Every UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week
Friday 10 December 2021
Keep track of every UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week this season.
A Goal of the Week, presented by Heineken, is voted for by you every UEFA Champions League matchday – keep track of them all right here.Watch every Goal of the Week
Matchday 1
Adama Traore (Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk)
Matchday 2
Lionel Messi (Paris 2-0 Man. City)
Matchday 3
Vinícius Júnior (Shakhtar 0-5 Real Madrid)
Matchday 4
Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg)
Matchday 5
Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool 2-0 Porto)
Matchday 6
Mason Greenwood (Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys)