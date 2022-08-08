Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki: All you need to know

Who will contest the UEFA Super Cup?

UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid will meet UEFA Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the traditional curtain-raiser to the new European season.

Real Madrid celebrate with the European Cup at Hampden Park Popperfoto via Getty Images

It will be the sides' first competitive meeting since the sensational 1960 European Cup final, when Real Madrid won the competition for the fifth time in a row, beating Frankfurt 7-3 at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Alfredo Di Stéfano scored three and Ferenc Puskás four for the winners, though Richard Kress briefly put Frankfurt in front and Erwin Stein struck twice for the German side in the second half.

Celtic great Jimmy Johnstone watched the match and remembered: "It was like a fantasy staged in heaven. I had never seen football like it, nor would I ever again. I'll recite the names of that Madrid forward line till the day I die."

When is the UEFA Super Cup?

The UEFA Super Cup will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 10 August 2022.

Where is the UEFA Super Cup being played?

The 2022 UEFA Super Cup will be played at the at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. The match will be the first UEFA club competition final to be held in Finland, though it previously staged the final of the 2009 UEFA Women's EURO.

This venue will be the tenth to stage the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco, after Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018), Istanbul (2019), Budapest (2020) and Belfast (2021).

UEFA Super Cup tickets

All tickets for the general public for the match have now been sold. Tickets went on sale on 19 July exclusively via UEFA.com on a first come, first served basis. Click here for more details.

Where can I watch the UEFA Super Cup

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here

Who is the referee?

England's Michael Oliver has been appointed by the UEFA Referees Committee to oversee the match. The 37-year-old official has been an international referee since 2012, and officiates regularly at UEFA club competition and international matches. He took charge of three games at UEFA EURO 2020.

What is Semi-Automated Offside Technology?

Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) will premiere in European club competitions at the UEFA Super Cup. The new system will operate thanks to specialised cameras which are able to track 29 different body points per player.

"This innovative system will allow VAR teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions," said UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti.

What is the stadium like?

As the name suggests, the stadium was built to host the Olympics that eventually took place in 1952, and it underwent major renovations from 2016 to 2020. Its distinct tower stands at 72.71m – the distance thrown by gold-medal winning Matti Järvinen in the javelin at the 1932 Olympics.

Bubi swoops in for a closer look AFP via Getty Images

The arena is also home to Finland's national football team. The side are known as the Eagle Owls in honour of a bird, Bubi, which took up residence in the stadium and delayed a UEFA EURO 2008 qualifier against Belgium when it perched on a crossbar. It subsequently relocated following a rock concert.

What is the UEFA Super Cup?

An annual fixture contested by the reigning champions of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe.

Finnish UEFA Super Cup winners Jari Litmanen Ajax 1995, Liverpool 2001 (unused sub)

Sami Hyypiä Liverpool 2001 & 2005

The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of either the European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1973–99) or the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (2000–).

Six great Super Cup goals

Do this year's teams have UEFA Super Cup pedigree?

This will be Frankfurt's first UEFA Super Cup appearance; when they won the UEFA Cup in 1980, it was the European Cup Winners' Cup holders who took on the European Cup winners for the Super Cup.

Real Madrid are making their eighth appearance in the Super Cup, having qualified as European champions on every occasion.

How many UEFA Super Cups have Real Madrid won?

They have recorded four wins and three defeats in their seven previous matches:

1998: L0-1 vs Chelsea (Monaco)

2000: L1-2 aet, golden goal vs Galatasaray (Monaco)

2002: W3-1 vs Feyenoord (Monaco)

2014: W2-0 vs Sevilla (Cardiff)

2016: W3-2aet vs Sevilla (Trondheim)

2017: W2-1 vs Manchester United (Skopje)

2018: L2-4 aet vs Atlético (Tallinn)