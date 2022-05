2021/22 Europa Conference League top scorers: Cyriel Dessers finishes ahead of Tammy Abraham

Cyriel Dessers has finished top of the UEFA Europa Conference League goalscoring charts, one clear of Tammy Abraham, whose Roma side beat the Dutch club 1-0 in the competition's inaugural final in Tirana.

Dessers took his season's tally to ten goals with two in Feyenoord's semi-final first-leg win against Marseille, while Abraham scored his ninth in Roma's defeat of Leicester in their semi-final decider. Neither was able to add to their tally in the final, when Nicolò Zaniolo's first-half goal proved the only strike of the game, taking the Roma midfielder onto five for the season, one behind Feyenoord's Luis Sinisterra.

Here, UEFA.com recaps the competition's top goalscorers, group stage to final.



2021/22 Europa Conference League top scorers

10: Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

9: Tammy Abraham (Roma)

6: Yira Sor (Slavia Praha)

6: Ola Solbakken (Bodø/Glimt)

6: Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)

5: Arthur Cabral (Basel)

5: Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes)

5: Amahl Pellegrino (Bodø/Glimt)

5: Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma)



2021/22 Europa Conference League hat-tricks

Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura, 30/09/21)

Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/21)

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/22)