UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw: All you need to know
Friday 18 March 2022
When are the draws for the final rounds of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League? How do they work?
When is the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw?
The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws take place from 13:30 CET on Friday 18 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will appear here.
Who is involved in the Europa League quarter-final draw?
The draws feature the eight teams that emerged from the UEFA Europa League round of 16.
Atalanta (ITA)
Barcelona (ESP)
Braga (POR)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Leipzig (GER)
Lyon (FRA)
Rangers (SCO)
West Ham (ENG)
How do the draws for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals work?
There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.
There are no seedings or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.Head to head records
When do Europa League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?
Quarter-final first legs: 7 April
Quarter-final second legs: 14 April
Semi-final first legs: 28 April
Semi-final second legs: 5 May
Where is the 2022 Europa League final?
Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.