European Qualifiers for World Cup: State of play

The group stage of the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has concluded, and the ten direct qualifiers and the play-off contenders have been confirmed. We look at the state of play and what is still to be resolved.

World Cup European Qualifiers Qualified as group winners: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland Competing in play-offs: Austria*, Czech Republic*, Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Scotland, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales *Qualified for play-offs via UEFA Nations League rankings

How Europe's World Cup qualifying works

Direct qualifying

The ten group winners have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, which runs from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar.

Play-offs

The three remaining World Cup spots are determined via the play-offs. The World Cup draw will take place on Friday 1 April in Doha, Qatar.

Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022

Path A: Wales vs Austria

Path B: Sweden vs Czech Republic

Path C: Italy vs North Macedonia, Portugal vs Turkey

Semi-final – postponed, date tbc

Path A: Scotland vs Ukraine

Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022

Path B: Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic

Path C: Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia

Final – postponed, date tbc

Path A: Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine

All confirmed kick-offs 20:45 CET.

League A

1 France

2 Spain

3 Italy

4 Belgium

League B

5 Wales

6 Austria

7 Czech Republic

8 Hungary*

League C

9 Slovenia*

10 Montenegro*

11 Albania*

12 Armenia*

League D

13 Gibraltar*

14 Faroe Islands*

Teams in bold entered the play-offs via this route.

Teams in italics finished in the top two of a qualifying group.

*Did not finish in top two of qualifying group or reach play-offs via UEFA Nations League ranking.

This article is for information only and all is subject to final confirmation from FIFA. Full details of how qualifying works can be found in the official regulations. Last updated 26 November.