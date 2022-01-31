Manuel Neuer and Raphaël Varane star in episode two of The Players on UEFA.tv

Manuel Neuer and Raphaël Varane are the stars in the second episode of UEFA documentary series, The Players, available to view on UEFA.tv.

UEFA's film crew had exclusive access to four players during the course of 2021, with Bayern goalkeeper Neuer and Manchester United defender Varane in focus during the second instalment of the mini-series.

Paris forward Kylian Mbappé and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne discuss their respective playing styles and their reading of the game as part of the opening 24-minute episode.



The Players comes in the wake of UEFA's celebrated study of referees, Man in the Middle, which followed some of Europe's top officials during the first season of the VAR system. The series gave detailed insight into the drama and psychology of refereeing at the highest levels in European football, with all four episodes still available to view on UEFA.tv.

Access to UEFA.tv is free-to-view with registration. The platform is available on Android and iOS smartphone and tablet apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Hisense VIDAA Smart TVs. Existing UEFA digital users can sign in to UEFA.tv using their standard account credentials.