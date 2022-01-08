Champions League top scorers: Haller, Lewandowski, Salah

Sébastien Haller leads Robert Lewandowski at the top of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League scoring charts after a historic first group campaign.

The Ajax forward is only the second player to register in all six group games after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017/18. Haller ﻿had already become the first player to score four times on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten during Ajax's 5-1 victory at Sporting CP.

Haller leads the way on ten goals, one goal ahead of Lewandowski, who registered in Bayern's first five games before being kept at bay in the 3-0 defeat of Barcelona.

Next on the list on seven goals are Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and midfielder Christopher Nkunku, whose Leipzig side exited the competition after the group stage.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League top scorers

10 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

5 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

5 Lionel Messi (Paris)

5 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

4 Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

4 Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal)

4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético)

Most assists in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

6 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

5 Antony (Ajax)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

3 Maximillian Arnold (Wolfsburg)

3 Cristiano (Sheriff)

3 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

3 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

3 João Mário (Benfica)

3 Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

3 João Cancelo (Manchester City)

3 Angeliño (Leipzig)

3 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

3 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

11 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

11 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

9 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

8 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

7 Antony (Ajax)

7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

6 Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

6 Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

6 Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal)

UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

UEFA Forward of the Season 2020/21 - Erling Haaland

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5