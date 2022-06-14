2023 U21 EURO: Georgia and Romania

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament will be played in Georgia and Romania

Key dates Qualifying group stage ended: 14 June

Play-off draw: 13:00 CET, 21 June, Nyon

Play-offs: 19 to 27 September

Finals draw: 18:00 CET, 18 October, Bucharest

Final tournament: 21 June to 8 July 2023, Georgia & Romania

The tournament is due to be staged at four stadiums in Romania (two in Cluj-Napoca and two in Bucharest) and four stadiums in Georgia (one each in Batumi and Kutaisi, and two in Tbilisi). The opening match will take place in Romania and the final will be held at Batumi Arena in Georgia.

Romania previously hosted the 1998 U21 finals in Bucharest, which was one of the venues for UEFA EURO 2020 and staged the 2012 UEFA Europa League final

Georgia hosted the 2017 U19 EURO while the 2015 UEFA. Romania also held the U19 EURO in 2011 and is due to do so again in 2025. The 2015 UEFA Super Cup was played in Tbilisi (at the Boris Paichadze Stadium), as were the 2013 UEFA Futsal Cup finals.

Qualifying group stage: How it ended

Both 2023 hosts are assured of a finals place in June and July of that year. Ten more teams clinched players in the qualifying group stage that ran from March 2021 to June 2022, and the remaining four will come through the play-offs from 19 to 27 September.

Qualified so far Belgium, England, France, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania (hosts), Spain, Switzerland

Play-off ties Croatia vs Denmark

Slovakia vs Ukraine

Republic of Ireland vs Israel

Iceland vs Czech Republic Ties between 19 and 27 September, schedule TBC

The 16 qualified teams will be drawn into four groups of four for the final tournament, with the four winners and four runners-up in each section reaching the quarter-finals. There will be a standard knockout format from there.

Top five goals: 2021 U21 EURO

Stadiums

Georgia

Batumi, Batumi Arena: 3 Group C games, Semi-final, Final

Kutaisi, Ramaz Shengelia Stadium: 3 Group C games, Quarter-final

Tbilisi, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium: 3 Group A games, Quarter-final

Tbilisi, Boris Paichadze Stadium: 3 Group A games (involving Georgia)

Romania

Bucharest, Giulești Stadium: 3 Group B games, Quarter-final

Bucharest, Steaua Stadium: 3 Group B games (involving Romania), Semi-final

Cluj-Napoca, CFR Cluj Stadium 3 Group D games

Cluj-Napoca, Cluj Arena: 3 Group D games, Quarter-final

Provisional schedule

Group A/Group B: 21, 24, 27 June

Group C/Group D: 22, 25, 28 June

Quarter-finals: 1 & 2 July

Semi-finals: 5 July

Final: 8 July

Knockout bracket

Quarter-final 1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1 July, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Quarter-final 2: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group A (2 July, Ramaz Shengelia Stadium, Kutaisi)

Quarter-final 3: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D (1 July, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Quarter-final 4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B (2 July, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Semi-final 1: Winner Quarter-final 1 vs Winner Quarter-final 2 (5 July, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Semi-final 2: Winner Quarter-final 3 vs Winner Quarter-final 4 (5 July, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Final: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 (8 July, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

2024 Olympic men's football tournament Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. The top three finishers in the U21 finals (other than France) will qualify for the Olympics.

Previous U21 finals hosts

16 teams

2021: Hungary & Slovenia

12 teams

2019: Italy

2017: Poland

8 teams

2015: Czech Republic

2013: Israel

2011: Denmark

2009: Sweden

2007: Netherlands

2006: Portugal

2004: Germany

2002: Switzerland

2000: Slovakia

1998: Romania

1996: Spain

1994: France

Past finals

See the goal that gave Germany 2021 glory

UEFA European Under-21 Championship

2021: Germany 1-0 Portugal

2019: Spain 2-1 Germany

2017: Germany 1-0 Spain

2015: Sweden 0-0, 4-3p Portugal

2013: Spain 4-2 Italy

2011: Spain 2-0 Switzerland

2009: Germany 4-0 England

2007: Netherlands 4-1 Serbia

2006: Netherlands 3-0 Ukraine

2004: Italy 4-0 Serbia and Montenegro

2002: Czech Republic 0-0, 3-1p France

2000: Italy 2-1 Czech Republic

1998: Spain 1-0 Greece

1996: Italy 1-1, 4-2p Spain

1994: Italy 1-0aet Portugal

1992: Italy 2-1agg Sweden

1990: Soviet Union 7-3agg Yugoslavia

1988: France 3-0agg Greece

1986: Spain 3-3agg, 3-0p Italy

1984: England 3-0agg Spain

1982: England 5-4agg West Germany

1980: Soviet Union 1-0agg East Germany

1978: Yugoslavia 5-4agg East Germany

UEFA European Under-23 Championship

1976: Soviet Union 3-2agg Hungary

1974: Hungary 6-3agg East Germany

1972: Czechoslovakia 5-3agg Soviet Union