals
First legs: 26/27 April
Second legs: 3/4 May

Final
Saturday 28 May (Stade de France, Paris)

2022 Champions League final

This season's final takes place at the Stade de France in Paris, which also staged the showpiece in 2000 and 2006 as well as the UEFA EURO 2016 decider. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Saturday 28 May.

