Erling Haaland in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Mbappé, Ronaldo, Messi

How many Champions League goals has Haaland scored?

Erling Haaland has scored 28 goals in just 22 UEFA Champions League appearances, rewriting the record books in the process. Still just 22 and in only his fourth campaign in the competition, the Norway striker is already joint-28th in the list of all-time Champions League scorers and in touching distance of the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Antoine Griezmann, Kaká and Wayne Rooney.

Haaland in the Champions League Overall

Games: 22

Goals: 28

By club

Salzburg: 6 games, 8 goals

Dortmund: 13 games, 15 goals

Man City: 3 games, 5 goals

Leeds-born Haaland burst onto the scene at Salzburg in 2019, becoming the first and so far only player to score a first-half hat-trick on his debut, in a 6-2 win against Genk. He scored in his first five appearances in the Champions League (a record eight goals in all), becoming only the third man to achieve the feat after Alessandro Del Piero and Diego Costa.

Haaland departed for Dortmund after the 2019/20 group stage and two goals on his first Champions League appearance for the club took him to double-figures in the competition – after a then-record seven games. Haaland has since set similar marks for 15 goals (12 matches), 20 goals (14) and, following his move to Manchester City in summer 2022, 25 goals (20).

How Haaland's Champions League goals have come Left foot: 20

Right foot: 5

Headers: 3 Haaland has taken three (left-footed) penalties in the competition and scored them all.

Haaland's Champions League games

2019/20 (Salzburg/Dortmund)

17/09/2019 Salzburg 6-2 Genk ⚽⚽⚽

02/10/2019 Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg ⚽

23/10/2019 Salzburg 2-3 Napoli ⚽⚽

05/11/2019 Napoli 1-1 Salzburg ⚽

27/11/2019 Salzburg 1-4 Genk ⚽

10/12/2019 Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool

18/02/2020 Dortmund 2-1 Paris ⚽⚽

11/03/2020 Paris 2-0 Dortmund

2020/21 (Dortmund)

20/10/2020 Lazio 3-1 Dortmund ⚽

28/10/2020 Dortmund 2-0 Zenit ⚽

04/11/2020 Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽

24/11/2020 Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge ⚽⚽

17/02/2021 Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽

09/03/2021 Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla ⚽⚽

06/04/2021 Man City 2-1 Dortmund

14/04/2021 Dortmund 1-2 Man City

2021/22 (Dortmund)

15/09/2021 Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund ⚽

19/10/2021 Ajax 4-0 Dortmund

07/12/2021 Dortmund 5-0 Beşiktaş ⚽⚽

2022/23 (Man City)

06/09/2022 Sevilla 0-4 Man City ⚽⚽

14/09/2022 Man City 2-1 Dortmund ⚽

05/10/2022 Man City 5-0 Copenhagen ⚽⚽

Who has Haaland scored against in the Champions League?

Haaland has faced 13 different teams in the Champions League and scored against 11 of them – only Ajax and Manchester City successfully kept him out back when he was at Dortmund. Eight of his goals have come against Belgian opposition while Sevilla alone have shipped six in three outings.

Opponents Games Goals Ajax 1 0 Beşiktaş 2 3 Club Brugge

2 4 Copenhagen 1 2 Dortmund 1 1 Genk 2 4 Lazio 1 1 Liverpool 2 1 Man City 2 0 Napoli 2 3 Paris 2 2 Sevilla 3 6 Zenit 1 1 TOTAL 22 28

When has Haaland scored his Champions League goals?

Haaland's goals have been spread relatively evenly across both halves so far, but opposition managers should note that he gets stronger as they wear on. He is most dangerous in the 66-75 minute slot.



Time Goals 0–10 2 11–20 3 21–30 2 31–40 4 41 to half-time 4 First half 15 46–55 1 56–65 2 66–75 5 76–85 3 85 to full time 2 Second half 13 TOTAL 28

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Haaland scored?

Haaland has scored one Champions League hat-trick, which came in the first half of his debut against Genk in 2019. He has found the net twice on nine occasions since – and became the first player to score multiple times in four consecutive Champions League appearances while at Dortmund – but a third has thus far eluded him.

Haaland's Champions League goal comparison: Mbappé, Messi, Ronaldo

Haaland hit the ground running in the Champions League, taking just seven games to reach ten goals and another seven to reach 20 – both were records, though Sébastien Haller has since surpassed him in reaching the first landmark after just six games.

Nobody has gets close to the mark of 20 goals in just 14 appearances. Harry Kane, his nearest rival, took ten games more; Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (both 36) and Kylian Mbappé (37) took much longer while Ronaldo, who did not score until his 27th Champions League outing, took 56.

Player 10 goals 20 goals 30 goals Haaland 7 games 14* - Kane 12 24 - Van Nistelrooy 15 27 34* Lewandowski

16

36 46 Messi 23 36 48 Neymar

19 38 49 Benzema 14 34 50 Mbappé 15 37 51 Ronaldo

37

56 74 Haller 6* - -

*record

Champions League records Haaland holds

Youngest to 10 goals – 19y 212d

Youngest to 15 goals – 20y 126d

Quickest to 15 goals – 12 games

Youngest to 20 goals – 20y 231d

Quickest to 20 goals – 14 games

Youngest to 25 goals – 22y 47d

Quickest to 25 goals – 20 games

Only player to score first-half hat-trick on competition debut.

Only player to score multiple times in four consecutive appearances.

Only player to score more than one goal on competition debut for three different clubs.

Champions League records in Haaland's sights

Youngest to 30 goals – Kylian Mbappé (22y 352d)

Quickest to 30 goals – Ruud van Nistelrooy (34 games)