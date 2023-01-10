UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Erling Haaland in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Mbappé, Ronaldo, Messi

Tuesday 10 January 2023

Erling Haaland is only 22, but the Manchester City forward has been rewriting the UEFA Champions League record books since he announced himself in the competition with a first-half hat-trick on his debut.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland after scoring against former club Dortmund
How many Champions League goals has Haaland scored?

Erling Haaland has scored 28 goals in just 22 UEFA Champions League appearances, rewriting the record books in the process. Still just 22 and in only his fourth campaign in the competition, the Norway striker is already joint-28th in the list of all-time Champions League scorers and in touching distance of the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Antoine Griezmann, Kaká and Wayne Rooney.

Haaland in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 22
Goals: 28

By club
Salzburg: 6 games, 8 goals
Dortmund: 13 games, 15 goals
Man City: 3 games, 5 goals

Leeds-born Haaland burst onto the scene at Salzburg in 2019, becoming the first and so far only player to score a first-half hat-trick on his debut, in a 6-2 win against Genk. He scored in his first five appearances in the Champions League (a record eight goals in all), becoming only the third man to achieve the feat after Alessandro Del Piero and Diego Costa.

Haaland departed for Dortmund after the 2019/20 group stage and two goals on his first Champions League appearance for the club took him to double-figures in the competition – after a then-record seven games. Haaland has since set similar marks for 15 goals (12 matches), 20 goals (14) and, following his move to Manchester City in summer 2022, 25 goals (20).

How Haaland's Champions League goals have come

Left foot: 20
Right foot: 5
Headers: 3

Haaland has taken three (left-footed) penalties in the competition and scored them all.

Haaland's Champions League games

2019/20 (Salzburg/Dortmund)
17/09/2019 Salzburg 6-2 Genk ⚽⚽⚽
02/10/2019 Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg
23/10/2019 Salzburg 2-3 Napoli ⚽⚽
05/11/2019 Napoli 1-1 Salzburg
27/11/2019 Salzburg 1-4 Genk
10/12/2019 Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool
18/02/2020 Dortmund 2-1 Paris ⚽⚽
11/03/2020 Paris 2-0 Dortmund

2020/21 (Dortmund)
20/10/2020 Lazio 3-1 Dortmund
28/10/2020 Dortmund 2-0 Zenit
04/11/2020 Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽
24/11/2020 Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge ⚽⚽
17/02/2021 Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽
09/03/2021 Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla ⚽⚽
06/04/2021 Man City 2-1 Dortmund
14/04/2021 Dortmund 1-2 Man City

Haaland: Every Dortmund Champions League goal

2021/22 (Dortmund)
15/09/2021 Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund
19/10/2021 Ajax 4-0 Dortmund
07/12/2021 Dortmund 5-0 Beşiktaş ⚽⚽

2022/23 (Man City)
06/09/2022 Sevilla 0-4 Man City ⚽⚽
14/09/2022 Man City 2-1 Dortmund
05/10/2022 Man City 5-0 Copenhagen ⚽⚽

Haaland's stunning Man City winner against Dortmund

Who has Haaland scored against in the Champions League?

Haaland has faced 13 different teams in the Champions League and scored against 11 of them – only Ajax and Manchester City successfully kept him out back when he was at Dortmund. Eight of his goals have come against Belgian opposition while Sevilla alone have shipped six in three outings.

Opponents GamesGoals
Ajax10
Beşiktaş23
Club Brugge
24
Copenhagen12
Dortmund11
Genk24
Lazio11
Liverpool21
Man City20
Napoli23
Paris22
Sevilla36
Zenit11
TOTAL2228

When has Haaland scored his Champions League goals?

Haaland's goals have been spread relatively evenly across both halves so far, but opposition managers should note that he gets stronger as they wear on. He is most dangerous in the 66-75 minute slot.

TimeGoals
0–102
11–203
21–302
31–404
41 to half-time4
First half15
46–551
56–652
66–755
76–853
85 to full time2
Second half13
TOTAL28

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Haaland scored?

Haaland has scored one Champions League hat-trick, which came in the first half of his debut against Genk in 2019. He has found the net twice on nine occasions since – and became the first player to score multiple times in four consecutive Champions League appearances while at Dortmund – but a third has thus far eluded him.

2019/20 highlights: Salzburg 6-2 Genk

Haaland's Champions League goal comparison: Mbappé, Messi, Ronaldo

Haaland hit the ground running in the Champions League, taking just seven games to reach ten goals and another seven to reach 20 – both were records, though Sébastien Haller has since surpassed him in reaching the first landmark after just six games.

Nobody has gets close to the mark of 20 goals in just 14 appearances. Harry Kane, his nearest rival, took ten games more; Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (both 36) and Kylian Mbappé (37) took much longer while Ronaldo, who did not score until his 27th Champions League outing, took 56.

Player10 goals20 goals30 goals
Haaland7 games14*-
Kane1224-
Van Nistelrooy 152734*
Lewandowski
16
3646
Messi233648
Neymar
193849
Benzema143450
Mbappé153751
Ronaldo
37
5674
Haller6*--

*record

Champions League records Haaland holds

  • Youngest to 10 goals – 19y 212d
  • Youngest to 15 goals – 20y 126d
  • Quickest to 15 goals – 12 games
  • Youngest to 20 goals – 20y 231d
  • Quickest to 20 goals – 14 games
  • Youngest to 25 goals – 22y 47d
  • Quickest to 25 goals – 20 games
  • Only player to score first-half hat-trick on competition debut.
  • Only player to score multiple times in four consecutive appearances.
  • Only player to score more than one goal on competition debut for three different clubs.

Champions League records in Haaland's sights

Youngest to 30 goals – Kylian Mbappé (22y 352d)
Quickest to 30 goals – Ruud van Nistelrooy (34 games)

