UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Every UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week

Friday 10 December 2021

Keep track of every UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week this season.

Mason Greenwood celebrates his goal against Young Boys on Matchday 6
Mason Greenwood celebrates his goal against Young Boys on Matchday 6 Getty Images

A Goal of the Week, presented by Heineken, is voted for by you every UEFA Champions League matchday – keep track of them all right here.

Watch every Goal of the Week

Matchday 1

Adama Traore (Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk)

Matchday 2

Lionel Messi (Paris 2-0 Man. City)

Matchday 3

Vinícius Júnior (Shakhtar 0-5 Real Madrid)

Matchday 4

Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg)

Matchday 5

Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool 2-0 Porto)

Matchday 6

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys)

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 10 December 2021
Every Player of the Match
Live

Every Player of the Match

See who took the official award after every group stage match this season.
Every Player of the Week
Live

Every Player of the Week

Keep track of every UEFA Champions League Player of the Week this season.
Every Player of the Match
Live

Every Player of the Match

See who took the official award after every group stage match this season.