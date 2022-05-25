2021/22 Europa Conference League top scorers: Cyriel Dessers finishes ahead of Tammy Abraham
Wednesday 25 May 2022
Article summary
Feyenoord's Cyriel Dessers has finished as top scorer in the inaugural season, one goal clear of Tammy Abraham, whose Roma side beat the Dutch club in the final. See who else challenged for the honour.
Article top media content
Article body
Cyriel Dessers has finished top of the UEFA Europa Conference League goalscoring charts, one clear of Tammy Abraham, whose Roma side beat the Dutch club 1-0 in the competition's inaugural final in Tirana.
Dessers took his season's tally to ten goals with two in Feyenoord's semi-final first-leg win against Marseille, while Abraham scored his ninth in Roma's defeat of Leicester in their semi-final decider. Neither was able to add to their tally in the final, when Nicolò Zaniolo's first-half goal proved the only strike of the game, taking the Roma midfielder onto five for the season, one behind Feyenoord's Luis Sinisterra.
Here, UEFA.com recaps the competition's top goalscorers, group stage to final.Full list: 2021/22 top scorers
2021/22 Europa Conference League top scorers
10: Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
9: Tammy Abraham (Roma)
6: Yira Sor (Slavia Praha)
6: Ola Solbakken (Bodø/Glimt)
6: Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)
5: Arthur Cabral (Basel)
5: Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes)
5: Amahl Pellegrino (Bodø/Glimt)
5: Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma)
2021/22 Europa Conference League hat-tricks
Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura, 30/09/21)
Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/21)
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/22)