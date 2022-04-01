UEFA Europa Conference League trophy – what do the winners get?

What does the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy look like?

The UEFA Europa Conference League trophy stands 57.5cm tall and weighs 11kg.

It consists of 32 hexagonal spines – one for each team in the group stage of the competition – that twist and curve from the trophy base. The curved shape of the spines was inspired by the flight of a football as it heads towards the goal – the ultimate moment of excitement for fans.

The base and top are made from hand-brushed brass with a matte galvanic steel effect, while the spines feature a glossy silver finishing. The trophy was designed in London studio Pentagram.

The UEFA Europa Conference League trophy on display UEFA via Getty Images

What is the UEFA Europa Conference League branding?

The UEFA Europa Conference League is heavily intertwined with the UEFA Europa League from a marketing perspective and the brand identities of the two competitions are part of the same family. Both brand identities contain different expressions of a device referred to as the 'energy wave'.

The UEFA Europa Conference League's visual identity represents the optimistic, inspiring and open nature of the competition. Its energy wave is more curved and fluid in form – taking influence from the new UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on the UEFA Europa Conference League

With the introduction of the UEFA Europa Conference League, the UEFA Europa League brand identity was also upgraded to reflect the more competitive and selective nature of the competition. It features a bolder logo and more dynamic energy wave, both being more angular in form.

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League brand identities, created by London-based Turquoise, were designed to work together as well as separately to cater for a seamless matchnight experience.

What is the UEFA Europa Conference League anthem?

The UEFA Europa Conference League and the UEFA Europa League use the same anthem, composed by Michael Kadelbach and recorded in Berlin.