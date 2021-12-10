Every UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week

A Goal of the Week, presented by Heineken, is voted for by you every UEFA Champions League matchday – keep track of them all right here.

Matchday 1

Adama Traore (Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk)

Matchday 2

Lionel Messi (Paris 2-0 Man. City)

Matchday 3

Vinícius Júnior (Shakhtar 0-5 Real Madrid)

Matchday 4

Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg)

Matchday 5

Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool 2-0 Porto)

Matchday 6

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys)