Champions League top scorers: Robert Lewandowski overtakes Sébastien Haller

Robert Lewandowski has overtaken Sébastien Haller at the top of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League scoring charts.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League top scorers 12 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

11 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

6 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)6 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

5 Lionel Messi (Paris)

5 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

4 Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

4 Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal)

4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético)

4 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

Haller was only the second player to register in all six group games after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017/18. Haller ﻿had already become the first player to score four times on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten during Ajax's 5-1 victory at Sporting CP.

Yet Lewandowski, who recorded nine in Bayern's first five games, took over as the competition's top scorer with a hat-trick in the round of 16 second leg against Salzburg, taking his tally to 12.

Next on the list is Mohamed Salah of Liverpool with eight, one ahead of midfielder Christopher Nkunku, whose Leipzig side exited the competition after the group stage.



Most assists in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

All of Man. United's group stage goals

7 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

6 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

5 Antony (Ajax)

4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

3 Maximillian Arnold (Wolfsburg)

3 Cristiano (Sheriff)

3 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

3 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

3 João Mário (Benfica)

3 Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

3 João Cancelo (Manchester City)

3 Angeliño (Leipzig)

3 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

3 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

3 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

3 Kingsley Coman (Bayern)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

15 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

12 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

12 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

9 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Antony (Ajax)

7 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

7 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

7 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

6 Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

6 Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

6 Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal)

6 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

UEFA Forward of the Season 2020/21 - Erling Haaland

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5