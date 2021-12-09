UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 Europa Conference League top scorers: Abraham takes charge

Thursday 9 December 2021

This season's leading marksmen and 2021/22 hat-tricks.

Tammy Abraham ended the group stage with six goals for Roma
Tammy Abraham ended the group stage with six goals for Roma AS Roma via Getty Images

Roma's Tammy Abraham is the new leader in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League goal charts following his crucial double on Matchday 6.

The England striker weighed in with two goals as Roma triumphed 3-2 at CSKA-Sofia to tie up top spot in Group C and a place in the last 16. That took him ahead of previous frontrunner Gaëtan Laborde, whose Rennes side were not in action after their game away to Tottenham Hotspur was postponed.

UEFA.com keeps track of the competition's top marksmen.

Full list: 2021/22 top scorers


2021/22 Europa Conference League top scorers

6: Tammy Abraham (Roma)
5: Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes)
5: Arthur Cabral (Basel)
4: Erik Botheim (Bodø/Glimt)
4: Harry Kane (Tottenham)
4: André Green (Slovan Bratislava)
4: Ola Solbakken (Bodø/Glimt)
4: Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
4: Jonas Wind (Copenhagen)
3: Andrija Živković (PAOK)
3: Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)
3: Gavriel Kanichowsky (Maccabi Tel-Aviv)
3: Keito Nakamura (LASK)
3: Jan Kuchta (Slavia Praha)
3: Tomáš Čvančara (Jablonec)
3: Rauno Sappinen (Flora)
3: José Kanté (Kairat)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

2021/22 hat-tricks

Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura, 30/09/21)
Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/21)

